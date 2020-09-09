Canadian housing starts increased in August Français

Sep 09, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 213,144 units in August 2020, up from 204,597 units in July 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased for a third consecutive month in August," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher multi-family starts in Ontario, including Toronto, drove the national increase. We expect national starts to trend lower by the end of 2020 as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic and housing indicators."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 262,396 units in August, an increase of 6.9% from 245,425 units in July. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 7.1% in August to 248,154 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 9.1% to 201,214 units in August while single-detached urban starts decreased by 1.0% to 46,940 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,242 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Like many other government organizations, businesses and individuals, we are closely following developments around COVID-19. The monthly release of our Preliminary Housing Starts data will continue as planned. CMHC will report any impact on our ability to collect housing data.

We are always looking to improve our products and the way we share key housing market data and analysis. As such, starting in November 2020, we will be moving our monthly housing starts data and news release from the 6th to 11th business day. This allows us to deliver a complete package of data all at once, rather than releasing preliminary data at an earlier date. October housing starts will be released at 8:15 ET on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. 

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




August
2019

August
2020

%

August
2019

August
2020

%

August
2019

August
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

49

71

45

26

6

-77

75

77

3

P.E.I.   


17

25

47

49

144

194

66

169

156

N.S.   


176

150

-15

221

135

-39

397

285

-28

N.B.   


101

78

-23

231

290

26

332

368

11

Atlantic

343

324

-6

527

575

9

870

899

3

Qc

440

438

0

2,632

3,186

21

3,072

3,624

18

Ont.   


2,238

2,047

-9

5,240

7,841

50

7,478

9,888

32

Man.   


174

163

-6

320

215

-33

494

378

-23

Sask.   


92

85

-8

147

147

-

239

232

-3

Alta.   


961

701

-27

1,647

1,052

-36

2,608

1,753

-33

Prairies

1,227

949

-23

2,114

1,414

-33

3,341

2,363

-29

B.C.   


662

629

-5

2,290

2,970

30

2,952

3,599

22

Canada (10,000+)

4,910

4,387

-11

12,803

15,986

25

17,713

20,373

15

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

28

35

25

69

89

29

97

124

28

Barrie

45

69

53

29

4

-86

74

73

-1

Belleville

50

40

-20

23

5

-78

73

45

-38

Brantford

55

146

165

14

56

300

69

202

193

Calgary

337

211

-37

714

525

-26

1,051

736

-30

Edmonton

440

371

-16

812

454

-44

1,252

825

-34

Greater Sudbury

29

23

-21

22

12

-45

51

35

-31

Guelph

39

19

-51

186

0

-100

225

19

-92

Halifax

119

84

-29

203

106

-48

322

190

-41

Hamilton

147

77

-48

68

235

246

215

312

45

Kelowna

33

45

36

441

158

-64

474

203

-57

Kingston

46

21

-54

222

62

-72

268

83

-69

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70

97

39

772

103

-87

842

200

-76

Lethbridge

36

31

-14

14

5

-64

50

36

-28

London

164

168

2

419

68

-84

583

236

-60

Moncton

32

16

-50

120

127

6

152

143

-6

Montréal

172

170

-1

1,859

1,984

7

2,031

2,154

6

Oshawa

70

71

1

29

647

##

99

718

##

Ottawa-Gatineau

302

304

1

398

1,472

270

700

1,776

154

  Gatineau

45

8

-82

48

149

210

93

157

69

  Ottawa

257

296

15

350

1,323

278

607

1,619

167

Peterborough

42

31

-26

13

68

423

55

99

80

Québec

44

60

36

463

721

56

507

781

54

Regina

28

19

-32

5

63

##

33

82

148

Saguenay

29

15

-48

10

2

-80

39

17

-56

St. Catharines-Niagara

121

101

-17

137

102

-26

258

203

-21

Saint John

20

14

-30

43

24

-44

63

38

-40

St. John's

36

61

69

16

4

-75

52

65

25

Saskatoon

59

58

-2

111

51

-54

170

109

-36

Sherbrooke

14

24

71

34

120

253

48

144

200

Thunder Bay

17

5

-71

4

0

-100

21

5

-76

Toronto

557

491

-12

2,574

4,752

85

3,131

5,243

67

Trois-Rivières

12

12

-

17

12

-29

29

24

-17

Vancouver

326

312

-4

1,356

2,208

63

1,682

2,520

50

Victoria

56

43

-23

83

181

118

139

224

61

Windsor

62

55

-11

77

113

47

139

168

21

Winnipeg

142

129

-9

256

198

-23

398

327

-18

Total

3,779

3,428

-9

11,613

14,731

27

15,392

18,159

18

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.







Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


July
2020

August
2020

%

July 2020

August
2020

%

July
2020

August
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

478

609

27

143

72

-50

621

681

10

P.E.I.   


222

247

11

168

1,728

##

390

1,975

406

N.S.   


1,465

1,466

0

5,874

1,558

-73

7,339

3,024

-59

N.B.   


532

571

7

6,082

3,477

-43

6,614

4,048

-39

Qc  


7,220

6,343

-12

50,872

50,236

-1

58,092

56,579

-3

Ont.   


20,979

21,116

1

61,627

92,006

49

82,606

113,122

37

Man.   


1,835

1,698

-7

4,356

2,580

-41

6,191

4,278

-31

Sask.   


1,015

904

-11

6,840

1,764

-74

7,855

2,668

-66

Alta.   


6,941

7,068

2

15,087

12,147

-19

22,028

19,215

-13

B.C.   


6,726

6,918

3

33,330

35,646

7

40,056

42,564

6

Canada (10,000+)

47,413

46,940

-1

184,379

201,214

9

231,792

248,154

7

Canada (All Areas)

57,374

57,234

0

188,053

205,161

9

245,425

262,396

7

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

293

363

24

192

1,068

456

485

1,431

195

Barrie

218

409

88

192

48

-75

410

457

11

Belleville

503

378

-25

96

60

-38

599

438

-27

Brantford

444

844

90

516

672

30

960

1,516

58

Calgary

2,764

2,386

-14

5,952

6,300

6

8,716

8,686

0

Edmonton

3,476

3,842

11

7,284

5,448

-25

10,760

9,290

-14

Greater Sudbury

100

145

45

144

144

-

244

289

18

Guelph

229

191

-17

0

0

-

229

191

-17

Halifax

992

783

-21

5,676

1,272

-78

6,668

2,055

-69

Hamilton

366

659

80

6,564

2,820

-57

6,930

3,479

-50

Kelowna

390

733

88

3,072

1,896

-38

3,462

2,629

-24

Kingston

230

200

-13

984

744

-24

1,214

944

-22

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,306

1,386

6

948

1,236

30

2,254

2,622

16

Lethbridge

208

305

47

936

60

-94

1,144

365

-68

London

1,905

1,527

-20

1,308

816

-38

3,213

2,343

-27

Moncton

154

128

-17

4,440

1,524

-66

4,594

1,652

-64

Montréal

2,558

2,438

-5

33,109

24,769

-25

35,667

27,207

-24

Oshawa

574

803

40

1,032

7,764

##

1,606

8,567

433

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,556

2,976

-16

7,104

17,664

149

10,660

20,640

94

  Gatineau

550

71

-87

2,100

1,788

-15

2,650

1,859

-30

  Ottawa

3,006

2,905

-3

5,004

15,876

217

8,010

18,781

134

Peterborough

188

222

18

24

816

##

212

1,038

390

Québec

1,009

909

-10

5,712

8,652

51

6,721

9,561

42

Regina

232

185

-20

672

756

13

904

941

4

Saguenay

287

139

-52

552

24

-96

839

163

-81

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,181

1,112

-6

1,860

1,224

-34

3,041

2,336

-23

Saint John

140

119

-15

936

288

-69

1,076

407

-62

St. John's

404

530

31

120

48

-60

524

578

10

Saskatoon

770

660

-14

5,976

612

-90

6,746

1,272

-81

Sherbrooke

589

645

10

744

1,440

94

1,333

2,085

56

Thunder Bay

79

32

-59

72

0

-100

151

32

-79

Toronto

6,659

5,016

-25

41,628

57,024

37

48,287

62,040

28

Trois-Rivières

235

237

1

672

144

-79

907

381

-58

Vancouver

3,236

3,258

1

21,168

26,496

25

24,404

29,754

22

Victoria

771

560

-27

3,396

2,172

-36

4,167

2,732

-34

Windsor

433

529

22

540

1,356

151

973

1,885

94

Winnipeg

1,435

1,336

-7

4,092

2,376

-42

5,527

3,712

-33

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.







Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value









