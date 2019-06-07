Canadian Convertibles Plus Fund announces net asset value error

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian Convertibles Plus Fund (TSX: CCI.UN) ("Fund") announced today that the estimated net asset value per unit (NAV) was misstated for the period of December 11, 2018 to May 14, 2019. The NAVs were subsequently recalculated and were lower than the reported NAV throughout the period, with the maximum difference being $0.2726 on a reported NAV of $4.9547, for a difference of 5.50%. There were no subscriptions or redemptions at the originally-published NAVs during this period. The manager of the Fund, Fiera Capital Corporation, intends to reimburse the Fund for the overpayment of management fees.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The Company provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

