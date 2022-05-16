May 16, 2022, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 257,846 units in April, up from 253,226 units in March, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high, hovering well above 200,000 units since June 2020 and increased from March to April," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts in April. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post a decrease in total SAAR starts, which was driven by lower multi-unit and single-detached starts."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in April was 267,330 units, an increase of 8% from March. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 245,324 units in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 14% to 178,092 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 67,232 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,006 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
April 2021
|
April 2022
|
%
|
April 2021
|
April 2022
|
%
|
April 2021
|
April 2022
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
30
|
56
|
87
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
37
|
63
|
70
|
P.E.I.
|
29
|
27
|
-7
|
27
|
61
|
126
|
56
|
88
|
57
|
N.S.
|
93
|
130
|
40
|
126
|
47
|
-63
|
219
|
177
|
-19
|
N.B.
|
76
|
61
|
-20
|
154
|
93
|
-40
|
230
|
154
|
-33
|
Atlantic
|
228
|
274
|
20
|
314
|
208
|
-34
|
542
|
482
|
-11
|
Qc
|
940
|
719
|
-24
|
4,742
|
4,679
|
-1
|
5,682
|
5,398
|
-5
|
Ont.
|
2,425
|
1,894
|
-22
|
5,490
|
4,188
|
-24
|
7,915
|
6,082
|
-23
|
Man.
|
286
|
157
|
-45
|
175
|
386
|
121
|
461
|
543
|
18
|
Sask.
|
164
|
156
|
-5
|
201
|
368
|
83
|
365
|
524
|
44
|
Alta.
|
1,362
|
1,413
|
4
|
1,442
|
2,058
|
43
|
2,804
|
3,471
|
24
|
Prairies
|
1,812
|
1,726
|
-5
|
1,818
|
2,812
|
55
|
3,630
|
4,538
|
25
|
B.C.
|
779
|
914
|
17
|
2,240
|
3,361
|
50
|
3,019
|
4,275
|
42
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
6,184
|
5,527
|
-11
|
14,604
|
15,248
|
4
|
20,788
|
20,775
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
20
|
56
|
180
|
32
|
147
|
359
|
52
|
203
|
290
|
Barrie
|
21
|
97
|
362
|
111
|
153
|
38
|
132
|
250
|
89
|
Belleville
|
42
|
27
|
-36
|
18
|
4
|
-78
|
60
|
31
|
-48
|
Brantford
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
16
|
76
|
375
|
36
|
94
|
161
|
Calgary
|
564
|
609
|
8
|
735
|
902
|
23
|
1,299
|
1,511
|
16
|
Edmonton
|
587
|
619
|
5
|
642
|
1,048
|
63
|
1,229
|
1,667
|
36
|
Greater Sudbury
|
24
|
11
|
-54
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
24
|
17
|
-29
|
Guelph
|
34
|
15
|
-56
|
99
|
0
|
-100
|
133
|
15
|
-89
|
Halifax
|
28
|
81
|
189
|
88
|
18
|
-80
|
116
|
99
|
-15
|
Hamilton
|
176
|
35
|
-80
|
342
|
432
|
26
|
518
|
467
|
-10
|
Kelowna
|
58
|
90
|
55
|
74
|
195
|
164
|
132
|
285
|
116
|
Kingston
|
40
|
11
|
-73
|
17
|
6
|
-65
|
57
|
17
|
-70
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
98
|
77
|
-21
|
803
|
130
|
-84
|
901
|
207
|
-77
|
Lethbridge
|
43
|
32
|
-26
|
12
|
26
|
117
|
55
|
58
|
5
|
London
|
277
|
101
|
-64
|
478
|
99
|
-79
|
755
|
200
|
-74
|
Moncton
|
31
|
27
|
-13
|
94
|
43
|
-54
|
125
|
70
|
-44
|
Montréal
|
386
|
248
|
-36
|
3,094
|
2,751
|
-11
|
3,480
|
2,999
|
-14
|
Oshawa
|
162
|
118
|
-27
|
112
|
309
|
176
|
274
|
427
|
56
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
342
|
370
|
8
|
1,216
|
843
|
-31
|
1,558
|
1,213
|
-22
|
Gatineau
|
41
|
83
|
102
|
547
|
163
|
-70
|
588
|
246
|
-58
|
Ottawa
|
301
|
287
|
-5
|
669
|
680
|
2
|
970
|
967
|
0
|
Peterborough
|
21
|
28
|
33
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
21
|
28
|
33
|
Québec
|
158
|
87
|
-45
|
487
|
900
|
85
|
645
|
987
|
53
|
Regina
|
33
|
32
|
-3
|
27
|
64
|
137
|
60
|
96
|
60
|
Saguenay
|
39
|
35
|
-10
|
22
|
44
|
100
|
61
|
79
|
30
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
132
|
110
|
-17
|
94
|
384
|
309
|
226
|
494
|
119
|
Saint John
|
28
|
20
|
-29
|
48
|
40
|
-17
|
76
|
60
|
-21
|
St. John's
|
27
|
54
|
100
|
7
|
7
|
-
|
34
|
61
|
79
|
Saskatoon
|
125
|
115
|
-8
|
174
|
297
|
71
|
299
|
412
|
38
|
Sherbrooke
|
63
|
37
|
-41
|
176
|
135
|
-23
|
239
|
172
|
-28
|
Thunder Bay
|
8
|
0
|
-100
|
4
|
0
|
-100
|
12
|
0
|
-100
|
Toronto
|
613
|
521
|
-15
|
2,189
|
1,521
|
-31
|
2,802
|
2,042
|
-27
|
Trois-Rivières
|
40
|
49
|
23
|
41
|
232
|
466
|
81
|
281
|
247
|
Vancouver
|
293
|
335
|
14
|
1,330
|
2,281
|
72
|
1,623
|
2,616
|
61
|
Victoria
|
93
|
80
|
-14
|
265
|
250
|
-6
|
358
|
330
|
-8
|
Windsor
|
57
|
57
|
-
|
126
|
138
|
10
|
183
|
195
|
7
|
Winnipeg
|
242
|
121
|
-50
|
154
|
359
|
133
|
396
|
480
|
21
|
Total
|
4,925
|
4,323
|
-12
|
13,127
|
13,840
|
5
|
18,052
|
18,163
|
1
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
March
|
April 2022
|
%
|
March
|
April 2022
|
%
|
March
|
April 2022
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
1,500
|
1,425
|
-5
|
243
|
86
|
-65
|
1,743
|
1,511
|
-13
|
P.E.I.
|
768
|
373
|
-51
|
636
|
732
|
15
|
1,404
|
1,105
|
-21
|
N.S.
|
1,205
|
2,112
|
75
|
933
|
550
|
-41
|
2,138
|
2,662
|
25
|
N.B.
|
1,596
|
1,341
|
-16
|
3,780
|
1,271
|
-66
|
5,376
|
2,612
|
-51
|
Qc
|
7,712
|
7,542
|
-2
|
51,084
|
49,832
|
-2
|
58,796
|
57,374
|
-2
|
Ont.
|
26,144
|
26,509
|
1
|
58,447
|
52,389
|
-10
|
84,591
|
78,898
|
-7
|
Man.
|
1,319
|
1,749
|
33
|
5,208
|
4,632
|
-11
|
6,527
|
6,381
|
-2
|
Sask.
|
1,688
|
2,030
|
20
|
672
|
4,416
|
##
|
2,360
|
6,446
|
173
|
Alta.
|
16,291
|
14,755
|
-9
|
14,744
|
24,277
|
65
|
31,035
|
39,032
|
26
|
B.C.
|
8,274
|
9,396
|
14
|
20,682
|
39,907
|
93
|
28,956
|
49,303
|
70
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
66,497
|
67,232
|
1
|
156,429
|
178,092
|
14
|
222,926
|
245,324
|
10
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
84,506
|
83,247
|
-1
|
163,884
|
184,086
|
12
|
248,389
|
267,330
|
8
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
502
|
679
|
35
|
540
|
1,764
|
227
|
1,042
|
2,443
|
134
|
Barrie
|
2,522
|
3,049
|
21
|
3,444
|
1,836
|
-47
|
5,966
|
4,885
|
-18
|
Belleville
|
233
|
301
|
29
|
0
|
48
|
##
|
233
|
349
|
50
|
Brantford
|
263
|
324
|
23
|
336
|
912
|
171
|
599
|
1,236
|
106
|
Calgary
|
8,437
|
6,319
|
-25
|
8,388
|
10,824
|
29
|
16,825
|
17,143
|
2
|
Edmonton
|
6,313
|
6,826
|
8
|
5,544
|
12,576
|
127
|
11,857
|
19,402
|
64
|
Greater Sudbury
|
1,095
|
197
|
-82
|
204
|
72
|
-65
|
1,299
|
269
|
-79
|
Guelph
|
259
|
210
|
-19
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
259
|
210
|
-19
|
Halifax
|
829
|
1,158
|
40
|
672
|
216
|
-68
|
1,501
|
1,374
|
-8
|
Hamilton
|
822
|
580
|
-29
|
1,824
|
5,184
|
184
|
2,646
|
5,764
|
118
|
Kelowna
|
580
|
979
|
69
|
1,788
|
2,340
|
31
|
2,368
|
3,319
|
40
|
Kingston
|
119
|
132
|
11
|
0
|
72
|
##
|
119
|
204
|
71
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
819
|
914
|
12
|
3,300
|
1,560
|
-53
|
4,119
|
2,474
|
-40
|
Lethbridge
|
140
|
314
|
124
|
72
|
312
|
333
|
212
|
626
|
195
|
London
|
1,458
|
1,215
|
-17
|
1,284
|
1,188
|
-7
|
2,742
|
2,403
|
-12
|
Moncton
|
306
|
362
|
18
|
888
|
516
|
-42
|
1,194
|
878
|
-26
|
Montréal
|
2,339
|
2,136
|
-9
|
21,082
|
32,142
|
52
|
23,421
|
34,278
|
46
|
Oshawa
|
1,229
|
1,280
|
4
|
792
|
3,708
|
368
|
2,021
|
4,988
|
147
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
3,348
|
4,683
|
40
|
13,428
|
10,116
|
-25
|
16,776
|
14,799
|
-12
|
Gatineau
|
1,190
|
1,228
|
3
|
5,484
|
1,956
|
-64
|
6,674
|
3,184
|
-52
|
Ottawa
|
2,158
|
3,455
|
60
|
7,944
|
8,160
|
3
|
10,102
|
11,615
|
15
|
Peterborough
|
547
|
357
|
-35
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
547
|
357
|
-35
|
Québec
|
1,392
|
774
|
-44
|
9,192
|
10,800
|
17
|
10,584
|
11,574
|
9
|
Regina
|
403
|
420
|
4
|
468
|
768
|
64
|
871
|
1,188
|
36
|
Saguenay
|
574
|
391
|
-32
|
240
|
528
|
120
|
814
|
919
|
13
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
816
|
1,104
|
35
|
960
|
4,608
|
380
|
1,776
|
5,712
|
222
|
Saint John
|
439
|
356
|
-19
|
0
|
480
|
##
|
439
|
836
|
90
|
St. John's
|
1,447
|
1,246
|
-14
|
168
|
84
|
-50
|
1,615
|
1,330
|
-18
|
Saskatoon
|
1,117
|
1,510
|
35
|
192
|
3,564
|
##
|
1,309
|
5,074
|
288
|
Sherbrooke
|
295
|
424
|
44
|
888
|
1,620
|
82
|
1,183
|
2,044
|
73
|
Thunder Bay
|
88
|
5
|
-94
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
88
|
5
|
-94
|
Toronto
|
8,094
|
6,353
|
-22
|
31,404
|
18,252
|
-42
|
39,498
|
24,605
|
-38
|
Trois-Rivières
|
407
|
369
|
-9
|
72
|
2,784
|
##
|
479
|
3,153
|
##
|
Vancouver
|
3,438
|
3,548
|
3
|
10,824
|
27,372
|
153
|
14,262
|
30,920
|
117
|
Victoria
|
740
|
841
|
14
|
732
|
3,000
|
310
|
1,472
|
3,841
|
161
|
Windsor
|
1,165
|
754
|
-35
|
120
|
1,656
|
##
|
1,285
|
2,410
|
88
|
Winnipeg
|
958
|
1,292
|
35
|
3,660
|
4,308
|
18
|
4,618
|
5,600
|
21
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
