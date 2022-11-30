Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence to be broadcast nationally on TLN TV

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be broadcast nationally on TLN TV (Rogers 28/35, Bell 700, Videotron 250, Shaw 65, Shaw Direct 801 Cogeco 1115, Ignite 651) on the following dates:

FIRST RUN: Saturday, December 3rd at: 5:00pm to 6:00pm

ENCORE: Sunday, December 4th 7:30am to 8:30am

The best work of some of Canada's multicultural journalists, accomplished through the past year, will be showcased in a special 60-minute television presentation.

The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST: Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".



RADIO: Franklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES: Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They Actively Invest in Surveillance".

PRINT: Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article "Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISION: Ada Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television, Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIES: Raul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for "Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARY: Adelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATION: Taya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Maxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA is calling its national membership, and indeed all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the broadcast presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence on TLN TV.

TLN is the English-language specialty TV channel that delights mainstream appetites for rich multicultural lifestyle and entertainment programming. The TLN line-up includes international sports and music specials, exclusive original food and travel series and blockbuster films. TLN is part of the TLN Media Group family of channels and can be seen from coast to coast in 6 million homes. For more info, visit: tln.ca

CEMA is pleased to welcome back Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of its annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. ontariocreates.ca

Visit the CEMA website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada. canadianethnicmedia.com

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information: Averill Maroun, CEMA Board Member - Marketing & Communications, W: canadianethnicmedia.com, T: 647 513-2978, E: [email protected]