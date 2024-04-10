Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Lisa Baiton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), and CAPP Members along with Brad Wells, Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets, and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), and Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, TSX, to open the market and celebrate the annual BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium.

The annual conference provides a key forum for the energy industry to connect with the investment community. The conference facilitates investment and discussion on corporate strategies and industry performance and trends. Conference delegates include buy-side institutional portfolio and fund managers and leaders from Canada's largest upstream oil and gas producers, energy royalty companies, energy services providers and energy infrastructure companies.

