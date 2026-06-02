CANADIAN FIBER OPTICS COMING SOON TO CLAIRMONT, ALBERTA

Select Homes and Businesses to Receive 100% Pure Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), a leading Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, today announced plans to invest in a state-of-the-art fiber optic network to 1,300 businesses and residences in Clairmont, part of the County of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Construction will start soon with service to customers expected before the end of summer.

"Clairmont is a growing community with a rich history and diverse industry. We're delighted to be building a world-class fiber network to support their continued prosperity," said Jodi Bloomer-Kaput, Co-Founder and Executive at Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation.

Construction of the fiber network will begin shortly, with construction crews showing up on select streets of Clairmont. While there will be some disruption to traffic, it's expected that by the end of the summer roads will be properly restored and thirteen hundred residences and businesses will be able to enjoy multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet at affordable prices.

Bloomer-Kaput added: "We are looking forward to bringing more reliable, lightning-fast fiber internet services to Clairmont. Being an Alberta-based company, we know what powerful world-class infrastructure means to our local communities and our growing Alberta economy. We can't wait to start offering fiber services to our neighbors later this summer."

To stay current on our construction progress, or to learn more about our products and service availability for Clairmont Alberta, please visit our service brand website at www.northernlightsfiber.ca

About Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), is a privately-owned and operated Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, offering internet connectivity over its 100% pure fiber optic network. Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation designs, builds, owns, and operates fiber optic networks, providing symmetrical, multi-gigabit bandwidth services to residential, business and enterprise customers in rural communities. The flagship brand, "Northern Lights Fiber" (www.northernlightsfiber.ca) provides internet to its retail customers. For more information about Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation please visit www.canadianfiberoptics.ca.

Why this Announcement Matters for Clairmont

The construction of this new fiber network is important because across parts of the community of Clairmont, many residents and businesses still rely on outdated cable or copper infrastructure, which were never designed to handle today's internet needs and speeds. With our true end-to-end lightning-fast fiber network, Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation is ensuring towns and communities like Clairmont have world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure needed to support today's digital demands and the capacity for generations to come.

SOURCE Canadian Fiber Optics Corp.

For media inquiries, please contact: Allison Lenehan, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Fiber Optics Corp., [email protected]