CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

"The monthly SAAR was lower in June compared to May; however, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high and well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by lower single-detached starts in June. Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal all recorded higher total SAAR starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts except for Montreal where single-detached starts posted a higher increase."

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in June was 273,841 units, a decrease of 3% from May. The SAAR of total urban starts decrease by 3% to 257,438 units in June. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 2% to 197,022 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 60,416 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16,403 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July data on August 16 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







June 2021 June 2022 % June 2021 June 2022 % June 2021 June 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

67 83 24 14 5 -64 81 88 9 P.E.I.

33 16 -52 69 52 -25 102 68 -33 N.S.

116 167 44 65 282 334 181 449 148 N.B.

144 133 -8 236 356 51 380 489 29 Atlantic

360 399 11 384 695 81 744 1,094 47 Qc

1,076 898 -17 5,354 4,301 -20 6,430 5,199 -19 Ont.

2,318 2,123 -8 5,165 6,139 19 7,483 8,262 10 Man.

273 245 -10 529 413 -22 802 658 -18 Sask.

152 131 -14 148 430 191 300 561 87 Alta.

1,239 1,558 26 1,289 1,787 39 2,528 3,345 32 Prairies

1,664 1,934 16 1,966 2,630 34 3,630 4,564 26 B.C.

766 656 -14 4,520 3,837 -15 5,286 4,493 -15 Canada (10,000+) 6,184 6,010 -3 17,389 17,602 1 23,573 23,612 0 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 31 41 32 114 127 11 145 168 16 Barrie

55 107 95 42 197 369 97 304 213 Belleville

50 37 -26 0 8 ## 50 45 -10 Brantford

11 22 100 6 162 ## 17 184 ## Calgary

538 551 2 635 1,332 110 1,173 1,883 61 Edmonton

485 765 58 570 342 -40 1,055 1,107 5 Greater Sudbury 17 10 -41 23 4 -83 40 14 -65 Guelph

24 39 63 163 55 -66 187 94 -50 Halifax

4 119 ## 11 271 ## 15 390 ## Hamilton

85 85 - 323 307 -5 408 392 -4 Kelowna

96 74 -23 201 657 227 297 731 146 Kingston

35 34 -3 23 26 13 58 60 3 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 69 165 139 192 376 96 261 541 107 Lethbridge

37 32 -14 5 7 40 42 39 -7 London

161 156 -3 712 80 -89 873 236 -73 Moncton

40 38 -5 140 229 64 180 267 48 Montréal

301 280 -7 3,023 2,830 -6 3,324 3,110 -6 Oshawa

147 112 -24 285 205 -28 432 317 -27 Ottawa-Gatineau 443 258 -42 318 639 101 761 897 18 Gatineau

129 27 -79 22 105 377 151 132 -13 Ottawa

314 231 -26 296 534 80 610 765 25 Peterborough

24 39 63 0 0 - 24 39 63 Québec

121 97 -20 1,333 590 -56 1,454 687 -53 Regina

49 42 -14 38 45 18 87 87 - Saguenay

66 25 -62 20 36 80 86 61 -29 St. Catharines-Niagara 70 105 50 88 40 -55 158 145 -8 Saint John

36 34 -6 6 2 -67 42 36 -14 St. John's

54 73 35 12 4 -67 66 77 17 Saskatoon

93 81 -13 103 384 273 196 465 137 Sherbrooke

61 47 -23 188 67 -64 249 114 -54 Thunder Bay

15 16 7 0 40 ## 15 56 273 Toronto

590 466 -21 2,540 3,780 49 3,130 4,246 36 Trois-Rivières 45 45 - 83 97 17 128 142 11 Vancouver

279 296 6 3,512 2,446 -30 3,791 2,742 -28 Victoria

86 46 -47 272 187 -31 358 233 -35 Windsor

80 73 -9 91 66 -27 171 139 -19 Winnipeg

225 215 -4 470 319 -32 695 534 -23 Total

4,523 4,625 2 15,542 15,957 3 20,065 20,582 3 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













## not calculable / extreme value



















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



May 2022 June 2022 % May 2022 June 2022 % May 2022 June 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

1,042 666 -36 93 55 -41 1,135 721 -36 P.E.I.

330 142 -57 468 624 33 798 766 -4 N.S.

1,970 1,911 -3 8,827 3,424 -61 10,797 5,335 -51 N.B.

1,532 1,031 -33 6,625 4,217 -36 8,157 5,248 -36 Qc

7,528 7,319 -3 53,175 40,076 -25 60,703 47,395 -22 Ont.

22,863 21,457 -6 64,981 71,263 10 87,844 92,720 6 Man.

2,455 2,472 1 3,768 4,956 32 6,223 7,428 19 Sask.

1,614 1,512 -6 2,712 5,160 90 4,326 6,672 54 Alta.

15,704 17,029 8 30,226 21,244 -30 45,930 38,273 -17 B.C.

7,666 6,877 -10 30,999 46,003 48 38,665 52,880 37 Canada (10,000+) 62,704 60,416 -4 201,874 197,022 -2 264,578 257,438 -3 Canada (All Areas) 74,993 72,072 -4 207,192 201,770 -3 282,188 273,841 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 420 443 5 564 1,524 170 984 1,967 100 Barrie

843 1,296 54 456 2,364 418 1,299 3,660 182 Belleville

439 343 -22 144 96 -33 583 439 -25 Brantford

786 568 -28 3,132 1,944 -38 3,918 2,512 -36 Calgary

5,869 6,234 6 14,928 15,984 7 20,797 22,218 7 Edmonton

7,403 8,338 13 13,572 4,104 -70 20,975 12,442 -41 Greater Sudbury 214 77 -64 192 48 -75 406 125 -69 Guelph

138 266 93 72 660 ## 210 926 341 Halifax

1,109 1,107 0 8,604 3,252 -62 9,713 4,359 -55 Hamilton

748 856 14 948 3,684 289 1,696 4,540 168 Kelowna

785 667 -15 1,332 7,884 492 2,117 8,551 304 Kingston

484 271 -44 1,836 312 -83 2,320 583 -75 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,194 1,774 49 1,308 4,512 245 2,502 6,286 151 Lethbridge

363 358 -1 240 84 -65 603 442 -27 London

1,485 1,905 28 4,500 960 -79 5,985 2,865 -52 Moncton

434 298 -31 3,576 2,748 -23 4,010 3,046 -24 Montréal

1,967 2,503 27 32,602 33,966 4 34,569 36,469 5 Oshawa

410 1,124 174 3,852 2,460 -36 4,262 3,584 -16 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,440 2,992 -13 11,484 7,668 -33 14,924 10,660 -29 Gatineau

496 584 18 6,084 1,260 -79 6,580 1,844 -72 Ottawa

2,944 2,408 -18 5,400 6,408 19 8,344 8,816 6 Peterborough 201 409 103 0 0 - 201 409 103 Québec

586 825 41 7,320 7,080 -3 7,906 7,905 0 Regina

473 409 -14 948 540 -43 1,421 949 -33 Saguenay

321 162 -50 264 432 64 585 594 2 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,604 1,238 -23 1,692 480 -72 3,296 1,718 -48 Saint John

415 295 -29 1,380 24 -98 1,795 319 -82 St. John's

960 514 -46 168 48 -71 1,128 562 -50 Saskatoon

1,026 891 -13 1,752 4,608 163 2,778 5,499 98 Sherbrooke

421 320 -24 2,568 804 -69 2,989 1,124 -62 Thunder Bay 128 100 -22 0 480 ## 128 580 353 Toronto

4,833 4,500 -7 34,548 45,360 31 39,381 49,860 27 Trois-Rivières 279 291 4 864 1,164 35 1,143 1,455 27 Vancouver

3,270 3,068 -6 21,228 29,352 38 24,498 32,420 32 Victoria

661 421 -36 3,300 2,244 -32 3,961 2,665 -33 Windsor

477 581 22 1,128 792 -30 1,605 1,373 -14 Winnipeg

2,155 2,132 -1 3,000 3,828 28 5,155 5,960 16 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













## not calculable / extreme value





















