Canadian Cancer Society launches Soccer for Cancer, uniting players across Canada to take on cancer through the game they love

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) today announced the launch of Soccer for Cancer, a new national fundraising program that empowers players and communities across Canada to take collective action against cancer.

Soccer for Cancer was created to help players, coaches and supporters organize and host cancer fundraising events anywhere the game is played, from community pitches and indoor domes to training facilities and tournament fields. The new program joins beloved fundraising programs designed for sports lovers at CCS, like Hockey Fights Cancer™ Assist and Golf for Cancer, and offers a consistent, easy-to-use experience for organizers, backed by tools, resources and a dedicated online fundraising platform.

"It takes all of us, working together, to achieve a future without cancer and we know that soccer has an incredible ability to bring people together around shared goals," says Doug Kane, Director of Independent Fundraising and Sports Alliances at the Canadian Cancer Society. "Soccer for Cancer gives players and communities across the country a simple but powerful way to turn every match, practice or tournament into opportunities to save lives today while improving outcomes for generations to come."

Funds raised through Soccer for Cancer are invested in the most promising cancer research, compassionate support services for people living with cancer and their caregivers, and advocacy for healthy public policies that help prevent cancer and improve care across Canada. Teams can designate funds raised to specific cancer types, such as breast or lung cancer, or direct their fundraising to the area of greatest need across all cancers.

For many players, the cause is deeply personal. Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Canada, with nearly half of people in the country expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. Soccer for Cancer offers a supportive channel for people to join thousands of individuals and teams across the country using their personal passions and platforms to further the cancer cause.

"Soccer has always been about more than what happens on the pitch. It's about teammates, community and having each other's backs," says Jesse Marsch, head coach of the Canada men's national team and Soccer for Cancer ambassador. "As the game in Canada reaches a moment where it's growing bigger than ever, we have a powerful opportunity to come together, channel that spirit, and rally around families affected by cancer."

The registered team that is the top fundraiser for Soccer for Cancer by September 30, 2026 will earn a virtual "chalk talk' with Jesse who will share expert tips, tactics, and inspiration about the game.

It takes a society to take on cancer. Teams and players interested in organizing a Soccer for Cancer event or joining an existing fundraiser can learn more and register at cancer.ca/soccer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

