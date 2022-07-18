Canadian housing starts trend higher in June Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 258,295 units in June, up from 252,444 units in May, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

"The monthly SAAR was lower in June compared to May; however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high and well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by lower single-detached starts in June. Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal all recorded higher total SAAR starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts except for Montreal where single-detached starts posted a higher increase."

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in June was 273,841 units, a decrease of 3% from May. The SAAR of total urban starts decrease by 3% to 257,438 units in June. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 2% to 197,022 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 60,416 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16,403 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July data on August 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




June 2021

June 2022

%

June 2021

June 2022

%

June 2021

June 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

67

83

24

14

5

-64

81

88

9

P.E.I.   


33

16

-52

69

52

-25

102

68

-33

N.S.   


116

167

44

65

282

334

181

449

148

N.B.   


144

133

-8

236

356

51

380

489

29

Atlantic

360

399

11

384

695

81

744

1,094

47

Qc

1,076

898

-17

5,354

4,301

-20

6,430

5,199

-19

Ont.   


2,318

2,123

-8

5,165

6,139

19

7,483

8,262

10

Man.   


273

245

-10

529

413

-22

802

658

-18

Sask.   


152

131

-14

148

430

191

300

561

87

Alta.   


1,239

1,558

26

1,289

1,787

39

2,528

3,345

32

Prairies

1,664

1,934

16

1,966

2,630

34

3,630

4,564

26

B.C.   


766

656

-14

4,520

3,837

-15

5,286

4,493

-15

Canada (10,000+)

6,184

6,010

-3

17,389

17,602

1

23,573

23,612

0

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

31

41

32

114

127

11

145

168

16

Barrie

55

107

95

42

197

369

97

304

213

Belleville

50

37

-26

0

8

##

50

45

-10

Brantford

11

22

100

6

162

##

17

184

##

Calgary

538

551

2

635

1,332

110

1,173

1,883

61

Edmonton

485

765

58

570

342

-40

1,055

1,107

5

Greater Sudbury

17

10

-41

23

4

-83

40

14

-65

Guelph

24

39

63

163

55

-66

187

94

-50

Halifax

4

119

##

11

271

##

15

390

##

Hamilton

85

85

-

323

307

-5

408

392

-4

Kelowna

96

74

-23

201

657

227

297

731

146

Kingston

35

34

-3

23

26

13

58

60

3

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

69

165

139

192

376

96

261

541

107

Lethbridge

37

32

-14

5

7

40

42

39

-7

London

161

156

-3

712

80

-89

873

236

-73

Moncton

40

38

-5

140

229

64

180

267

48

Montréal

301

280

-7

3,023

2,830

-6

3,324

3,110

-6

Oshawa

147

112

-24

285

205

-28

432

317

-27

Ottawa-Gatineau

443

258

-42

318

639

101

761

897

18

  Gatineau

129

27

-79

22

105

377

151

132

-13

  Ottawa

314

231

-26

296

534

80

610

765

25

Peterborough

24

39

63

0

0

-

24

39

63

Québec

121

97

-20

1,333

590

-56

1,454

687

-53

Regina

49

42

-14

38

45

18

87

87

-

Saguenay

66

25

-62

20

36

80

86

61

-29

St. Catharines-Niagara

70

105

50

88

40

-55

158

145

-8

Saint John

36

34

-6

6

2

-67

42

36

-14

St. John's

54

73

35

12

4

-67

66

77

17

Saskatoon

93

81

-13

103

384

273

196

465

137

Sherbrooke

61

47

-23

188

67

-64

249

114

-54

Thunder Bay

15

16

7

0

40

##

15

56

273

Toronto

590

466

-21

2,540

3,780

49

3,130

4,246

36

Trois-Rivières

45

45

-

83

97

17

128

142

11

Vancouver

279

296

6

3,512

2,446

-30

3,791

2,742

-28

Victoria

86

46

-47

272

187

-31

358

233

-35

Windsor

80

73

-9

91

66

-27

171

139

-19

Winnipeg

225

215

-4

470

319

-32

695

534

-23

Total

4,523

4,625

2

15,542

15,957

3

20,065

20,582

3

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


May 2022

June 2022

%

May 2022

June 2022

%

May 2022

June 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

1,042

666

-36

93

55

-41

1,135

721

-36

P.E.I.   


330

142

-57

468

624

33

798

766

-4

N.S.   


1,970

1,911

-3

8,827

3,424

-61

10,797

5,335

-51

N.B.   


1,532

1,031

-33

6,625

4,217

-36

8,157

5,248

-36

Qc  


7,528

7,319

-3

53,175

40,076

-25

60,703

47,395

-22

Ont.   


22,863

21,457

-6

64,981

71,263

10

87,844

92,720

6

Man.   


2,455

2,472

1

3,768

4,956

32

6,223

7,428

19

Sask.   


1,614

1,512

-6

2,712

5,160

90

4,326

6,672

54

Alta.   


15,704

17,029

8

30,226

21,244

-30

45,930

38,273

-17

B.C.   


7,666

6,877

-10

30,999

46,003

48

38,665

52,880

37

Canada (10,000+)

62,704

60,416

-4

201,874

197,022

-2

264,578

257,438

-3

Canada (All Areas)

74,993

72,072

-4

207,192

201,770

-3

282,188

273,841

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

420

443

5

564

1,524

170

984

1,967

100

Barrie

843

1,296

54

456

2,364

418

1,299

3,660

182

Belleville

439

343

-22

144

96

-33

583

439

-25

Brantford

786

568

-28

3,132

1,944

-38

3,918

2,512

-36

Calgary

5,869

6,234

6

14,928

15,984

7

20,797

22,218

7

Edmonton

7,403

8,338

13

13,572

4,104

-70

20,975

12,442

-41

Greater Sudbury

214

77

-64

192

48

-75

406

125

-69

Guelph

138

266

93

72

660

##

210

926

341

Halifax

1,109

1,107

0

8,604

3,252

-62

9,713

4,359

-55

Hamilton

748

856

14

948

3,684

289

1,696

4,540

168

Kelowna

785

667

-15

1,332

7,884

492

2,117

8,551

304

Kingston

484

271

-44

1,836

312

-83

2,320

583

-75

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,194

1,774

49

1,308

4,512

245

2,502

6,286

151

Lethbridge

363

358

-1

240

84

-65

603

442

-27

London

1,485

1,905

28

4,500

960

-79

5,985

2,865

-52

Moncton

434

298

-31

3,576

2,748

-23

4,010

3,046

-24

Montréal

1,967

2,503

27

32,602

33,966

4

34,569

36,469

5

Oshawa

410

1,124

174

3,852

2,460

-36

4,262

3,584

-16

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,440

2,992

-13

11,484

7,668

-33

14,924

10,660

-29

  Gatineau

496

584

18

6,084

1,260

-79

6,580

1,844

-72

  Ottawa

2,944

2,408

-18

5,400

6,408

19

8,344

8,816

6

Peterborough

201

409

103

0

0

-

201

409

103

Québec

586

825

41

7,320

7,080

-3

7,906

7,905

0

Regina

473

409

-14

948

540

-43

1,421

949

-33

Saguenay

321

162

-50

264

432

64

585

594

2

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,604

1,238

-23

1,692

480

-72

3,296

1,718

-48

Saint John

415

295

-29

1,380

24

-98

1,795

319

-82

St. John's

960

514

-46

168

48

-71

1,128

562

-50

Saskatoon

1,026

891

-13

1,752

4,608

163

2,778

5,499

98

Sherbrooke

421

320

-24

2,568

804

-69

2,989

1,124

-62

Thunder Bay

128

100

-22

0

480

##

128

580

353

Toronto

4,833

4,500

-7

34,548

45,360

31

39,381

49,860

27

Trois-Rivières

279

291

4

864

1,164

35

1,143

1,455

27

Vancouver

3,270

3,068

-6

21,228

29,352

38

24,498

32,420

32

Victoria

661

421

-36

3,300

2,244

-32

3,961

2,665

-33

Windsor

477

581

22

1,128

792

-30

1,605

1,373

-14

Winnipeg

2,155

2,132

-1

3,000

3,828

28

5,155

5,960

16

