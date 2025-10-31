OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, look forward to co-hosting the G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting in Montréal, Quebec, from December 8 to 9, 2025.

Building on the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta--where leaders adopted the G7 Kananaskis Common Vision for the Future of Quantum Technologies and the Leaders' Statement on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Prosperity--the ministers are working on an agenda focused on fostering economic prosperity and resilience.

Five key areas of collaboration are expected to be discussed at the meeting:

Industrial competitiveness, particularly in the context of growing market fragmentation and supply chain shocks, with the ministers aiming to facilitate collaboration that boosts productivity and drives growth across the G7 Artificial intelligence, with a focus on reducing barriers to AI adoption by small businesses Critical emerging technologies, including next-generation quantum technologies A competitive and resilient digital economy, supporting innovation and inclusive growth Supply chain security to strengthen economic resilience and reduce vulnerabilities

Under Canada's leadership at the Kananaskis summit, G7 members agreed to collaborate on vital economic and technology issues, reinforcing shared commitments to innovation, security and inclusive prosperity.

Quotes

"As host of the upcoming G7 Industry, Digital and Technology Ministers' Meeting, Canada is proud to lead a dialogue focused on strengthening our collective industrial competitiveness. In a time of global uncertainty and rapid technological change, it is more important than ever for G7 partners to work together to build resilient supply chains, foster innovation and ensure our industries remain engines of economic growth. This meeting is an opportunity to deepen collaboration and shape a future where our economies are not only competitive but also connected, secure and future-ready."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada stands with our G7 allies to position AI as a driver of economic growth, innovation and competitiveness. As part of its G7 Presidency, Canada is advancing work to support businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in adopting the technology that will help them unlock new opportunities. I also look forward to working with my G7 counterparts on advancing quantum technologies together and to launching new calls for joint projects between members."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union). Its members meet annually at G7 summits to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues.

In 2025, Canada and its G7 partners will celebrate 50 years of partnership and cooperation. Ever since France hosted the first meeting in 1975, the G7 has been a driving force for international peace, economic prosperity and sustainable development.

From June 15 to 17, 2025, G7 leaders gathered in Kananaskis, Alberta, for the G7 Summit. As host, Canada led discussions on shared priorities, including international trade, peace and security, and global economic stability.

The Ministers' Meeting will support concrete action that aligns with the broader priorities of Canada's G7 Presidency: protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and securing the partnerships of the future.

Select events will be open to accredited media. Further details, including information on how to register, will be made available shortly.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]