CanadaBis Capital With its wholly owned Sub. (STIGMA GROW) Announces Record Q2 F2022 Results with $274,000 in Earnings and an Adjusted EBITDA of $572,168

CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital (the "Company" or "CanadaBis Capital") (TSXV: CANB.V) a premium cannabis and concentrates producer, is pleased to announce its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 financial results for the three month period ending January 31, 2022.

"The CanadaBis Capital group of companies, which includes Stigma Grow, and Indicative Collection, the strong and profitable growth trend set in fiscal 2021.

"Our Stigma Grow brands continue to deliver products that are in demand, and our dedication towards our quality continue to prove our strength in the market.", said Travis McIntyre, CEO of CanadaBis. "While we continue to focus on profitability, we are delighted to be able to post yet another record quarter of revenue. Our product launch momentum also continues to accelerate with 13 new products launched this quarter. We exit Q2 F2022 with our most aggressive and innovate pipeline of new products in the Company's history.

Financial Highlights

The Company posted record earnings of $273,975 and $3,056 for the three-and six-months ending January 31, 2022 .

and for the three-and six-months ending . Sales increased 53% quarter over quarter due to an increase in demand of the new SKUs distributed in the market. The Company has seen record sales of its infused pre-rolls and first of its kind, moonrocks in Alberta and BC. These products under the Stigma Brand are packaged in 3 pack 0.5 grams per pre roll format and 2 grams packaged for the moonrock format.

and BC. These products under the Stigma Brand are packaged in 3 pack 0.5 grams per pre roll format and 2 grams packaged for the moonrock format. Q2 F2022 Adjusted EBITDA was a record $572,168 due primarily to increased Dab Bods Brand awareness and the launch of the High Priestess Brand into the marketplace. The brands have been extremely well received and sold-out multiple times with increasing orders from provincial purchasers.

due primarily to increased Dab Bods Brand awareness and the launch of the High Priestess Brand into the marketplace. The brands have been extremely well received and sold-out multiple times with increasing orders from provincial purchasers. Management believe these positive trends will continue into Q3 F2022 based on high demand and increasing purchase orders from the Provinces of Alberta , Ontario and British Columbia on new products such as moonrocks, infused pre-rolls, Live Rosin vapes and Live CBD cartridges.

, and on new products such as moonrocks, infused pre-rolls, Live Rosin vapes and Live CBD cartridges. 13 new SKU's were launched in Q2 F2022 under Dab Bods brand, High Priestess and the Black and White NGL Brand into 5 Provincial bodies

new SKU's were launched in Q2 F2022 under Dab Bods brand, High Priestess and the Black and White NGL Brand into 5 Provincial bodies The Company sold over 180,000 units of combined concentrate and dry flower for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 , a significant increase compared to the 101,000 units sold over the comparative period.





, a significant increase compared to the 101,000 units sold over the comparative period. Input costs have decreased significantly with the addition of multiple suppliers and new formulas developed to save costs while increasing effects and flavors for the customers.

Company re-formulated its concentrate lines to meet the demands of the current clients to maintain larger terpene profiles across the lineup

Company re-negotiated with other Cannabis Cultivators which allowed significant reduction in costs and this trend is expected to continue into 2022 as more Cultivators are joining the industry.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS





Three months ended Six months ended

January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021 Gross revenue $ 3,892,049 $ 2,011,146 $ 6,336,852 $ 3,246,692 Excise duty 1,114,734 196,363 1,714,240 257,324 Net revenues 2,777,315 1,814,783 4,622,612 2,989,368 Cost of sales 1,306,734 1,286,001 2,219,702 2,038,613 Gross profit (loss) 1,470,581 528,782 2,402,910 950,755 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 273,975 (556,302) 3,056 (1,259,678) Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ 0.00 $ (0.01)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 572,168 Not assessed $ 586,310 Not assessed

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP performance measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" for further details. Presenting Adjusted EBITDA only for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022 . EBITDA calculation shown by entity to present the breakdown of each entity.

Extraction and tolling:

The net extraction and tolling revenue for the three month period ended January 31, 2022, was $3.8 million compared to $2.0 million for the corresponding period of 2021. The Company was able to significantly increase its sales of extract products, in the provinces of Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. During Q2 F2022, the Company increased its sales through its product awareness campaign and the launch of several new SKUs, for which the market reaction was extremely positive. The Company has seen growth in the sales of the High THC and High Terpene infuse pre-rolls and the launch of Moonrocks. The Company was able to launch other products specials for the holiday season and its first ever, female line that increased market awareness and demand

Cultivation and wholesale:

Net cultivation and wholesale revenue for the three month period ended January 31, 2022, was $179,827 compared to zero for the corresponding period in 2021. During the period, the Company increased its pre-roll sales across 5 provinces. During Q2 2021, the Company had minimal presence in the cultivation and wholesale market because it had only received its sales license two months before that period end. For Q2 F2022, the Company has established its Craft Candle premium pre-rolls under the Stigma brand.

General

Management monitors the results of its operating segments separately for making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated on several measures, the most significant being profit and loss, which is measured consistently with the definition of profit and loss in the Financial Statements. Management also uses gross profit excluding fair value adjustments as a key performance indicator by reportable segment. Management adjusts external pricing of its products/service to end users to ensure that optimal gross profit percentages are being met, while pricing within market demand and expectations. Selling prices are adjusted to account for fluctuations in cost to achieve consistent in gross profit by product line and service.

Given the Company's position as a vertically integrated Cannabis company/producer, management will continue to adjust internal strategy based on external factors causing fluctuations in either selling prices of products/services and input cost of products and services to ensure capacity allocation is being optimized on products/services in highest demand, while ensuring mandated gross profit margins are being achieved.

Management notes that the current climate of Cannabis industry is extremely competitive and saturated with multiple products across the Nation. The Company has several competitive advantages to ensure long-term success within the industry. In the short-term, this relates primarily with respect to our butane hydrocarbon (BHO) extraction process. Management continues to explore various concentrate products to diversify it offer to the market by formulating new products to meet demand.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the global cannabis market – with specific attention paid to supplying the fast-emerging concentrates category through their Stigma Grow cultivation and BHO extraction facility.

Subsidiaries:

Stigma Pharmaceuticals Inc. – 100% held;

1998643 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Grow") - 100% held; include cultivation and wholesale, extraction and tolling

Full Spectrum Labs Ltd. (operating as "Stigma Roots") - 100% held;

2103157 Alberta Ltd. (operating as "INDICAtive Collection") -100% held; the retail operation, and

Goldstream Cannabis Inc. - 95% held.

Acting as the cornerstone for everything they offer, Stigma Grow continuously strives to address the market demands and lingering stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head-on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains the financial performance metric of Adjusted EBITDA, a measure that is not recognized or defined under IFRS (a "Non-GAAP Measure"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other cannabis companies. For an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the MD&A for the three and six months ended January 31, 2022. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of operational performance and is specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's financial performance. It is intended to provide a proxy for the Company's operating cash flow and is widely used by industry analysts to compare CanadaBis to its competitors and derive expectations of future financial performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA increases comparability between comparative companies by eliminating variability resulting from differences in capital structures, management decisions related to resource allocation, and the impact of fair value adjustments on biological assets, inventory, and financial instruments, which may be volatile on a period-to-period basis. Adjusted EBTIDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding changes in fair value of biological assets, change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based payments, and finance costs.

REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our business and operations; timing of the Sundial products coming to market; the demand and market for live-resin vape cartridges, and our general business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions including: the ability of the Company's products to compete with the pricing and product availability on the black-market; the market demand for the Company's products; and assumptions concerning the Company's competitive advantages. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulation, the general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability to sustain or create a demand for a product; requirement for further capital; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the results of operations and such other matters as set out in the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our future results, performance or achievements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

