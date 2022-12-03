Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Televised on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI, ECG

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be televised as a 60-minute special presentation on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI and ECG on the following dates:

TLN NETWORK



Saturday December 3

17:00 EST Sunday December 4

07:30 EST





STINGRAY TELEVISION (Saskatchewan)



Sunday December 4 CITL TELEVISION 19:00 MST Saturday December 10 CITL TELEVISION 19:00 MST Sunday December 4 CKSA TELEVISION 19:00 MST Saturday December 10 CKSA TELEVISION 19:00 MST





ATN (ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK)



December 5 ATN LIFE 08:30 EST December 6 ATN LIFE 16:30 EST





December 5 CBN 20:00 EST December 6 CBN 17:30 EST





OMNI TELEVISION



Sunday December 11 OMNI 2 (ONTARIO) 18:00 EST Sunday December 11 OMNI BC 18:00 PST Sunday December 11 OMNI AB 18:00 MST





ETHNIC CHANNELS GROUP



Friday December 9 TBA TBA Saturday December 11 TBA TBA Sunday December 12 TBA TBA









The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST: Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".

RADIO: Franklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish

Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES: Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet

Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They

Actively Invest in Surveillance".

PRINT: Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article

"Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISION: Ada Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television,

Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIES: Raul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for

"Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARY: Adelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary

Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATION: Taya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for

U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities

across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Maxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative

Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA is calling its national membership, and all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the special television presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence on many of Canada's most distinguished ethnic broadcast systems.

Visit the CEMA website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada. canadianethnicmedia.com

