Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards honour police officers protecting Canadians from financial crime

Officers recognized for outstanding work, dedication, and professionalism in combatting fraud schemes targeting Canadians

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) will honour dedicated police officers this evening at the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Summit in Edmonton, AB. Winners will receive the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA) for their exceptional efforts in investigating financial crimes in Canada and protecting Canadians against fraudsters.

This year's award recipients include representatives from the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Individual Award – Presented to Detective Constable Sarath Thayalan of the Toronto Police Service, Financial Crimes Unit for his exceptional diligence, technical expertise and leadership in dismantling synthetic identity fraud schemes investigated in Ontario

– Presented to of the for his exceptional diligence, technical expertise and leadership in dismantling synthetic identity schemes investigated in Ontario Group Award – Presented to officers from the Ontario Provincial Police & Toronto Police Service for their outstanding coordinated efforts in Project Borsa & Project Final for protecting vulnerable Canadians from distraction thefts. The officers involved in the projects demonstrated how law enforcement and financial institutions work together to combat emerging fraud risks

"As fraud continues to evolve in both scale and sophistication, strong partnerships between law enforcement and Canada's banking sector are more important than ever," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and CEO of the Canadian Bankers Association. "This year's Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award recipients have demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise and collaboration in disrupting complex financial crime schemes and protecting Canadians from fraud. We are proud to recognize their outstanding contributions and thank them for their commitment to keeping Canadians safe."

About the Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Award (CBLEA)

Since its creation in 1972, over 300 Canadian Banks' Law Enforcement Awards have been presented to police officers for their outstanding bravery, dedication and other noteworthy achievements in combating crimes against Canada's banks. Award recipients are nominated by their peers, other law enforcement agencies and bank members across Canada.

For additional information, please visit www.cba.ca/award.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. cba.ca.

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SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

Ethan Teclu, Media Relations Manager, [email protected], Tel: (437) 778-7857