CANADIAN FIBER OPTICS COMING SOON TO WHITECOURT ALBERTA

Select Homes and Businesses to Receive 100% Pure Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), a leading Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, today announced plans to invest in a state-of-the-art fiber optic network to over 1,500 businesses and residences in Whitecourt, Alberta. Construction will start immediately with service expected to be available before the end of the summer.

"Whitecourt is a vibrant, growing community, and we're proud to be building a world-class 100-percent pure fiber network to support their momentum," said Jodi Bloomer-Kaput, Co-Founder and Executive at Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation. Added Bloomer-Kaput," Thank you to the Whitecourt Town Council and Mayor Hilts for the encouragement and support."

Whitecourt Mayor Ray Hilts added, "I am delighted that Canadian Fiber Optics has chosen to invest millions of dollars in our town, to bring world-class fiber optics to residents and businesses, enabling different connectivity options and availability of service throughout the community. This investment supports our growing community and aids in our economic development and growth."

Construction of the fiber network will commence right away, with construction crews showing up on select streets of Whitecourt starting this month. While there will be some disruption to traffic, by the end of summer roads will be properly restored and fifteen hundred residences and businesses will be able to enjoy ultra-fast, reliable and affordable Internet.

Bloomer-Kaput added: "We are looking-forward to bringing more reliable, faster fiber internet services at affordable prices to Whitecourt. Being an Alberta-based company, we know what powerful world-class infrastructure means to our local communities and our growing Alberta economy. We can't wait to start offering fiber services to our neighbours later this summer."

To stay current on our construction progress, or to learn more about our products and service availability dates for Whitecourt, Alberta, please visit our service brand website at www.northernlightsfiber.ca

About Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), is a privately-owned and operated Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, offering internet connectivity over its 100% pure fiber optic network. Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation designs, builds, owns, and operates fiber optic networks, providing symmetrical, multi-gigabit bandwidth services to residential, business and enterprise customers in rural communities. The flagship brand, "Northern Lights Fiber" (www.northernlightsfiber.ca) provides internet to its retail customers. For more information about Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation please visit www.canadianfiberoptics.ca.

Why this Announcement Matters for Whitecourt

The construction of this new fiber network is important because across parts of the town of Whitecourt, many residents and businesses still rely on outdated cable or copper infrastructure, which were never designed to handle today's internet needs and speeds. With our true end-to-end fiber network, Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation is ensuring towns and communities like Whitecourt have world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure needed to support today's digital demands and the capacity for generations to come.

SOURCE Canadian Fiber Optics Corp.

For media inquiries, please contact: Allison Lenehan, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Fiber Optics Corp., [email protected]