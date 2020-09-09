"The national trend in housing starts increased for a third consecutive month in August," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in Ontario, including Toronto, drove the national increase. We expect national starts to trend lower by the end of 2020 as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 262,396 units in August, an increase of 6.9% from 245,425 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 7.1% in August to 248,154 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 9.1% to 201,214 units in August while single-detached urban starts decreased by 1.0% to 46,940 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,242 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

We are always looking to improve our products and the way we share key housing market data and analysis. As such, starting in November 2020, we will be moving our monthly housing starts data and news release from the 6th to 11th business day. This allows us to deliver a complete package of data all at once, rather than releasing preliminary data at an earlier date. October housing starts will be released at 8:15 ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

N.-L.

49 71 45 26 6 -77 75 77 3 P.E.I.

17 25 47 49 144 194 66 169 156 N.S.

176 150 -15 221 135 -39 397 285 -28 N.B.

101 78 -23 231 290 26 332 368 11 Atlantic

343 324 -6 527 575 9 870 899 3 Qc

440 438 0 2,632 3,186 21 3,072 3,624 18 Ont.

2,238 2,047 -9 5,240 7,841 50 7,478 9,888 32 Man.

174 163 -6 320 215 -33 494 378 -23 Sask.

92 85 -8 147 147 - 239 232 -3 Alta.

961 701 -27 1,647 1,052 -36 2,608 1,753 -33 Prairies

1,227 949 -23 2,114 1,414 -33 3,341 2,363 -29 B.C.

662 629 -5 2,290 2,970 30 2,952 3,599 22 Canada (10,000+) 4,910 4,387 -11 12,803 15,986 25 17,713 20,373 15 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 28 35 25 69 89 29 97 124 28 Barrie

45 69 53 29 4 -86 74 73 -1 Belleville

50 40 -20 23 5 -78 73 45 -38 Brantford

55 146 165 14 56 300 69 202 193 Calgary

337 211 -37 714 525 -26 1,051 736 -30 Edmonton

440 371 -16 812 454 -44 1,252 825 -34 Greater Sudbury 29 23 -21 22 12 -45 51 35 -31 Guelph

39 19 -51 186 0 -100 225 19 -92 Halifax

119 84 -29 203 106 -48 322 190 -41 Hamilton

147 77 -48 68 235 246 215 312 45 Kelowna

33 45 36 441 158 -64 474 203 -57 Kingston

46 21 -54 222 62 -72 268 83 -69 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 70 97 39 772 103 -87 842 200 -76 Lethbridge

36 31 -14 14 5 -64 50 36 -28 London

164 168 2 419 68 -84 583 236 -60 Moncton

32 16 -50 120 127 6 152 143 -6 Montréal

172 170 -1 1,859 1,984 7 2,031 2,154 6 Oshawa

70 71 1 29 647 ## 99 718 ## Ottawa-Gatineau 302 304 1 398 1,472 270 700 1,776 154 Gatineau

45 8 -82 48 149 210 93 157 69 Ottawa

257 296 15 350 1,323 278 607 1,619 167 Peterborough

42 31 -26 13 68 423 55 99 80 Québec

44 60 36 463 721 56 507 781 54 Regina

28 19 -32 5 63 ## 33 82 148 Saguenay

29 15 -48 10 2 -80 39 17 -56 St. Catharines-Niagara 121 101 -17 137 102 -26 258 203 -21 Saint John

20 14 -30 43 24 -44 63 38 -40 St. John's

36 61 69 16 4 -75 52 65 25 Saskatoon

59 58 -2 111 51 -54 170 109 -36 Sherbrooke

14 24 71 34 120 253 48 144 200 Thunder Bay

17 5 -71 4 0 -100 21 5 -76 Toronto

557 491 -12 2,574 4,752 85 3,131 5,243 67 Trois-Rivières 12 12 - 17 12 -29 29 24 -17 Vancouver

326 312 -4 1,356 2,208 63 1,682 2,520 50 Victoria

56 43 -23 83 181 118 139 224 61 Windsor

62 55 -11 77 113 47 139 168 21 Winnipeg

142 129 -9 256 198 -23 398 327 -18 Total

N.L.

478 609 27 143 72 -50 621 681 10 P.E.I.

222 247 11 168 1,728 ## 390 1,975 406 N.S.

1,465 1,466 0 5,874 1,558 -73 7,339 3,024 -59 N.B.

532 571 7 6,082 3,477 -43 6,614 4,048 -39 Qc

7,220 6,343 -12 50,872 50,236 -1 58,092 56,579 -3 Ont.

20,979 21,116 1 61,627 92,006 49 82,606 113,122 37 Man.

1,835 1,698 -7 4,356 2,580 -41 6,191 4,278 -31 Sask.

1,015 904 -11 6,840 1,764 -74 7,855 2,668 -66 Alta.

6,941 7,068 2 15,087 12,147 -19 22,028 19,215 -13 B.C.

6,726 6,918 3 33,330 35,646 7 40,056 42,564 6 Canada (10,000+) 47,413 46,940 -1 184,379 201,214 9 231,792 248,154 7 Canada (All Areas) 57,374 57,234 0 188,053 205,161 9 245,425 262,396 7 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 293 363 24 192 1,068 456 485 1,431 195 Barrie

218 409 88 192 48 -75 410 457 11 Belleville

503 378 -25 96 60 -38 599 438 -27 Brantford

444 844 90 516 672 30 960 1,516 58 Calgary

2,764 2,386 -14 5,952 6,300 6 8,716 8,686 0 Edmonton

3,476 3,842 11 7,284 5,448 -25 10,760 9,290 -14 Greater Sudbury 100 145 45 144 144 - 244 289 18 Guelph

229 191 -17 0 0 - 229 191 -17 Halifax

992 783 -21 5,676 1,272 -78 6,668 2,055 -69 Hamilton

366 659 80 6,564 2,820 -57 6,930 3,479 -50 Kelowna

390 733 88 3,072 1,896 -38 3,462 2,629 -24 Kingston

230 200 -13 984 744 -24 1,214 944 -22 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,306 1,386 6 948 1,236 30 2,254 2,622 16 Lethbridge

208 305 47 936 60 -94 1,144 365 -68 London

1,905 1,527 -20 1,308 816 -38 3,213 2,343 -27 Moncton

154 128 -17 4,440 1,524 -66 4,594 1,652 -64 Montréal

2,558 2,438 -5 33,109 24,769 -25 35,667 27,207 -24 Oshawa

574 803 40 1,032 7,764 ## 1,606 8,567 433 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,556 2,976 -16 7,104 17,664 149 10,660 20,640 94 Gatineau

550 71 -87 2,100 1,788 -15 2,650 1,859 -30 Ottawa

3,006 2,905 -3 5,004 15,876 217 8,010 18,781 134 Peterborough 188 222 18 24 816 ## 212 1,038 390 Québec

1,009 909 -10 5,712 8,652 51 6,721 9,561 42 Regina

232 185 -20 672 756 13 904 941 4 Saguenay

287 139 -52 552 24 -96 839 163 -81 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,181 1,112 -6 1,860 1,224 -34 3,041 2,336 -23 Saint John

140 119 -15 936 288 -69 1,076 407 -62 St. John's

404 530 31 120 48 -60 524 578 10 Saskatoon

770 660 -14 5,976 612 -90 6,746 1,272 -81 Sherbrooke

589 645 10 744 1,440 94 1,333 2,085 56 Thunder Bay 79 32 -59 72 0 -100 151 32 -79 Toronto

6,659 5,016 -25 41,628 57,024 37 48,287 62,040 28 Trois-Rivières 235 237 1 672 144 -79 907 381 -58 Vancouver

3,236 3,258 1 21,168 26,496 25 24,404 29,754 22 Victoria

771 560 -27 3,396 2,172 -36 4,167 2,732 -34 Windsor

433 529 22 540 1,356 151 973 1,885 94 Winnipeg

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

