"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high, hovering well above 200,000 units since June 2020 and increased from March to April," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit and single-detached starts in April. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Toronto was the only market to post a decrease in total SAAR starts, which was driven by lower multi-unit and single-detached starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in April was 267,330 units, an increase of 8% from March. The SAAR of total urban starts increased by 10% to 245,324 units in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased by 14% to 178,092 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 1% to 67,232 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,006 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







April 2021 April 2022 % April 2021 April 2022 % April 2021 April 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

30 56 87 7 7 - 37 63 70 P.E.I.

29 27 -7 27 61 126 56 88 57 N.S.

93 130 40 126 47 -63 219 177 -19 N.B.

76 61 -20 154 93 -40 230 154 -33 Atlantic

228 274 20 314 208 -34 542 482 -11 Qc

940 719 -24 4,742 4,679 -1 5,682 5,398 -5 Ont.

2,425 1,894 -22 5,490 4,188 -24 7,915 6,082 -23 Man.

286 157 -45 175 386 121 461 543 18 Sask.

164 156 -5 201 368 83 365 524 44 Alta.

1,362 1,413 4 1,442 2,058 43 2,804 3,471 24 Prairies

1,812 1,726 -5 1,818 2,812 55 3,630 4,538 25 B.C.

779 914 17 2,240 3,361 50 3,019 4,275 42 Canada (10,000+) 6,184 5,527 -11 14,604 15,248 4 20,788 20,775 0 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 20 56 180 32 147 359 52 203 290 Barrie

21 97 362 111 153 38 132 250 89 Belleville

42 27 -36 18 4 -78 60 31 -48 Brantford

20 18 -10 16 76 375 36 94 161 Calgary

564 609 8 735 902 23 1,299 1,511 16 Edmonton

587 619 5 642 1,048 63 1,229 1,667 36 Greater Sudbury 24 11 -54 0 6 ## 24 17 -29 Guelph

34 15 -56 99 0 -100 133 15 -89 Halifax

28 81 189 88 18 -80 116 99 -15 Hamilton

176 35 -80 342 432 26 518 467 -10 Kelowna

58 90 55 74 195 164 132 285 116 Kingston

40 11 -73 17 6 -65 57 17 -70 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 98 77 -21 803 130 -84 901 207 -77 Lethbridge

43 32 -26 12 26 117 55 58 5 London

277 101 -64 478 99 -79 755 200 -74 Moncton

31 27 -13 94 43 -54 125 70 -44 Montréal

386 248 -36 3,094 2,751 -11 3,480 2,999 -14 Oshawa

162 118 -27 112 309 176 274 427 56 Ottawa-Gatineau 342 370 8 1,216 843 -31 1,558 1,213 -22 Gatineau

41 83 102 547 163 -70 588 246 -58 Ottawa

301 287 -5 669 680 2 970 967 0 Peterborough

21 28 33 0 0 - 21 28 33 Québec

158 87 -45 487 900 85 645 987 53 Regina

33 32 -3 27 64 137 60 96 60 Saguenay

39 35 -10 22 44 100 61 79 30 St. Catharines-Niagara 132 110 -17 94 384 309 226 494 119 Saint John

28 20 -29 48 40 -17 76 60 -21 St. John's

27 54 100 7 7 - 34 61 79 Saskatoon

125 115 -8 174 297 71 299 412 38 Sherbrooke

63 37 -41 176 135 -23 239 172 -28 Thunder Bay

8 0 -100 4 0 -100 12 0 -100 Toronto

613 521 -15 2,189 1,521 -31 2,802 2,042 -27 Trois-Rivières

40 49 23 41 232 466 81 281 247 Vancouver

293 335 14 1,330 2,281 72 1,623 2,616 61 Victoria

93 80 -14 265 250 -6 358 330 -8 Windsor

57 57 - 126 138 10 183 195 7 Winnipeg

242 121 -50 154 359 133 396 480 21 Total

4,925 4,323 -12 13,127 13,840 5 18,052 18,163 1 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value







































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



March

2022 April 2022 % March

2022 April 2022 % March

2022 April 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

1,500 1,425 -5 243 86 -65 1,743 1,511 -13 P.E.I.

768 373 -51 636 732 15 1,404 1,105 -21 N.S.

1,205 2,112 75 933 550 -41 2,138 2,662 25 N.B.

1,596 1,341 -16 3,780 1,271 -66 5,376 2,612 -51 Qc

7,712 7,542 -2 51,084 49,832 -2 58,796 57,374 -2 Ont.

26,144 26,509 1 58,447 52,389 -10 84,591 78,898 -7 Man.

1,319 1,749 33 5,208 4,632 -11 6,527 6,381 -2 Sask.

1,688 2,030 20 672 4,416 ## 2,360 6,446 173 Alta.

16,291 14,755 -9 14,744 24,277 65 31,035 39,032 26 B.C.

8,274 9,396 14 20,682 39,907 93 28,956 49,303 70 Canada (10,000+) 66,497 67,232 1 156,429 178,092 14 222,926 245,324 10 Canada (All Areas) 84,506 83,247 -1 163,884 184,086 12 248,389 267,330 8 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 502 679 35 540 1,764 227 1,042 2,443 134 Barrie

2,522 3,049 21 3,444 1,836 -47 5,966 4,885 -18 Belleville

233 301 29 0 48 ## 233 349 50 Brantford

263 324 23 336 912 171 599 1,236 106 Calgary

8,437 6,319 -25 8,388 10,824 29 16,825 17,143 2 Edmonton

6,313 6,826 8 5,544 12,576 127 11,857 19,402 64 Greater Sudbury 1,095 197 -82 204 72 -65 1,299 269 -79 Guelph

259 210 -19 0 0 - 259 210 -19 Halifax

829 1,158 40 672 216 -68 1,501 1,374 -8 Hamilton

822 580 -29 1,824 5,184 184 2,646 5,764 118 Kelowna

580 979 69 1,788 2,340 31 2,368 3,319 40 Kingston

119 132 11 0 72 ## 119 204 71 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 819 914 12 3,300 1,560 -53 4,119 2,474 -40 Lethbridge

140 314 124 72 312 333 212 626 195 London

1,458 1,215 -17 1,284 1,188 -7 2,742 2,403 -12 Moncton

306 362 18 888 516 -42 1,194 878 -26 Montréal

2,339 2,136 -9 21,082 32,142 52 23,421 34,278 46 Oshawa

1,229 1,280 4 792 3,708 368 2,021 4,988 147 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,348 4,683 40 13,428 10,116 -25 16,776 14,799 -12 Gatineau

1,190 1,228 3 5,484 1,956 -64 6,674 3,184 -52 Ottawa

2,158 3,455 60 7,944 8,160 3 10,102 11,615 15 Peterborough 547 357 -35 0 0 - 547 357 -35 Québec

1,392 774 -44 9,192 10,800 17 10,584 11,574 9 Regina

403 420 4 468 768 64 871 1,188 36 Saguenay

574 391 -32 240 528 120 814 919 13 St. Catharines-Niagara 816 1,104 35 960 4,608 380 1,776 5,712 222 Saint John

439 356 -19 0 480 ## 439 836 90 St. John's

1,447 1,246 -14 168 84 -50 1,615 1,330 -18 Saskatoon

1,117 1,510 35 192 3,564 ## 1,309 5,074 288 Sherbrooke

295 424 44 888 1,620 82 1,183 2,044 73 Thunder Bay 88 5 -94 0 0 - 88 5 -94 Toronto

8,094 6,353 -22 31,404 18,252 -42 39,498 24,605 -38 Trois-Rivières 407 369 -9 72 2,784 ## 479 3,153 ## Vancouver

3,438 3,548 3 10,824 27,372 153 14,262 30,920 117 Victoria

740 841 14 732 3,000 310 1,472 3,841 161 Windsor

1,165 754 -35 120 1,656 ## 1,285 2,410 88 Winnipeg

958 1,292 35 3,660 4,308 18 4,618 5,600 21 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value





















