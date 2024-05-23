TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives from Aviso Wealth, FIS Global, ION Markets, Jane Street, National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets, RJ O'Brien, Scila AB, Société Générale, Susquehanna International Group,Trading Technologies, and Wolverine Execution Services (WEX), joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the 23rd edition of the Canadian Annual Derivatives Conference (CADC).

CADC is an unparalleled opportunity to forge connections with the who's who of Canadian derivatives. Attendees can delve into key developments in equities, fixed income, technology, regulation and clearing. Learn more at https://cadc.m-x.ca/2024/program/.

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am EDT Location: Montreal

