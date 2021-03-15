Canadian Human Rights Ombud launches online complaint process as key part of global mandate to protect rights

GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), announced today that her office is open to receive complaints of possible human rights abuses arising from the operations abroad of Canadian companies in mining, oil and gas, and garment sectors.

A new, easy-to-use online form is the foundation of the CORE's complaint process. Anyone with internet access can now lodge a complaint. Additional methods to file a complaint are available through email, voice mail or by mail.

Ms. Meyerhoffer and her team will work to resolve human rights disputes as early as possible, including through mediation. The CORE is required to issue public reports on their findings and is empowered to make remedial recommendations to the Minister of International Trade.

As a human rights Ombud, the CORE brings independence, impartiality and transparency to its work. The CORE is committed to accessible dispute resolution processes where everyone – regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, language, age, disability or any combination of characteristics – can participate, exercise their rights, and be heard.

Please visit the CORE website at https://core-ombuds.canada.ca for more information.

Quotes

"This is a crucial step forward in our mission to help promote and protect human rights and Canada's reputation in the world. Our new online portal is an easy way for people and communities abroad to raise issues and concerns. CORE is the first office of its kind anywhere. Canadians should take pride in this – and in our country's ongoing commitment to human rights."

- Sheri Meyerhoffer, Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise

"We know that Canadians expect our businesses to uphold the highest standards of responsible business conduct, both at home and abroad. The first office of its kind in the world, the CORE is mandated both to help Canadian companies meet those standards, and to offer accessible, effective dispute resolution. With the launch of its complaint-intake system, the CORE has established a foundational mechanism that will advance Canada's responsible business conduct work for years to come. We will continue to support the CORE as they deliver on their important mandate."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

Quick facts

CORE is the first Ombud's office in the world with a focused mandate on holding companies accountable for their actions in operations abroad.

CORE is an independent, non-partisan body. We operate at arm's length from Global Affairs Canada and report directly to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade.

Established in 2019, CORE helps protect human rights by ensuring that Canadian companies abroad in the mining, oil and gas, and garment sectors uphold their rights obligations and reflect Canadian values.

CORE adheres to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

Sheri Meyerhoffer was appointed Canada's first Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise on April 8, 2019 , by the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade and Diversification. Ms. Meyerhoffer brings 17 years of experience as a lawyer in the oil and gas industry along with 13 years of experience in international governance, rule of law and human rights.

