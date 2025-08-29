IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers (CCFAM) met over the past two days in Iqaluit, Nunavut. The Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, and the Minister of Community Services for Nunavut, the Honourable David Akeeagok, co-chaired the meeting, which was attended by their provincial and territorial counterparts.

Ministers discussed strengthening trade and competitiveness of Canadian fish and seafood products. This included supporting growth in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, further reducing barriers to interprovincial trade, seeking opportunities for market diversification and growing the domestic market. The federal Minister provided an update on Bill C-5 and its implications.

Ministers exchanged ideas on measures to support economic growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. Discussions included the importance of funding programs that respond to the unique needs of all jurisdictions and the need for modern and resilient supply chains.

Ministers spoke about the current and potential contribution of aquaculture to the economy and food security, acknowledging the need for research, innovation and support to advance the sector.

Ministers agreed on the importance of sustainable fisheries management that balances conservation with socioeconomic benefits for communities, Indigenous Peoples and local economies.

Priorities included enforcement to deter, detect and prevent illegal fishing activities in domestic waters. The federal minister also provided an update on efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the international space.

The Government of Nunavut shared their collaborative approach to co-management with Indigenous communities, which is founded in Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (IQ) Ikajuqtigiinniq – working together towards a common goal. The presentation sparked interest among other governments, including regarding the importance of collaboration with Indigenous Peoples.

Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to protecting aquatic ecosystems by preventing the arrival and spread of aquatic invasive species. Discussions included enhanced federal and provincial collaboration, recognition of risks, and the urgency to take more action both in prevention and response.

Lastly, Ministers agreed that CCFAM is an important forum for dialogue and cooperation amongst federal, provincial and territorial governments. Ministers will continue working in partnership to promote the sustainability, competitiveness and growth of Canada's fish and seafood sector in the face of climate change and economic uncertainty.

"Fisheries and aquaculture provide good jobs in rural, northern and coastal communities right across Canada. Over the past two days, my provincial and territorial colleagues and I discussed how our departments can work together to help the sector adapt to new challenges and seize new opportunities. I want to sincerely thank Minister Akeeagok and his team for their warm hospitality and for hosting this productive meeting."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"It was an honour for Nunavut to host the Canadian Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers. Working together is essential to ensure our fisheries remain strong, sustainable, and there for generations to come in every region of Canada."

The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Community Services

Quick Facts

CCFAM is the primary multi-lateral engagement forum between federal, provincial, and territorial governments to address fisheries and aquaculture issues of pan-Canadian importance.

CCFAM's primary mandate is promoting interjurisdictional cooperation in freshwater and marine fisheries and aquaculture issues, and providing a forum to establish and meet common goals.

