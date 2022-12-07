Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Televised on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI, ECG

UPDATE: FINAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be televised as a 60-minute special presentation on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI and ECG on the following dates:

TLN NETWORK



Saturday December 3 17:00 EST Sunday December 4 07:30 EST

STINGRAY TELEVISION (Saskatchewan)



Sunday December 4 CITL TELEVISION 19:00 MST Saturday December 10 CITL TELEVISION 19:00 MST Sunday December 4 CKSA TELEVISION 19:00 MST Saturday December 10 CKSA TELEVISION 19:00 MST

ATN (ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK



December 5 ATN LIFE 08:30 EST December 6 ATN LIFE 16:30 EST





December 5 CBN 20:00 EST December 6 CBN 17:30 EST

OMNI TELEVISION



Sunday December 11 OMNI 2 (ONTARIO) 18:00 EST Sunday December 11 OMNI BC 18:00 PST Sunday December 11 OMNI AB 18:00 MST

ETHNIC CHANNELS GROUP

Saturday December 10 VGN TV Vietnamese 09:00 EST Sunday December 11 ABU DHABI Arabic 04:55 EST Sunday December 11 Schlager TV German 20:00 EST Sunday December 11 Filipino (VIVA) Tagalog 22:00 EST Monday December 12 AA JTAK Hindi 00:30 EST Monday December 12 HUM TV Urdu 06:55 EST Monday December 12 ZEE Tamil Tamil 06:55 EST Monday December 12 ZEE Marathi Marathi 06:55 EST Monday December 12 Travel XP Hindi 06:55 EST Monday December 12 HRT Croatian 07:25 EST Monday December 12 Israeli Hebrew 11:00 EST Monday December 12 RTS satt Serbian 11:50 EST Monday December 12 Teleritmo Spanish 06:00 EST Monday December 12 Greek Music Channel Greek 07:00 EST Monday December 12 Melody Hits Arabic 07:00 EST Monday December 12 TV ASIA Hindi 07:30 EST Wednesday December 14 OSN YaHaLa Arabic 07:20 EST Wednesday December 14 Russian Illusion Russian 07:50 EST Wednesday December 14 RTL Living Croatian 06:45 EST Thursday December 15 Rotana Clip Arabic 18:00 EST Friday December 16 RBTI Portuguese 06:55 EST Friday December 16 New Greek TV (NGTV) Greek 22:15 EST

The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST: Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".

RADIO: Franklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish

Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES: Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet

Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They

Actively Invest in Surveillance".

PRINT: Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article

"Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISION: Ada Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television,

Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIES: Raul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for

"Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARY: Adelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary

Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATION: Taya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for

U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities

across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Maxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative

Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA congratulates the Award Winners for 2022. The association calls its national membership, and all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the special television presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence, scheduled on many of Canada's most distinguished ethnic broadcast systems.

Visit the Canadian Ethnic Media Association website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada. canadianethnicmedia.com

