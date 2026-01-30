MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Launched in Ontario through a collaboration between Renewed Computer Technology (RCT) and Microsoft Canada, the CEO Pledge is supported nationally by Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC). The initiative unites Canadian business leaders with the common purpose of using technology to promote social inclusion, expand economic opportunities, and support environmental sustainability.

Over the past three years, the CEO Pledge has enabled the donation of more than 127,000 IT assets helping to meaningfully improve access to digital tools for underserved Canadians including low-income Canadians, seniors, Indigenous communities, immigrants, and refugees. By extending the life of corporate technology, the initiative reduces electronic waste while increasing access to essential tools that support education, employability, and full participation in the digital economy.

An Expanding Private-Public Partnership

The CEO Pledge brings together a diverse coalition of Canadian companies across key sectors of the economy, demonstrating sustained leadership and concrete action in advancing digital inclusion.

Organizations currently engaged in the CEO Pledge include:

Matt Milton (Microsoft Canada), Rick Davidson (AECON), Allan Oberman (Apotex), Nancy Southern (ATCO), Mirko Bibic (Bell), Jean-François Chalifoux (Beneva), Salvatore (Sal) Iacono (Cadillac Fairview), Marc Parent (CAE), David Harney (Canada Life), Ellis Jacob (Cineplex), Calvin MacInnis (Coast Capital Savings), Frédéric Perron (Cogeco), Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips), Anthony Viel (Deloitte Canada),Denis Dubois (Desjardins), Chadwick Westlake (EQ Bank), Justine Hendricks (Farm Credit Canada), Kevin Parkes (Finning Canada), Audrey St-Onge Satvir Jatana (Lallemand Inc.), Satvir Jatana (Manitoba Public Insurance), Phil Witherington (Manulife), Jean-Louis Servranckx (MNP), Angela Sahi (Morguard), Sudhir Chaturvedi (NTT DATA), Ken Seitz (Nutrien), James McGourlay (OpenText), Jason Tuffs (RAVL), Colin Osborne (Samuel & Son), Kevin David Strain (Sun Life), Raymond Chun (TD Bank), Darren Entwistle (TELUS), Pino Pucci (Tolko Industires), Annick Guérard (Transat A.T. Inc.)

"It is fantastic to see Canadian CEOs step-up and do what is right for the environment and for our society." Explains Ron Duerksen, CEO of CFSC. "Their company's used IT assets avoid landfills and are given new life through our refurbishment operations in each province and redistributed to those most excluded from the digital economy."

Devices collected through the CEO Pledge are professionally refurbished and redistributed through the Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, funded by the Government of Canada and delivered nationwide through a network of non-profit provincial affiliates. This collaborative model supports students, low-income families, seniors, and community organizations across the country.

"We're proud to serve as a convening partner of the CEO Pledge – bringing together leaders from across Canadian industries to accelerate efforts that expand access to technology, education, and opportunity," said Matt Milton, President of Microsoft Canada. "Together with our partners, we can strengthen our communities, support a more sustainable digital economy, and help ensure every person in Canada has the tools they need to thrive."

"Environmental sustainability and focused charitable giving are two foundational pillars of MNP's Communities Forward social responsibility program. Partnering with organizations like Computers for Schools helps us to both shape, influence, and support the growth of the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators and address the increasing challenge of e-waste locally. It makes me proud to know these machines will get a second life and that one of them may be used by Canada's next great business leader."

– Jason Tuffs, Chief Executive Officer, MNP

A High-Level Convening to Strengthen Collective Impact

Building on this momentum, CFSC-OPEC and Microsoft Canada will host a high-level event on April 22, 2026, bringing together CEOs and CIOs from major Canadian companies participating in the CEO Pledge, alongside government representatives and policymakers actively working to advance digital inclusion in Canada. The event will provide a forum for peer-to-peer dialogue, the sharing of best practices in sustainability and corporate responsibility, and the acceleration of collective impact at a national scale.

This convening will mark a new chapter in the evolution of the CEO Pledge and reaffirm a shared belief among its partners: technology should be a force for inclusion.

Visit ceopledge.ca to learn how to join the CEO Pledge

About Computers for Success Canada | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence – Canada (CFSC-OPEC)

Computers for Success Canada | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence – Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing digital inclusion and environmental sustainability by extending the life of technology. In collaboration with the federally funded Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program, CFSC-OPEC supports equitable access to digital tools across Canada.

About Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+)

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national, partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices donated by municipal, provincial, and federal governments, private companies, and individuals. Devices are redistributed to schools, libraries, non-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and eligible low-income individuals. The program is funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

Journalists are welcome to attend and report on the CEO/CIO event on April 22nd in Toronto but must register first.

SOURCE Computers for Success Canada

Please contact for more details: Media Contact, Grace Ngingi, [email protected]