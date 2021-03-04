Canadian documentary "Underplayed," executive produced by Bud Light, explores inequality in the music industry and is set to premiere on Crave on International Women's Day

The film explores gender, ethnic, and sexual equality issues in the music space, through the lived experience of artists including Canada's own Juno Award winning artist REZZ, singer, producer, songwriter and DJ Alison Wonderland, award-winning sister duo Nervo, and a host of other incredible talent (included below).

On International Women's Day, Bud Light Canada will be donating $1 for every share of the film's trailer to Women in Music Canada (WIMC) in hopes of bringing attention to the topics explored in the film.

The film, funded by Bud Light Canada, was directed by Stacey Lee, and boasts a nearly all-female cast and crew, from the cinematographer and lead editor to the composer.

"When we set out to create a documentary that would drive awareness for the inequities prevalent in the industry, we knew that, as a brand, we would need to take a back seat in order for the stories and narratives explored to be authentic and impactful for audiences," said Natalie Lucas, Director of Marketing, Bud Light Canada, "We're thrilled to have secured distribution that will enable people across the world to watch this film, and we hope that it will inspire music lovers and other brands to take notice."

"It's incredible to work with brands who are adamant about driving meaningful change in an authentic way", said Sam Slattery, founder of WIMC.

Beyond embarking on year three of the brand's partnership with WIMC, Bud Light Canada will continue to work closely with partners including Live Nation, to continue to find opportunities to champion change. In 2019, working with both WIMC and Live Nation, Bud Light Canada created workshops for aspiring DJs at three music festivals across the country, and ensured that the talent line-up at every official after party had equal gender representation.

As a social, co-ed beer, this is the brand's most recent undertaking to amplify the voices and talents of historically marginalized voices. Bud Light has been a proud supporter of pride in Canada for over 20 years, launching a series of campaigns to support the LGBTQ+ community, and partnering with Rainbow Railroad to drive awareness and donations for their work in the space.

For more information, go to https://underplayedthefilm.com

Participating Artists/Producers/Engineers (alphabetical order)

Alison Wonderland (IG: @alisonwonderland, @awonderland)

Anna Lunoe (TW: @annalunoe, IG: @annalunoe)

Asma Maroof (IG: @_asmara_, TW: @MA_NGUZU)

Chippy NonStop (IG: @chippyxnonstop, TW: @chippy_nonstop)

Ciel (IG: @ciel_aerielist)

DJ Duffey (IG: @iwantdjduffey, TW: @IwantDJDuffey)

Heba Kadry (IG: @heba_kadry, TW: @hebakadryy

Louisahhh (IG: @louisahhh, TW: @LOUISAHHHh)

Mark Ronson (TW: @markronson, IG: @iammarkronson)

Michelle Moog-Koussa (TW: @themoogstress)

Nervo (IG: @nervomusic, TW: @nervomusic)

Nightwave (IG: @nightwave808, TW: @iamnightwave)

Rezz (IG: @officialrezz, TW: @OfficialRezz)

Sherelle (IG: @sherelle, TW: @iamsherelle)

Suzanne Ciani (TW: @sevwave, IG: @sevwave)

Tokimonsta (IG: @tokimonsta, TW: @TOKiMONSTA)

Tygapaw: (IG: @tygapaw, TW: @mebetygapaw)

Wondagurl (IG: @wondagurl, TW: @WondaGurlBeats)

About Bud Light Canada

As a social, co-ed beer, Bud Light Canada has actively prioritized inclusivity as an integral component of branded initiatives. Bud Light has been a proud supporter of pride in Canada for over 20 years, launching a series of campaigns that amplify the voices and talents of the LGBTQ+ community, and partnering with Rainbow Railroad to drive awareness and donations for their work in the space. Most recently, it worked with Women in Music Canada to host panels and workshops to drive meaningful conversation around imbalances in the music industry. During the 2019 festival season, the brand partnered with Intersessions, a program aimed to put a spotlight on the gender, class and race disparity in electronic music. Through the partnership, Bud Light Canada ran educational workshops on the business of music and technical DJ skills geared to support women, LGBTQ+ and POC. Utilizing the brand's sponsorship of Tomorrowland, Bud Light gave stage time to local Toronto DJ ME TIME as one of only 2 WOC on a lineup of 700+ DJs.

