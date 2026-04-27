TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released its Spring 2026 Canadian Insurance Market Update. Published in support of Aon's ongoing commitment to help Canadian clients make better decisions about risk management and insurance programs, the report finds that the Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) market enters 2026 from a position of strength, underpinned by solid capitalization, strong underwriting performance and a competitive landscape that continues to grow.

"Capacity is ample across many lines and both domestic and international insurers are actively deploying limits into Canada," said Russell Quilley, head of Commercial Risk and chief broking officer in Canada for Aon. "For many organizations, this is translating into more favorable pricing, broader coverage and greater flexibility to reshape program structures that were constrained in prior years. At the same time, the risk environment remains complex. Current conditions represent an important window for client to strengthen their insurance and risk financing programs."

Other key findings include:

The Canadian P&C market remains well capitalized, with ample capacity and ongoing competition supporting favorable outcomes for many buyers. However, climate-driven catastrophe activity, supply chain fragility, social inflation, cyber threats and geopolitical tensions continue to drive volatility in loss experience and capital markets.

In commercial property, increased capacity and improved insurer results are supporting broader coverage discussions and more flexible program structures for well-managed risks. At the same time, underwriters remain acutely focused on perils such as severe convective storm, flood, wildfire, earthquake and windstorm, particularly in Canadian hotspots. Data quality, up‑to‑date valuations and targeted mitigation measures are key to unlocking improved terms.

Carriers and brokers are leaning more heavily on analytics, catastrophe modelling and scenario testing to design programs that can remain sustainable across cycles. Tools that support exposure visualization and probabilistic loss modelling are helping organizations optimize limits, layers and retentions, and determine where reinvesting savings can most effectively reduce risk.

In a market where traditional insurance is softening but future volatility is expected, more organizations are considering alternative risk solutions, such as captives, parametric covers and structured programs, as strategic tools. These approaches can provide greater control over cost, coverage and risk capital, and support long‑term earnings stability and balance sheet strength.

Casualty and specialty markets benefit from strong balance sheets and competitive dynamics, but underwriters are closely monitoring evolving liability trends, including social inflation and litigation developments, especially where US exposures are present. Clear articulation of risk controls, contract language and loss history is increasingly important in securing capacity and stable pricing.

About Aon

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SOURCE Aon plc