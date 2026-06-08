Canadian Blood Services marks National Blood Donor Week by celebrating the donors behind Canada's Lifeline

National Blood Donor Week is an opportunity to spotlight the generosity of donors and invite all those eligible to fill the donation chairs this summer

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - This National Blood Donor Week (June 8-14), Canadian Blood Services is thanking the more than 400,000 people whose generosity sustains our Canadian blood and plasma supply--and asking all who are eligible to give this summer. Together, we are creating a community built on connection and compassion for one another.

At a time of growing Canadian pride, National Blood Donor Week is a reminder of what is possible when people in Canada support each other. Recent survey data from Canadian Blood Services illustrates this sentiment, with nearly half (46 per cent) of people in Canada saying donating blood or plasma is a uniquely Canadian act of generosity. And, more than seventy per cent (71 per cent) of Canadians believe that donating is one of the most meaningful ways people in Canada can give back to their community.

"After losing my brother Kami when he was only 31, donating blood became deeply personal for me. The transfusions he received gave our family more precious time together," said Mohogany Brown, a frequent donor. "Now, every time I donate, I'm reminded that something so simple can truly change someone's life, while also helping me to feel more connected to my brother. It's my way of honouring him and I leave feeling hopeful that other families will get more time together with their loved ones."

Mohogany's story reflects a feeling shared by many donors across Canada, with more than two-thirds (67 per cent) of donors in the past year believing that people who donate blood or plasma get something personal out of the experience, beyond helping others. In addition, 41 per cent of donors associate donating blood or plasma with a feeling of pride.

Canada's Lifeline is made up of hundreds of thousands of donors who generously donate to meet the needs of millions of Canadians. This includes more than 27,000 donors who have reached the remarkable milestone of 100 or more donations, more than 2,200 donors who have donated 250 times or more, and 444 extraordinary donors who have reached 500+ donations. These donors represent what people in Canada do for one another. But they can't do it alone. With only two per cent of eligible people in Canada currently donating, we encourage more people to fill the chairs this summer and experience the real connection, purpose and impact that comes with donating.

"We are immensely grateful to donors who generously support patients across Canada, and in return, experience the powerful feeling and connection that comes with giving," says Ryan Adams, Director of Development and Recruitment at Canadian Blood Services. "National Blood Donor Week is about celebrating those donors and inviting more people across Canada to experience what they get when they give."

To recognize donors and encourage others to fill the donation chairs this summer:

Donors will be given a limited-edition National Blood Donor Week sticker from June 1-14 to show gratitude for their generosity.

Canada Post will launch a commemorative blood donation stamp on June 11 with a design that reflects the ripple effect to both donors and patients -- just like stamps help us to stay connected with people across the country, donating blood and plasma also creates a sense of community and connection.

Stantec, a national engineering company, will be donating $1 to Canadian Blood Services for every blood and plasma appointment booked and attended across Canada from June 1-30, 2026; a contribution that could reach up to a maximum of $70,000.

If you've donated before, thank you. We encourage you to share this feeling by inviting a new donor to join you so they too can experience what they get when they give. If you've never donated before, we invite you to join fellow Canadians to fill every donation chair this summer.

Book an appointment now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1 888 2 DONATE.

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma and stem cells, it provides services for patients on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians.

These findings are from a survey conducted by Canadian Blood Services from April 23 to April 27, 2026, among a representative sample of 1504 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Canadian Blood Services

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