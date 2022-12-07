Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Televised on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI, ECG
Dec 07, 2022, 07:11 ET
UPDATE: FINAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be televised as a 60-minute special presentation on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI and ECG on the following dates:
TLN NETWORK
|
Saturday December 3
|
17:00 EST
|
Sunday December 4
|
07:30 EST
STINGRAY TELEVISION (Saskatchewan)
|
Sunday December 4
|
CITL TELEVISION
|
19:00 MST
|
Saturday December 10
|
CITL TELEVISION
|
19:00 MST
|
Sunday December 4
|
CKSA TELEVISION
|
19:00 MST
|
Saturday December 10
|
CKSA TELEVISION
|
19:00 MST
ATN (ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK
|
December 5
|
ATN LIFE
|
08:30 EST
|
December 6
|
ATN LIFE
|
16:30 EST
|
December 5
|
CBN
|
20:00 EST
|
December 6
|
CBN
|
17:30 EST
OMNI TELEVISION
|
Sunday December 11
|
OMNI 2 (ONTARIO)
|
18:00 EST
|
Sunday December 11
|
OMNI BC
|
18:00 PST
|
Sunday December 11
|
OMNI AB
|
18:00 MST
ETHNIC CHANNELS GROUP
|
Saturday December 10
|
VGN TV
|
Vietnamese
|
09:00 EST
|
Sunday December 11
|
ABU DHABI
|
Arabic
|
04:55 EST
|
Sunday December 11
|
Schlager TV
|
German
|
20:00 EST
|
Sunday December 11
|
Filipino (VIVA)
|
Tagalog
|
22:00 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
AA JTAK
|
Hindi
|
00:30 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
HUM TV
|
Urdu
|
06:55 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
ZEE Tamil
|
Tamil
|
06:55 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
ZEE Marathi
|
Marathi
|
06:55 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
Travel XP
|
Hindi
|
06:55 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
HRT
|
Croatian
|
07:25 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
Israeli
|
Hebrew
|
11:00 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
RTS satt
|
Serbian
|
11:50 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
Teleritmo
|
Spanish
|
06:00 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
Greek Music Channel
|
Greek
|
07:00 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
Melody Hits
|
Arabic
|
07:00 EST
|
Monday December 12
|
TV ASIA
|
Hindi
|
07:30 EST
|
Wednesday December 14
|
OSN YaHaLa
|
Arabic
|
07:20 EST
|
Wednesday December 14
|
Russian Illusion
|
Russian
|
07:50 EST
|
Wednesday December 14
|
RTL Living
|
Croatian
|
06:45 EST
|
Thursday December 15
|
Rotana Clip
|
Arabic
|
18:00 EST
|
Friday December 16
|
RBTI
|
Portuguese
|
06:55 EST
|
Friday December 16
|
New Greek TV (NGTV)
|
Greek
|
22:15 EST
The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:
PODCAST: Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".
RADIO: Franklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish
Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.
ONLINE ARTICLES: Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet
Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They
Actively Invest in Surveillance".
PRINT: Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article
"Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.
TELEVISION: Ada Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television,
Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".
VIDEO SERIES: Raul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for
"Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".
DOCUMENTARY: Adelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary
Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".
INNOVATION: Taya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for
U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities
across five provinces.
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Maxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative
Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".
Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.
CEMA congratulates the Award Winners for 2022. The association calls its national membership, and all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the special television presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence, scheduled on many of Canada's most distinguished ethnic broadcast systems.
Visit the Canadian Ethnic Media Association website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada. canadianethnicmedia.com
For further information: For further information, please contact: Averill Maroun, CEMA Board Member - Marketing & Communications, W: canadianethnicmedia.com, T: 647 513-2978, E: [email protected]
