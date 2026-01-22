Canadian Travelers Get Instant Spending Boost at Three Downtown Las Vegas Resorts

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- At a time when exchange rates have made U.S. travel significantly more expensive for Canadians, downtown Las Vegas hotels Circa Resort & Casino , the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino are launching a new "At Par" commitment that will treat Canadian dollars as U.S. dollars across select gaming, hotel and beverage offerings now through Aug. 31, 2026.

The initiative gives all Canadian travelers and locals an immediate financial advantage, eliminating conversion stress and reinforcing downtown Las Vegas as a guest-first destination built on value, accessibility and fairness.

Under the At Par program, eligible Canadian guests receive $1 USD in value for every $1 CAD spent, regardless of daily exchange rates. Available across these three downtown Las Vegas properties, the effort removes one of the biggest financial barriers to U.S. leisure travel and makes it easier for Canadian visitors to focus on what matters most: entertainment, hospitality and fun.

"Canada has always been a part of my story, so I feel a deep connection to our Canadian visitors here in Las Vegas," said Derek Stevens, owner and CEO of Circa, the D and Golden Gate. "My father went to the University of Toronto, and I was raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, where our home looked straight across the Detroit River toward Windsor. Growing up, we could literally hear Canada – especially during Blue Jays matchups – and that stayed with me. I loved crossing over for places like Tunnel Bar-B-Q, Don Cherry's and Tim Hortons, and my lifelong love of hockey is part of why we created BarCanada downtown as a place to celebrate that culture year-round. Those experiences shaped how I think about welcoming Canadian guests. At Par is about honoring that connection and removing unnecessary barriers, making sure Canadian visitors feel just as welcome downtown as they always have, without worrying about exchange rates, fine print or doing the math at the cage."

How Canadian guests can benefit from the At Par program:

Gaming Offers: Canadian guests may redeem up to $500 CAD in slot promotional play , treated at full U.S. dollar value, by visiting Club One at Circa, the D or Golden Gate and presenting a valid Canadian passport or government-issued ID.

Canadian guests may , treated at full U.S. dollar value, by visiting Club One at Circa, the D or Golden Gate and presenting a valid Canadian passport or government-issued ID. Hotel Offers: Canadian guests staying at Circa, the D or Golden Gate will receive the At Par rate at check-in, paying the same number shown in U.S. dollars, charged directly in Canadian dollars, with no exchange rate applied. Canadian citizenship must be verified with a valid passport or government-issued ID.

Canadian guests staying at Circa, the D or Golden Gate will receive the at check-in, paying the same number shown in U.S. dollars, charged directly in Canadian dollars, with no exchange rate applied. Canadian citizenship must be verified with a valid passport or government-issued ID. Beverage Offers: The At Par program also extends to select beverage venues, including BarCanada at the D Las Vegas, a hockey-forward sports bar paying tribute to Canada, as well as Overhang at Circa and Bar Prohibition! at Golden Gate. Eligible Canadian guests may redeem At Par beverage pricing multiple times per visit upon verification of Canadian identification.

Launching ahead of peak summer travel and a packed international sports calendar, At Par underscores downtown Las Vegas' continued focus on attracting Canadian travelers through compelling, value-driven experiences. Canadian guests do not have to be staying at Circa, the D or Golden Gate to participate in this promotion.

