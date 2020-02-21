Canadian Air Navigation Specialists reach tentative deal

OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1016 members who work as Canadian Air Navigation Specialists have reached a tentative agreement with Nav Canada.

"Congratulations to the bargaining team in securing a deal that includes strong gains for Air Navigation Specialists," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Unifor was built to defend good jobs. This deal provides our members with increased job security and improvements to wages."

The tentative agreement will be presented to the members for ratification votes over the course of the next two weeks.

"The committee worked swiftly and diligently in achieving this tentative agreement," said James Walker, President of Local 1016-CANSA. "The foundation we have created in this round of bargaining will serve members well for agreements to come."

Unifor Local 1016 represents more than 280 air navigation specialists across Canada.

