Canadian Company LIC Language Intelligence Corporation Inc. Launches as a Premier Sovereign AI Language Solutions Provider

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - LIC Language Intelligence Corporation (Language Intelligence) today announced its official launch, bringing innovative, sovereign AI language and communication solutions to enterprise and government organizations in Canada and around the world.

Language Intelligence's AI platform addresses growing demand among enterprise-level organizations whose staff routinely communicate across languages and must meet stringent security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. The company's products are designed to work with an organization's preferred large language models (LLMs), attuning language outputs to meet industry, technical, brand, and compliance standards.

Language Intelligence also announced the release of its first product, Fluent, a customized automated AI translation solution deployable across an organization. Fluent ensures that translations reflect the tone, style, and terminology unique to each organization. Fluent is Canadian IP, purpose-built for the public sector and regulated industries including finance, healthcare, legal, and defence. It is available through secure cloud or secure on-premises deployment, giving governments and other organizations full control over their data sovereignty.

LIC Language Intelligence Corporation is majority owned by Indigenous Canadians, founded with a mission to harness technology and innovation to strengthen Canada's global trade and improve international communication. The company is a joint venture between NATIONS Translation Group shareholders, Canada's leading language service provider, and memoQ Zrt., a global leader in language technology. Together, the two parent companies bring decades of combined expertise in language management and language technology.

"With strong Canadian roots, trusted industry partners, and a clear focus on responsible AI, we are uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of enterprise language intelligence," said André Palaguine, CEO of LIC Language Intelligence Corporation.

"LIC Language Intelligence Corporation represents an important step toward advancing Indigenous ownership and meaningful participation in Canada's digital and AI economy," said Scott Patles-Richardson, Chairman of the Board. "By investing in Canadian innovation and building sovereign, trusted AI capabilities, we are creating long-term opportunities for the Canadian economy and strengthening the growth of a competitive global economy. Our goal is to ensure that Canada's leadership in artificial intelligence is grounded in partnership, sustainability, and shared prosperity for generations to come."

Enterprises and governments operate in an increasingly interconnected world where language is critical to operational success. Language Intelligence's AI products serve today's needs and will continue to adapt to tomorrow's evolving requirements.

About LIC Language Intelligence Corporation

Ontario-based LIC Language Intelligence Corporation Inc. is a Canadian Indigenous-owned company created through a joint venture between NATIONS Translation Group shareholders and memoQ. NATIONS is Canada's leading language service provider and a premium vendor of choice for enterprise and government. memoQ is a global leader in the language technology sector and a 2025 CODiE Award winner for AI and Machine Translation. To learn more, visit: www.LICorp.ai

SOURCE LIC Language Intelligence Corporation Inc.

Media Contact: Shafiq Jamal, Public Relations, M: (778) 986-5600 | E: [email protected]