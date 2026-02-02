After opening remarks by Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Joëlle Montminy, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Cultural Affairs, moderated a discussion that brought together:



• Valerie Creighton, President and CEO, CMF;

• Kerry Swanson, CEO, ISO;

• Suzanne Guèvremont, Commissioner and Chairperson, NFB;

• Julie Roy, Executive Director, Telefilm Canada.

This conversation offered Prime Time participants a rare opportunity to hear the four leaders of these organizations discuss cultural sovereignty, the strength of Canadian and Indigenous stories, and the future of Canada's domestic production ecosystem.

The session also explored how to reach audiences where they are, how collaboration bolsters creative ambition and economic and cultural growth, global competitiveness in Canada, and how funding strategies are putting the industry first and evolving to meet the realities of a changing marketplace.

"The decisions and investments we make today will shape how Canadian and Indigenous stories thrive at home and around the world--and how those stories will help us build our nation together. As leaders of Canada's national audiovisual industry organizations, we are committed to supporting creators, producers, and partners as they innovate, reach audiences in new ways, and build a strong and sustainable production ecosystem that generates cultural and economic returns. I was delighted to join the Minister and my counterparts at Prime Time 2026 to discuss how, together, we can take action to strengthen Canada's creative future."

-- Valerie Creighton, President and CEO, Canada Media Fund

"Indigenous narrative sovereignty is essential to creating future opportunities for Indigenous storytellers to develop bold, innovative works that resonate with audiences in Canada and around the world. The Indigenous Screen Office looks forward to supporting the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, in its consultation process to modernize Canada's audiovisual sector so it better reflects the realities, ambitions and cultural strength of Indigenous storytellers."

-- Kerry Swanson, CEO, Indigenous Screen Office

"The NFB is part of Canada's cultural fabric. We bring people together through stories that reflect our diversity and strengthen our sense of who we are. Today, as truth becomes harder to recognize and the media landscape grows more complex, the NFB is committed to telling meaningful, authentic stories that help Canadians make sense of a rapidly changing world. I was thrilled to join the Minister and my colleagues as together we work to strengthen the future of Canadian storytelling."

-- Suzanne Guèvremont, Government Film Commissioner and Chairperson of the National Film Board of Canada (NFB)

"For nearly 60 years, Telefilm Canada has contributed to safeguarding our cultural sovereignty by ensuring Canadians and Indigenous creators have the freedom and the support to tell their own stories. Today marks a pivotal moment, one where national and international collaboration will determine the future strength of our audiovisual sector. By coming together with our key institutional counterparts, we are creating a path forward with greater impact--a cooperative ecosystemic approach centred around audience."

-- Julie Roy, Executive Director and CEO, Telefilm Canada

The Indigenous Screen Office is an independent national advocacy and funding organization serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis creators of screen content in Canada. The ISO's mandate is to foster and support narrative sovereignty and cultural revitalization by increasing Indigenous storytelling on screens and promoting Indigenous values and participation across the sector.

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian and Indigenous content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. Visit our website for more information.

As a Partner of Choice, Telefilm Canada is a Crown corporation dedicated to the success of Canada's audiovisual industry, fostering access and excellence by delivering programs that support cultural resonance and audience engagement. With a lens of equity, inclusivity and sustainability, Telefilm bolsters dynamic companies and a range of creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual coproduction treaties to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Visit telefilm.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Letterboxd.

For more than 80 years, the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has produced, distributed and preserved those stories, which now form a vast audiovisual collection--an important part of our cultural heritage that represents all Canadians. To tell these stories, the NFB works with filmmakers of all ages and backgrounds, from across the country. It harnesses their creativity to produce relevant and groundbreaking content for curious, engaged and diverse audiences. The NFB also collaborates with industry experts to foster innovation in every aspect of storytelling, from formats to distribution models. Every year, another 50 or so powerful new animated and documentary films are added to the NFB's extensive collection of more than 14,000 titles, half of which are available to watch for free on nfb.ca. Through its mandate, its stature and its productions, the NFB contributes to Canada's cultural identity and is helping to build the Canada of tomorrow.

