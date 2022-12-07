Canadian Ethnic Media Association's 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence Televised on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI, ECG

UPDATE:  FINAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA) is pleased to announce its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence will be televised as a 60-minute special presentation on TLN, CITL, CKSA, ATN, OMNI and ECG on the following dates:

TLN NETWORK

Saturday December 3

17:00 EST

Sunday December 4

07:30 EST

STINGRAY TELEVISION (Saskatchewan)

Sunday December 4

CITL TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Saturday December 10

CITL TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Sunday December 4

CKSA TELEVISION

19:00 MST

Saturday December 10

CKSA TELEVISION

19:00 MST

ATN (ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK

December 5

ATN LIFE

08:30 EST

December 6

ATN LIFE

16:30 EST



December 5

CBN

20:00 EST

December 6

CBN

17:30 EST

OMNI TELEVISION

Sunday December 11

OMNI 2 (ONTARIO)

18:00 EST

Sunday December 11

OMNI BC

18:00 PST

Sunday December 11

OMNI AB

18:00 MST

ETHNIC CHANNELS GROUP

Saturday December 10

VGN TV

Vietnamese

09:00 EST

Sunday December 11

ABU DHABI

Arabic

04:55 EST

Sunday December 11

Schlager TV

German

20:00 EST

Sunday December 11

Filipino (VIVA)

Tagalog

22:00 EST

Monday December 12

AA JTAK

Hindi

00:30 EST

Monday December 12

HUM TV

Urdu

06:55 EST

Monday December 12

ZEE Tamil

Tamil

06:55 EST

Monday December 12

ZEE Marathi

Marathi

06:55 EST

Monday December 12

Travel XP

Hindi

06:55 EST

Monday December 12

HRT

Croatian

07:25 EST

Monday December 12

Israeli

Hebrew

11:00 EST

Monday December 12

RTS satt

Serbian

11:50 EST

Monday December 12

Teleritmo

Spanish

06:00 EST

Monday December 12

Greek Music Channel

Greek

07:00 EST

Monday December 12

Melody Hits

Arabic

07:00 EST

Monday December 12

TV ASIA

Hindi

07:30 EST

Wednesday December 14

OSN YaHaLa

Arabic

07:20 EST

Wednesday December 14

Russian Illusion

Russian

07:50 EST

Wednesday December 14

RTL Living

Croatian

06:45 EST

Thursday December 15

Rotana Clip

Arabic

18:00 EST

Friday December 16

RBTI

Portuguese

06:55 EST

Friday December 16

New Greek TV (NGTV)

Greek

22:15 EST

The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST:  Aeron Dellosa, of Montreal, Quebec, Host/Producer for "An Immigrant's Life".

RADIOFranklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish
Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES:  Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet
Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They
Actively Invest in Surveillance".                                                                                                                 

PRINT:  Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article
"Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISIONAda Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television,
Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIESRaul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for
"Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARYAdelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary
Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATIONTaya Rtichsheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for
U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities
across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENTMaxine Fischbein, of Calgary, Local Initiative
Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award.  This prestigious award for 2022 was presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA congratulates the Award Winners for 2022.  The association calls its national membership, and all Canadians interested in important multicultural and multilingual community journalism, to view the special television presentation of the 44th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence, scheduled on many of Canada's most distinguished ethnic broadcast systems.

Visit the Canadian Ethnic Media Association website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada.  canadianethnicmedia.com

