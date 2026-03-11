CCS calls for provinces and territories to take immediate action to detect cancers earlier and prevent avoidable deaths

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on provinces and territories to lower the start age of organized colorectal cancer screening programs to 45 for people at average risk, from the current age of 50. This call comes amidst mounting evidence that colorectal cancer is increasingly affecting younger adults in Canada.

Over recent decades, incidence of colorectal cancer has significantly increased among people younger than 50 in Canada, with the likelihood of a diagnosis now 2 to 2.5 times higher than previous generations of the same age. Recent modelling published this week by Canadian researchers shows that with this growing trend, lowering the start age to 45 would result in over 15,000 fewer colorectal cancer cases and 6,100 fewer deaths over the next 45 years.

Research also shows that younger adults are more frequently diagnosed with colorectal cancer at later stages, with stage III and IV being most common. When found early, survival rates for colorectal cancer are about 90%, compared to less than 15% when found at advanced stages. Access to screening is critical to help find more cancers early when treatment can be more effective, or even while it's still precancerous and preventable.

"Current colorectal cancer screening guidelines are failing to meet the evolving needs of people under 50," says Brandon Purcell, Advocacy Manager of Prevention and Early Detection at the Canadian Cancer Society. "When the context changes, our healthcare systems must change with it. We are urging provinces and territories to respond to this evidence by lowering the screening age. This change will save more lives."

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada and the second leading cause of cancer-related death among Canadians, behind lung cancer. It is estimated that by 2030, about 15% of colorectal cancer cases globally will be diagnosed in adults below the age of 50. Screening for colorectal cancer is easy and convenient. It starts with fecal immunochemical test (FIT) or stool test that checks your poop (stool) for blood.

For Wylie Butler, lowering colorectal cancer screening age is deeply personal, having been diagnosed at 48. An active father to two children, Wylie brushed off months of occasional bleeding as something minor. When he finally sought care, the cancer had progressed, resulting in three surgeries, a difficult bout of sepsis, and months away from work and activities he loved.

"I never thought colorectal cancer was something that could happen to me," says Wylie. "I didn't realize how serious those early symptoms were. If screening had started at 45, my cancer might have been found sooner and I could have avoided some of the complications I went through."

Now cancer-free, Wylie believes earlier screening could change outcomes for others.

"I got lucky, but we shouldn't rely on luck. Screening at an earlier age gives people the chance to find colorectal cancer before symptoms appear. And when it's found early, you have better odds – and a better chance at life."

Improving cancer survival through government action

With trends showing an increase in colorectal cancer incidence in younger populations, reviewing screening start age and updating colorectal cancer screening program guidelines falls to provinces and territories. Across Canada, nearly all jurisdictions offer organized screening for people ages 50 to 74 at average risk, while Nunavut and Quebec have announced or planned their screening programs. At this time, no governments have announced plans to expand screening eligibility in light of new evidence.

"By offering these essential screening programs, provincial and territorial governments recognize the importance of catching cancer early. Making them more accessible for more people by lowering the screening age is a crucial next step," says Purcell. "Now governments need to react swiftly and adjust course, ensuring programs have the capacity needed to meet increased demand."

Screening programs need enough resources to ensure timely, equitable access--especially for underserved communities already facing barriers to preventive care. CCS urges jurisdictions to provide sufficient resources so existing programs can achieve participation rate targets, including investing in healthcare workforce to respond effectively as eligibility expands.

Changing the trajectory of colorectal cancer in Canada will only be achievable through comprehensive action. CCS recommends prioritizing the following areas to optimize colorectal cancer screening access:

Investing in research

Enhancing data

Developing guidelines and screening programs for high risk

Updating screening eligibility for average risk including age

Enhancing colorectal cancer screening programs

Building awareness

Reaching communities that are underserved

Investing in healthcare workforce

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care last updated national colorectal screening guidelines in March 2016 and their activities are expected to relaunch in April 2026. CCS welcomes continued dialogue and encourages the Task Force, upon its return, to review and prioritize evaluation of outdated cancer screening recommendations. This will help ensure national guidance reflects the latest evidence.

Visit cancer.ca to learn about the actions we recommend and to learn about our advocacy work.

Quotes

"As a survivor of metastatic colon cancer and on behalf of Colorectal Cancer Canada, I fully support the Canadian Cancer Society's position on colorectal cancer screening. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada and one of the fastest-rising cancers among people under 50. With early-onset colorectal cancer increasing, provinces and territories must act now to lower the screening age to 45 so that more Canadians can benefit from early detection and prevention.

But lowering the screening age alone is not enough. Governments must fully implement and adequately fund organized screening programs and ensure that at least 60% of the eligible population participates in screening in a timely manner. This requires strengthening system capacity, investing in research, improving pan-Canadian data collection, and aligning evidence-based screening guidelines across the country for individuals at both average and elevated risk. Early detection saves lives, and we must act now to ensure every eligible Canadian has access to colorectal cancer screening."

-- Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada

"What makes the rise in colorectal cancer among younger adults so alarming isn't just the trend in the data. It's what that trend represents for real people. We're seeing more Canadians diagnosed at ages when cancer is least expected, often before routine screening begins. As researchers, it's vital that we continue to track these patterns at both the provincial and national level to better understand what's driving them. The more clearly we know who is being affected and why, the better positioned we are to move forward strategies that can reduce the impact of this disease."

-- Dr Darren Brenner, PhD, Professor in the Departments of Oncology and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For media inquiries, please contact: Victoria Young, Communications Coordinator, 416-572-4252, [email protected]