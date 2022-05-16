Canadian housing starts trend higher in April Français

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 257,846 units in April, up from 253,226 units in March, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

April Housing Statistics from all areas. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high, hovering well above 200,000 units since June 2020 and increased from March to April," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts in April. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post a decrease in total SAAR starts, which was driven by lower multi-unit and single-detached starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in April was 267,330 units, an increase of 8% from March. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 245,324 units in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 14% to 178,092 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 67,232 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,006 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




April 2021

April 2022

%

April 2021

April 2022

%

April 2021

April 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

30

56

87

7

7

-

37

63

70

P.E.I.   


29

27

-7

27

61

126

56

88

57

N.S.   


93

130

40

126

47

-63

219

177

-19

N.B.   


76

61

-20

154

93

-40

230

154

-33

Atlantic

228

274

20

314

208

-34

542

482

-11

Qc

940

719

-24

4,742

4,679

-1

5,682

5,398

-5

Ont.   


2,425

1,894

-22

5,490

4,188

-24

7,915

6,082

-23

Man.   


286

157

-45

175

386

121

461

543

18

Sask.   


164

156

-5

201

368

83

365

524

44

Alta.   


1,362

1,413

4

1,442

2,058

43

2,804

3,471

24

Prairies

1,812

1,726

-5

1,818

2,812

55

3,630

4,538

25

B.C.   


779

914

17

2,240

3,361

50

3,019

4,275

42

Canada (10,000+)

6,184

5,527

-11

14,604

15,248

4

20,788

20,775

0

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

20

56

180

32

147

359

52

203

290

Barrie

21

97

362

111

153

38

132

250

89

Belleville

42

27

-36

18

4

-78

60

31

-48

Brantford

20

18

-10

16

76

375

36

94

161

Calgary

564

609

8

735

902

23

1,299

1,511

16

Edmonton

587

619

5

642

1,048

63

1,229

1,667

36

Greater Sudbury

24

11

-54

0

6

##

24

17

-29

Guelph

34

15

-56

99

0

-100

133

15

-89

Halifax

28

81

189

88

18

-80

116

99

-15

Hamilton

176

35

-80

342

432

26

518

467

-10

Kelowna

58

90

55

74

195

164

132

285

116

Kingston

40

11

-73

17

6

-65

57

17

-70

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

98

77

-21

803

130

-84

901

207

-77

Lethbridge

43

32

-26

12

26

117

55

58

5

London

277

101

-64

478

99

-79

755

200

-74

Moncton

31

27

-13

94

43

-54

125

70

-44

Montréal

386

248

-36

3,094

2,751

-11

3,480

2,999

-14

Oshawa

162

118

-27

112

309

176

274

427

56

Ottawa-Gatineau

342

370

8

1,216

843

-31

1,558

1,213

-22

  Gatineau

41

83

102

547

163

-70

588

246

-58

  Ottawa

301

287

-5

669

680

2

970

967

0

Peterborough

21

28

33

0

0

-

21

28

33

Québec

158

87

-45

487

900

85

645

987

53

Regina

33

32

-3

27

64

137

60

96

60

Saguenay

39

35

-10

22

44

100

61

79

30

St. Catharines-Niagara

132

110

-17

94

384

309

226

494

119

Saint John

28

20

-29

48

40

-17

76

60

-21

St. John's

27

54

100

7

7

-

34

61

79

Saskatoon

125

115

-8

174

297

71

299

412

38

Sherbrooke

63

37

-41

176

135

-23

239

172

-28

Thunder Bay

8

0

-100

4

0

-100

12

0

-100

Toronto

613

521

-15

2,189

1,521

-31

2,802

2,042

-27

Trois-Rivières

40

49

23

41

232

466

81

281

247

Vancouver

293

335

14

1,330

2,281

72

1,623

2,616

61

Victoria

93

80

-14

265

250

-6

358

330

-8

Windsor

57

57

-

126

138

10

183

195

7

Winnipeg

242

121

-50

154

359

133

396

480

21

Total

4,925

4,323

-12

13,127

13,840

5

18,052

18,163

1

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


March
2022

April 2022

%

March
2022

April 2022

%

March
2022

April 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

1,500

1,425

-5

243

86

-65

1,743

1,511

-13

P.E.I.   


768

373

-51

636

732

15

1,404

1,105

-21

N.S.   


1,205

2,112

75

933

550

-41

2,138

2,662

25

N.B.   


1,596

1,341

-16

3,780

1,271

-66

5,376

2,612

-51

Qc  


7,712

7,542

-2

51,084

49,832

-2

58,796

57,374

-2

Ont.   


26,144

26,509

1

58,447

52,389

-10

84,591

78,898

-7

Man.   


1,319

1,749

33

5,208

4,632

-11

6,527

6,381

-2

Sask.   


1,688

2,030

20

672

4,416

##

2,360

6,446

173

Alta.   


16,291

14,755

-9

14,744

24,277

65

31,035

39,032

26

B.C.   


8,274

9,396

14

20,682

39,907

93

28,956

49,303

70

Canada (10,000+)

66,497

67,232

1

156,429

178,092

14

222,926

245,324

10

Canada (All Areas)

84,506

83,247

-1

163,884

184,086

12

248,389

267,330

8

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

502

679

35

540

1,764

227

1,042

2,443

134

Barrie

2,522

3,049

21

3,444

1,836

-47

5,966

4,885

-18

Belleville

233

301

29

0

48

##

233

349

50

Brantford

263

324

23

336

912

171

599

1,236

106

Calgary

8,437

6,319

-25

8,388

10,824

29

16,825

17,143

2

Edmonton

6,313

6,826

8

5,544

12,576

127

11,857

19,402

64

Greater Sudbury

1,095

197

-82

204

72

-65

1,299

269

-79

Guelph

259

210

-19

0

0

-

259

210

-19

Halifax

829

1,158

40

672

216

-68

1,501

1,374

-8

Hamilton

822

580

-29

1,824

5,184

184

2,646

5,764

118

Kelowna

580

979

69

1,788

2,340

31

2,368

3,319

40

Kingston

119

132

11

0

72

##

119

204

71

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

819

914

12

3,300

1,560

-53

4,119

2,474

-40

Lethbridge

140

314

124

72

312

333

212

626

195

London

1,458

1,215

-17

1,284

1,188

-7

2,742

2,403

-12

Moncton

306

362

18

888

516

-42

1,194

878

-26

Montréal

2,339

2,136

-9

21,082

32,142

52

23,421

34,278

46

Oshawa

1,229

1,280

4

792

3,708

368

2,021

4,988

147

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,348

4,683

40

13,428

10,116

-25

16,776

14,799

-12

  Gatineau

1,190

1,228

3

5,484

1,956

-64

6,674

3,184

-52

  Ottawa

2,158

3,455

60

7,944

8,160

3

10,102

11,615

15

Peterborough

547

357

-35

0

0

-

547

357

-35

Québec

1,392

774

-44

9,192

10,800

17

10,584

11,574

9

Regina

403

420

4

468

768

64

871

1,188

36

Saguenay

574

391

-32

240

528

120

814

919

13

St. Catharines-Niagara

816

1,104

35

960

4,608

380

1,776

5,712

222

Saint John

439

356

-19

0

480

##

439

836

90

St. John's

1,447

1,246

-14

168

84

-50

1,615

1,330

-18

Saskatoon

1,117

1,510

35

192

3,564

##

1,309

5,074

288

Sherbrooke

295

424

44

888

1,620

82

1,183

2,044

73

Thunder Bay

88

5

-94

0

0

-

88

5

-94

Toronto

8,094

6,353

-22

31,404

18,252

-42

39,498

24,605

-38

Trois-Rivières

407

369

-9

72

2,784

##

479

3,153

##

Vancouver

3,438

3,548

3

10,824

27,372

153

14,262

30,920

117

Victoria

740

841

14

732

3,000

310

1,472

3,841

161

Windsor

1,165

754

-35

120

1,656

##

1,285

2,410

88

Winnipeg

958

1,292

35

3,660

4,308

18

4,618

5,600

21

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






