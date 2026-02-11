TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Founded in 2006 by business leaders Marie-Noëlle Hamelin and Vicky Boudreau, independent Canadian communications agency bicom is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The milestone also marks the 10th anniversary of its Toronto office and the first year of operations of its Paris office, reflecting the agency's sustained growth and expanding international footprint.

For two decades, bicom has supported brands navigating constantly evolving media, digital and business environments, guided by a mission that remains unchanged: to amplify brand visibility and transform awareness into measurable business results.

20 years of expertise. A start-up mindset

Today, bicom combines the expertise and influence network of an established agency with the agility and energy of a start-up. Alongside a refreshed brand identity and a newly launched website (https://www.bicom.ca/en/), the agency has introduced a unified and strengthened offering designed to address the current challenges faced by executive leadership and marketing teams.

Recognized for its expertise in public relations, media relations, lifestyle events and social media management, bicom is also a pioneer in influencer marketing. Its services now include an expanded digital offering, encompassing content creation, digital advertising, as well as training, coaching and strategic positioning services.

Europe in focus: a strategic bridge to Canada

Now a pan-Canadian and international agency, bicom plays a strategic role as a bridge between Europe and North America through its Paris office. This presence enables the agency to effectively support American and European brands seeking to enter or accelerate growth in the Canadian market. Brands such as Uniqlo, Sézane and Diptyque have benefited from this expertise.

"Our longevity is not about time, but about our ability to evolve in a constantly changing landscape. For 20 years, we've adapted to markets, media and technologies to fulfill one mission: helping brands stand out and drive sustainable growth," said Marie-Noëlle Hamelin, founder and president of bicom since 2006.

