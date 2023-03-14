Canadian Cereals Sector Drives Economic Growth and Employment in Canada

"The cereals value chain is a major contributor to Canada's success," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer at Cereals Canada. "The report reinforces the vital role that the Canadian cereals industry plays in Canada's economy."

The report outlines the impact of wheat, barley, durum, and oats on the Canadian economy through crop production, transportation, and processing, and provides both the direct and total revenue, full-time equivalent jobs, and total wages generated by each crop. Averaged over the past three years, the direct economic impact on the Canadian economy was $25.9 billion per year.

Factoring in the revenues, jobs, and wages generated both through take-home spending by those whose jobs are tied to the four cereal crops, and through outsourced work undertaken by industries that support the cereal supply chain, the estimated total economic impact was $68.8 billion over the same time period.

The report further breaks down the cereals industry's economic impact regionally, to demonstrate how the geographical spread of the impacts is closely tied to the location of the major industries in the supply chain. The bulk of cereal grain production takes place in the west, for example, while much of the later-stage processing, such as brewing and pasta production, takes place in the east.

For more information and to read the full report, visit https://cerealscanada.ca/economic-impact/

