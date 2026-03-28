CANADABIS ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING OF SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "CanadaBis") (TSXV: CANB.V) announces that there will be a delay in the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three months ended January 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Interim Filings") which are due to be filed on or before March 31, 2026.

The delay in filing the Interim Filings is attributable to the Company's current resource constraints and its ongoing efforts to manage its financial position and reporting processes.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth, from cultivation to retail, in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated timing for completion of the Company's interim financial filings; the Company's application for and receipt of a management cease trade order; the Company's ability to manage its liquidity position; ongoing discussions with stakeholders; the evaluation of strategic alternatives; and the Company's ability to continue operations and preserve enterprise value.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete its financial reporting within the anticipated timelines; the availability of sufficient liquidity to support ongoing operations; the ability to engage constructively with creditors and other stakeholders; and general economic and industry conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company may not complete its required filings within the anticipated timeframe; risks relating to the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the risk of default under the Company's debt obligations; the outcome of discussions with creditors and other stakeholders; the availability of additional financing or strategic alternatives on acceptable terms or at all; the potential for disruption to the Company's operations; and the general risks associated with the cannabis industry, including competition from the illicit market, regulatory compliance, and pricing pressures.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CanadaBis Capital Inc.

For more information, please visit or contact: [email protected], 1-888-STIGMA1, www.canadabis.com