Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Televised on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI, ECG

News provided by

Canadian Ethnic Media Association

Dec 03, 2022, 07:11 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be televised as a 60-minute special presentation on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI and ECG on the following dates:

TLN NETWORK

Saturday December 3


17:00 EST

Sunday December 4

07:30 EST



STINGRAY TELEVISION (Saskatchewan)

Sunday December 4

CITL TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Saturday December 10

CITL TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Sunday December 4

CKSA TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Saturday December 10

CKSA TELEVISION

19:00 MST



ATN (ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK)

December 5

ATN LIFE

08:30 EST

December 6

ATN LIFE  

16:30 EST



December 5

CBN 

20:00 EST

December 6

CBN  

17:30 EST



OMNI TELEVISION

Sunday December 11  

OMNI 2 (ONTARIO)

18:00 EST

Sunday December 11

OMNI BC

18:00 PST

Sunday December 11  

OMNI AB

18:00 MST



ETHNIC CHANNELS GROUP

Friday December 9

TBA

TBA

Saturday December 11

TBA

TBA

Sunday December 12

TBA

TBA




The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST:  Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".

RADIOFranklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish
Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES:  Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet
Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They
Actively Invest in Surveillance".

PRINT:  Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article
"Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISIONAda Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television,
Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIESRaul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for
"Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARYAdelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary
Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATIONTaya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for
U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities
across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTMaxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative
Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award.  This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA is calling its national membership, and all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the special television presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence on many of Canada's most distinguished ethnic broadcast systems.

Visit the CEMA website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada. canadianethnicmedia.com

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information: Averill Maroun, CEMA Board Member - Marketing & Communications, W: canadianethnicmedia.com, T: 647 513-2978, E: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Ethnic Media Association