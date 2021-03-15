Canadian housing starts declined in February Français
Mar 15, 2021, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 242,777 units in February 2021, down from 244,963 units in January 2021, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts declined in February, but remained elevated," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Single-detached SAAR starts declined in February following strong growth in January, particularly in Montreal. Multi-family SAAR starts also declined in several centres in February, further contributing to the decline in the overall trend."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 245,922 units in February, a decrease of 13.5% from 284,372 units in January. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 14% in February to 231,042 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 15.8% to 163,757 units in February while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.3% to 67,285 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14,880 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March 2021 data on April 19 at 8:15 AM ET.
As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
February
|
February
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
6
|
8
|
33
|
9
|
0
|
-100
|
15
|
8
|
-47
|
P.E.I.
|
7
|
6
|
-14
|
68
|
10
|
-85
|
75
|
16
|
-79
|
N.S.
|
95
|
90
|
-5
|
474
|
173
|
-64
|
569
|
263
|
-54
|
N.B.
|
14
|
15
|
7
|
34
|
50
|
47
|
48
|
65
|
35
|
Atlantic
|
122
|
119
|
-2
|
585
|
233
|
-60
|
707
|
352
|
-50
|
Qc
|
262
|
382
|
46
|
2,248
|
3,602
|
60
|
2,510
|
3,984
|
59
|
Ont.
|
1,083
|
1,560
|
44
|
4,078
|
3,542
|
-13
|
5,161
|
5,102
|
-1
|
Man.
|
171
|
173
|
1
|
159
|
310
|
95
|
330
|
483
|
46
|
Sask.
|
60
|
93
|
55
|
69
|
119
|
72
|
129
|
212
|
64
|
Alta.
|
691
|
838
|
21
|
688
|
1,015
|
48
|
1,379
|
1,853
|
34
|
Prairies
|
922
|
1,104
|
20
|
916
|
1,444
|
58
|
1,838
|
2,548
|
39
|
B.C.
|
452
|
570
|
26
|
2,564
|
2,706
|
6
|
3,016
|
3,276
|
9
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
2,841
|
3,735
|
31
|
10,391
|
11,527
|
11
|
13,232
|
15,262
|
15
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
15
|
28
|
87
|
207
|
131
|
-37
|
222
|
159
|
-28
|
Barrie
|
70
|
33
|
-53
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
70
|
37
|
-47
|
Belleville
|
13
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
15
|
16
|
7
|
Brantford
|
26
|
33
|
27
|
4
|
58
|
##
|
30
|
91
|
203
|
Calgary
|
298
|
343
|
15
|
348
|
299
|
-14
|
646
|
642
|
-1
|
Edmonton
|
324
|
409
|
26
|
296
|
558
|
89
|
620
|
967
|
56
|
Greater Sudbury
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
Guelph
|
1
|
11
|
##
|
10
|
55
|
450
|
11
|
66
|
##
|
Halifax
|
62
|
70
|
13
|
373
|
143
|
-62
|
435
|
213
|
-51
|
Hamilton
|
28
|
28
|
-
|
549
|
623
|
13
|
577
|
651
|
13
|
Kelowna
|
40
|
92
|
130
|
276
|
163
|
-41
|
316
|
255
|
-19
|
Kingston
|
15
|
20
|
33
|
0
|
5
|
##
|
15
|
25
|
67
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
63
|
70
|
11
|
241
|
32
|
-87
|
304
|
102
|
-66
|
Lethbridge
|
15
|
23
|
53
|
12
|
111
|
##
|
27
|
134
|
396
|
London
|
112
|
194
|
73
|
84
|
520
|
##
|
196
|
714
|
264
|
Moncton
|
6
|
7
|
17
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
6
|
9
|
50
|
Montréal
|
113
|
130
|
15
|
1,330
|
2,929
|
120
|
1,443
|
3,059
|
112
|
Oshawa
|
48
|
166
|
246
|
140
|
176
|
26
|
188
|
342
|
82
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
176
|
227
|
29
|
1,002
|
527
|
-47
|
1,178
|
754
|
-36
|
Gatineau
|
23
|
17
|
-26
|
370
|
79
|
-79
|
393
|
96
|
-76
|
Ottawa
|
153
|
210
|
37
|
632
|
448
|
-29
|
785
|
658
|
-16
|
Peterborough
|
3
|
10
|
233
|
0
|
131
|
##
|
3
|
141
|
##
|
Québec
|
42
|
94
|
124
|
132
|
142
|
8
|
174
|
236
|
36
|
Regina
|
24
|
17
|
-29
|
42
|
86
|
105
|
66
|
103
|
56
|
Saguenay
|
1
|
3
|
200
|
20
|
4
|
-80
|
21
|
7
|
-67
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
88
|
59
|
-33
|
108
|
93
|
-14
|
196
|
152
|
-22
|
Saint John
|
4
|
5
|
25
|
33
|
0
|
-100
|
37
|
5
|
-86
|
St. John's
|
5
|
8
|
60
|
8
|
0
|
-100
|
13
|
8
|
-38
|
Saskatoon
|
33
|
73
|
121
|
24
|
29
|
21
|
57
|
102
|
79
|
Sherbrooke
|
8
|
40
|
400
|
36
|
140
|
289
|
44
|
180
|
309
|
Thunder Bay
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Toronto
|
230
|
456
|
98
|
2,176
|
1,149
|
-47
|
2,406
|
1,605
|
-33
|
Trois-Rivières
|
1
|
4
|
300
|
36
|
11
|
-69
|
37
|
15
|
-59
|
Vancouver
|
210
|
206
|
-2
|
1,420
|
2,011
|
42
|
1,630
|
2,217
|
36
|
Victoria
|
68
|
74
|
9
|
414
|
83
|
-80
|
482
|
157
|
-67
|
Windsor
|
42
|
32
|
-24
|
23
|
31
|
35
|
65
|
63
|
-3
|
Winnipeg
|
155
|
152
|
-2
|
159
|
299
|
88
|
314
|
451
|
44
|
Total
|
2,339
|
3,131
|
34
|
9,505
|
10,549
|
11
|
11,844
|
13,680
|
16
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January
|
February
|
%
|
January
|
February
|
%
|
January
|
February
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
520
|
443
|
-15
|
109
|
3
|
-97
|
629
|
446
|
-29
|
P.E.I.
|
890
|
251
|
-72
|
192
|
120
|
-38
|
1,082
|
371
|
-66
|
N.S.
|
1,831
|
1,782
|
-3
|
3,942
|
2,366
|
-40
|
5,773
|
4,148
|
-28
|
N.B.
|
1,102
|
963
|
-13
|
1,658
|
972
|
-41
|
2,760
|
1,935
|
-30
|
Qc
|
19,486
|
10,486
|
-46
|
76,525
|
62,491
|
-18
|
96,011
|
72,977
|
-24
|
Ont.
|
25,025
|
28,397
|
13
|
63,156
|
47,529
|
-25
|
88,181
|
75,926
|
-14
|
Man.
|
1,848
|
2,572
|
39
|
6,408
|
3,720
|
-42
|
8,256
|
6,292
|
-24
|
Sask.
|
1,321
|
1,689
|
28
|
3,036
|
1,428
|
-53
|
4,357
|
3,117
|
-28
|
Alta.
|
12,017
|
11,970
|
0
|
16,024
|
12,611
|
-21
|
28,041
|
24,581
|
-12
|
B.C.
|
10,151
|
8,732
|
-14
|
23,473
|
32,517
|
39
|
33,624
|
41,249
|
23
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
74,191
|
67,285
|
-9
|
194,523
|
163,757
|
-16
|
268,714
|
231,042
|
-14
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
84,652
|
77,342
|
-9
|
199,721
|
168,579
|
-16
|
284,372
|
245,922
|
-14
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
367
|
452
|
23
|
636
|
1,572
|
147
|
1,003
|
2,024
|
102
|
Barrie
|
789
|
864
|
10
|
2,652
|
48
|
-98
|
3,441
|
912
|
-73
|
Belleville
|
162
|
672
|
315
|
168
|
24
|
-86
|
330
|
696
|
111
|
Brantford
|
477
|
625
|
31
|
1,800
|
696
|
-61
|
2,277
|
1,321
|
-42
|
Calgary
|
4,846
|
4,693
|
-3
|
9,336
|
3,588
|
-62
|
14,182
|
8,281
|
-42
|
Edmonton
|
5,856
|
5,885
|
0
|
5,196
|
6,696
|
29
|
11,052
|
12,581
|
14
|
Greater Sudbury
|
553
|
134
|
-76
|
0
|
24
|
##
|
553
|
158
|
-71
|
Guelph
|
305
|
208
|
-32
|
24
|
660
|
##
|
329
|
868
|
164
|
Halifax
|
1,254
|
1,373
|
9
|
3,492
|
1,716
|
-51
|
4,746
|
3,089
|
-35
|
Hamilton
|
1,086
|
553
|
-49
|
1,392
|
7,476
|
437
|
2,478
|
8,029
|
224
|
Kelowna
|
918
|
1,045
|
14
|
372
|
1,956
|
426
|
1,290
|
3,001
|
133
|
Kingston
|
245
|
533
|
118
|
1,272
|
60
|
-95
|
1,517
|
593
|
-61
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
976
|
846
|
-13
|
9,348
|
384
|
-96
|
10,324
|
1,230
|
-88
|
Lethbridge
|
359
|
335
|
-7
|
96
|
1,332
|
##
|
455
|
1,667
|
266
|
London
|
3,553
|
3,314
|
-7
|
408
|
6,240
|
##
|
3,961
|
9,554
|
141
|
Moncton
|
237
|
351
|
48
|
1,176
|
24
|
-98
|
1,413
|
375
|
-73
|
Montréal
|
8,078
|
3,077
|
-62
|
29,412
|
36,769
|
25
|
37,490
|
39,846
|
6
|
Oshawa
|
1,901
|
2,317
|
22
|
396
|
2,112
|
433
|
2,297
|
4,429
|
93
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
5,572
|
5,506
|
-1
|
5,316
|
6,324
|
19
|
10,888
|
11,830
|
9
|
Gatineau
|
1,796
|
623
|
-65
|
1,500
|
948
|
-37
|
3,296
|
1,571
|
-52
|
Ottawa
|
3,776
|
4,883
|
29
|
3,816
|
5,376
|
41
|
7,592
|
10,259
|
35
|
Peterborough
|
505
|
452
|
-10
|
0
|
1,572
|
##
|
505
|
2,024
|
301
|
Québec
|
2,585
|
1,992
|
-23
|
10,992
|
1,704
|
-84
|
13,577
|
3,696
|
-73
|
Regina
|
253
|
227
|
-10
|
360
|
1,032
|
187
|
613
|
1,259
|
105
|
Saguenay
|
1,434
|
222
|
-85
|
360
|
48
|
-87
|
1,794
|
270
|
-85
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,042
|
894
|
-14
|
1,356
|
1,116
|
-18
|
2,398
|
2,010
|
-16
|
Saint John
|
381
|
341
|
-10
|
24
|
0
|
-100
|
405
|
341
|
-16
|
St. John's
|
448
|
418
|
-7
|
96
|
0
|
-100
|
544
|
418
|
-23
|
Saskatoon
|
1,030
|
1,465
|
42
|
2,568
|
348
|
-86
|
3,598
|
1,813
|
-50
|
Sherbrooke
|
1,337
|
1,828
|
37
|
984
|
1,680
|
71
|
2,321
|
3,508
|
51
|
Thunder Bay
|
95
|
105
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
95
|
105
|
11
|
Toronto
|
6,089
|
10,622
|
74
|
30,876
|
13,788
|
-55
|
36,965
|
24,410
|
-34
|
Trois-Rivières
|
321
|
353
|
10
|
348
|
132
|
-62
|
669
|
485
|
-28
|
Vancouver
|
3,597
|
3,622
|
1
|
14,196
|
24,132
|
70
|
17,793
|
27,754
|
56
|
Victoria
|
1,088
|
1,079
|
-1
|
1,716
|
996
|
-42
|
2,804
|
2,075
|
-26
|
Windsor
|
550
|
604
|
10
|
1,380
|
372
|
-73
|
1,930
|
976
|
-49
|
Winnipeg
|
1,515
|
2,085
|
38
|
6,180
|
3,588
|
-42
|
7,695
|
5,673
|
-26
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, CMHC, 613-748-2573, [email protected]
