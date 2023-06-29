CANADABIS CAPITAL, WITH SUB STIGMA GROW, ANNOUNCES CONTINUED POSITIVE GROWTH IN FISCAL Q3 2023, HIGHLIGHTED BY 874% INCREASE IN NET INCOME AND POSITIVE EARNINGS PER SHARE

Recorded earnings per share for the third consecutive quarter and a seventh consecutive quarter generating positive net income

Net income increased 874% in Q3/23 and 2,431% in the nine month period relative to 2022

Gross revenue of $9.6 million grew 123% in Q3/23 and for the nine months YTD was 154% higher at $27.0 million vs 2022

Net revenue of $6.1 million increased 111% while gross profit rose 113% to $2.7 million in Q3/23 vs Q3/22

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million in Q3/23 increased 226% year-over-year and was in-line with the previous quarter

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "CanadaBis") (TSXV: CANB), a premium vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company, is pleased to announce continued strong results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended April 30, 2023. Building on the Company's success to date in 2023, CanadaBis recorded robust growth in both the quarter and year-to-date ("YTD") periods, driven by a combination of continued sales expansion, ongoing realization of cost efficiencies and rising demand for new and existing stock keeping units ("SKUs"). This financial performance positions the Company well to continue efficiently and effectively executing our business strategy and focusing on the generation of positive returns for shareholders. The Company's Financial Statements and Notes, as well as Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on CanadaBis' website and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"The Company's positive results for the quarter and YTD 2023 provide a clear indication of our ability to grow sales, gross profit, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA1, while effectively navigating ongoing headwinds facing the broader cannabis industry," said Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis. "With a robust offering of multiple in-demand products under our DAB BODS, HIGH PRIESTESS, NGL AND SIGMA GROW brands, we believe CanadaBis can capture further market share, increase unit sales and enhance cost efficiencies to help maintain our strong momentum through Q4/23, putting us on track to achieve a record-breaking fiscal year."

THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Positive Net Income and Earnings per Share – Net income was positive for the seventh consecutive quarter, totaling $1.2 million in Q3/23, 874% higher than Q3/22 and in-line with the previous quarter, as earnings per share were $0.01 compared to nil in Q3/22. Net income grew 2,431% to $3.2 million in the nine-month period over the same period in 2022, with $0.02 of earnings per share.

_________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP performance measure. Refer to "Advisories - Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS (Q3 & FISCAL NINE MONTHS 2023)



Three months ended Nine months ended

April 30,

2023 April 30,

2022 %

Change April 30,

2023 April 30,

2022 %

Change Gross revenue $9,582,737 $4,303,673 123 % $26,978,484 $10,640,526 154 % Excise duty 3,532,316 1,435,758 146 % 9,561,471 3,149,999 204 % Net revenues 6,050,421 2,867,915 111 % 17,417,013 7,490,527 133 % Cost of sales 3,352,865 1,599,701 110 % 9,114,606 3,819,403 139 % Gross profit 2,697,556 1,268,214 113 % 8,302,407 3,671,124 126 % Net income and

comprehensive income 1,198,792 123,137 874 % 3,194,559 126,193 2,431 % Per share (basic and diluted) $0.01 $0.00

$0.02 $0.00

Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,525,508 $468,536 226 % $4,066,658 $1,043,334 290 %

OUTLOOK

With the continued positive performance delivered thus far in fiscal 2023, including exceptional growth in gross and net revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA1, along with rigorous cost controls, CanadaBis has set the stage to finish our fiscal 2023 with record-setting results. The ongoing execution of our strategic vision has created a platform for growth that offers a proven ability to accelerate momentum, positioning us well for a future focused on continued customer expansion and product diversification initiatives. As a vertically integrated cannabis company, Canadabis can be nimble in response to external factors that may lead to fluctuations in selling prices, input costs or changing customer demand, while maintaining strict and strategic capital management.

We intend to leverage our extensive brand portfolio, enhanced brand recognition, distinctive products, and strategic resource allocation to further develop innovative brands and create new products that optimally respond to evolving customer preferences. With our focus on cost control and the rising sales demand from provinces including Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia, we are excited to pursue increased sales of our resin and shatter infused pre-rolls, moonrocks, Dab Bod and High Priestess products and continue to attract greater market share.

Looking ahead as we transition into fiscal 2024, CanadaBis remains focused on building further success, pushing boundaries and striving to deliver positive and sustainable shareholder value. The Company is strategically prepared for significant growth and product expansion, driven by innovative cultivation techniques, market penetration strategies, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Our strategic direction remains clear: we will actively pursue opportunities for growth, remain responsive to the evolving cannabis market, and continue to set new standards of excellence in our operations. The outlook for CanadaBis is not just promising; it's an exciting testament to the resilience, ingenuity, and collaborative strength of our Company. We thank all of our shareholders and other key stakeholders for your continued support.

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

Our integrated subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held

– 100% held 1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Grow ") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca

") - 100% held; www.stigmagrow.ca Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as " Stigma Roots ") - 100% held

") - 100% held 2103157 Alberta Ltd. (operating as " INDICAtive Collection ") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca

") -100% held; www.indicativecollection.ca Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held

ABOUT STIGMA GROW

Stigma Grow is a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains the financial performance metric of Adjusted EBITDA, a measure that is not recognized or defined under IFRS (a "Non-GAAP Measure"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other cannabis companies. For an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the MD&A for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of operational performance and is specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's financial performance. It is intended to provide a proxy for the Company's operating cash flow and is widely used by industry analysts to compare CanadaBis to its competitors and derive expectations of future financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA increases comparability between comparative companies by eliminating variability resulting from differences in capital structures, management decisions related to resource allocation, and the impact of fair value adjustments on biological assets, inventory, and financial instruments, which may be volatile on a period-to-period basis. Adjusted EBTIDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding changes in fair value of biological assets, change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based payments, and finance costs.

Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our business and operations; timing of the Sundial products coming to market; the demand and market for live-resin vape cartridges, and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions including: the ability of the Company's products to compete with the pricing and product availability on the black-market; the market demand for the Company's products; and assumptions concerning the Company's competitive advantages. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability to sustain or create a demand for a product; requirement for further capital; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

