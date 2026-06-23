Canadian-Made Cool Roof Paint Technology Delivers Improvements For Builders and Occupants

SURREY, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Cloverdale Paint, the largest Canadian paint manufacturer and member of the Nova Paint Club, announces today the launch of the international "Cool Roof, Smart Choice" campaign in Canada, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of reflective coatings on roofs by building professionals to address the growing problem of extreme heat. Canada has been warming at more than twice the global average rate and has suffered more frequent and more intense heatwaves in recent years, making the need for scalable cooling solutions increasingly urgent.

A commercial painter applies Cloverdale Paint “Reflector”, a new generation of paint that contributes to cooler building interiors in Summer and assists in reflecting UV-A rays back into the atmosphere. (CNW Group/Cloverdale Paint Inc.) Painting a roof with specialized white coating called “Reflector” from Cloverdale Paint is a simple, cost-effective and impactful way to improve building performance and occupant comfort. (CNW Group/Cloverdale Paint Inc.)

Temperature and environmental changes are a global concern. In the northern hemisphere where cooler climates normally prevail, significant weather and environmental events are becoming both more frequent and more destructive. In Canada, heavy rains, flooding, landslides, and incredibly destructive wildfires have decimated massive areas of land, and, some population centres. Cloverdale Paint, of Vancouver Canada, recognizes these changes and has been long doing its part in reducing the environmental impact of its coatings and join its Nova Paint Club members in developing products that seek to contribute to the cooling of the atmosphere.

Darrin Noble, Cloverdale Paint's President and Chief Operating Officer has environmental concerns as a top consideration at the company. "As a business and as global citizens, we each must do our part in reducing impacts on the environment, where the severity and frequency of weather events and increasing temperatures are affecting the markets in which we operate, which includes our Customers and Staff. Cloverdale Paint is acting on this by the development of new roof coatings that reflect a portion of the sun's UV rays back to the atmosphere." Says Noble. The specialized roof coating has a dual effect; it contributes to lowering operational temperatures in the structures below, which provides a more comfortable environment for staff. And, has reflective properties that reflect UV rays back into the atmosphere. Mr. Noble continues, "As global citizens, we all must do our best to contribute in our business and private lives to seek to reduce impacts on the environment. It's not too late, but we do have to move – quickly."

The Power of Reflection

The past three years (2023-25) have been the warmest years on record, and half the world's population experienced at least one extra month of extreme heat in the year ending May 2025. Extreme heat is now the deadliest weather hazard, and heat related deaths are projected to surge by 370% by mid-century if no major urban adaptations are undertaken. "Extreme heat is a significant health risk in our cities," says Dr. Aditi Bunker, an epidemiologist at the University of Heidelberg in Germany who has been doing global studies on cool roofs and health. "As temperatures continue to rise, adapting to heat is becoming a public health priority. Cool roofs are an example of an evidence-based solution that can reduce indoor heat exposure, thus improving health, wellbeing and comfort of people exposed to extreme heat."

Cool roofs have been shown to lower internal temperatures by 2-5ºC, making it more comfortable for students to learn, workers to be more productive, and for people to sleep better at night. They also lessen the thermal stress on roofing materials and improve the efficiency of solar panels. They offer an accessible cooling solution for low-income communities, who are disproportionately exposed to severe overheating and cannot afford air conditioning.

"Choosing a roof color is more consequential than most people are aware of," says Craig Eaton, Product Development Manager of Cloverdale Paint. "We want to make building professionals know their color selection can make a world of difference in terms of letting heat in or keeping it out, level of energy use, and carbon footprints so they can make the smart choice. As our cities get warmer, we will have to design buildings that can keep the heat out. Cool roofs have proven themselves as one of the most effective ways to reduce heat gain and use less energy. Just as we adapt our way of life to survive stronger and longer heatwaves, we need to rethink how to cool our buildings and use as little energy as possible. Cool roofs save energy, have an immediate impact on people's health and well-being, are inexpensive, and can scale easily. Cool roofs can cool our buildings, our people, our cities, and our planet."

Eaton explains the positive impact on communities. "Installing cool roofs at scale would also reduce peak energy demand across a city, keeping the most costly and polluting power plants offline, minimize grid failures, and defer investment for infrastructure upgrades and new power plants. This translates to a lower energy bill and carbon footprint not just for buildings with cool roofs, but savings for the whole community. "Cool roofs are an effective solution that makes a real difference. For Developers and Property Owners, cool roofs can increase property value, help with energy accreditation, save money by lowering energy bills. For occupants, they improve health by reducing heat stress and preventing mould. For the wider community, they help the climate by reducing urban heat islands." Reports Eaton.

About Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint is a Canadian market leader and coatings innovator. We are the largest family-owned coatings company in North America. We operate directly and through a US-based subsidiary in Portland, Oregon (Rodda-Miller Paint Company) with manufacturing plants in Surrey, Calgary, Winnipeg, London, Oakville, Mississauga, Montréal, Portland, Vancouver WA and Wood's Cross UT. We distribute our brands of architectural and industrial coatings as well as related products through 180 corporate service centers and over 350 Independent Dealers throughout Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the United States. Cloverdale Paint formulates architectural, industrial liquid and powder coatings as well as tapes and adhesives and holds a dominant position in industrial markets including agricultural and construction equipment, forestry, oil and gas, power transmission, truck body and trailers, water and wastewater management and coil coatings for metal buildings, roofing and drainage. Cloverdale Paint Inc. is proudly Canadian owned.

About Nova Paint Club

Nova Paint Club is an international alliance of twelve leading independent paint and coatings manufacturers from around the world. Founded in 1983, the group's main objective is to share knowledge, technology, and best practices among its members, promoting innovation and sustainable development in the sector. Nova Paint Club members collaborate in areas such as research and development, marketing, sustainability, and global trends, benefiting from synergies that strengthen their competitiveness at local and international level.

For more information, please go to https://www.novapaint.org/cool-roof-smart-choice/

About Dr. Aditi Bunker

Aditi is an epidemiologist and coordinates the Climate Change and Health Intervention Working Group at Heidelberg. Her research tests climate change adaptation and mitigation interventions to assess how they affect population health, environmental and economic outcomes. Using experimental and quasi-experimental designs, she conducts large-scale causal impact evaluations on interventions in the housing, urban design, infrastructure and food sectors to identify how they affect outcomes, including infectious disease.

For more information, please go to https://www.klinikum.uni-heidelberg.de/

SOURCE Cloverdale Paint Inc.

Cloverdale Paint Contact: Craig Eaton, Product Development Manager, Email: [email protected], Cloverdale Paint Inc. 400-2630 Croydon Dr., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada V3Z 6T3; Nova Paint Club Contacts: Johnson Ongking, +63 920 912 9975, [email protected]; Vanessa Terschluse, +44 7478 349644, [email protected]; Dr. Aditi Bunker Contact: Dr.Aditi Bunker, Phd, MPH, [email protected]