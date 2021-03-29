OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Ms. Joan May Hollobon, O.C., was invested virtually into the Order of Canada today. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, presented her with the insignia of the Order of Canada during the private virtual ceremony, which was attended by a small gathering of friends.

Joan May Hollobon, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

Joan May Hollobon embodies scientific journalism excellence. She is considered a pioneer who raised public awareness of health issues and medical advancements. Through her work as a journalist with The Globe and Mail for over 25 years, she influenced how physicians interact with their patients and the public on a daily basis. Having played a leading role in gaining recognition for this specific branch of journalism, she is also committed to combatting stereotypes surrounding women in this profession.

Nominations for the Order of Canada are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Nominate someone who has made outstanding contributions to their field of endeavour to the Order of Canada. From community volunteers to scientists, from artists to entrepreneurs, the members of the Order of Canada have enriched the lives of others and made our country a better place.

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of the governor general's mandate.

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. Its Members, Officers and Companions are people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.

Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee or council, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

