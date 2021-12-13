WATERLOO REGION, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the last two years, more and more people have faced increased pressure to find affordable housing that meets their needs. Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and the government of Canada has an important role to play to make that a reality.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, Karen Redman, Regional Chair of Waterloo Region, and Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of Kitchener, announced more than $6.6 million to support the construction of 26 homes for families and individuals in Waterloo Region through the Cities Stream under expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

Today's announcement covers three of five total projects being funded through the Cities Stream in Waterloo Region. Two of them are to be operated by The Working Centre and will be located at 53 and 58 Queen Street South in Kitchener, and will create 18 units for newcomers to Canada and racialized people. The third project will be operated by YW Kitchener-Waterloo, and will build 8 units for women and their children fleeing domestic violence.

This is in addition to the Government of Canada's previous investment of $8.2 million through the first phase of the Rapid Housing Initiative to support the creation of 47 housing units in the Region of Waterloo.

The initial round of the $1 billon RHI was announced in October 2020. Due to its success, an additional $1.5 billion for the RHI was announced in Budget 2021. Thanks to this expansion, the RHI will exceed expectations and create over 9,200 affordable homes for the most vulnerable Canadians across the country.

This new investment will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities, while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 26 new affordable homes for vulnerable families and individuals in Waterloo Region to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"We have seen how COVID-19 has worsened existing housing and homelessness challenges and without urgent action by the Government of Canada, the pandemic could lead to a dramatic increase in homelessness. Creating housing rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our government. This new funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable families and individuals." – The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"This investment is improving affordable and supportive housing in our Region and is facilitating real change for our priority groups that need it most. These projects are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to a grave housing need in Waterloo Region. This is the Rapid Housing Initiative at work." – Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler

"We are working hard to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Building rapid housing in major urban centres like Waterloo Region, and addressing the specific needs and challenges that municipalities face in the housing sector, is a crucial and necessary step our government has taken to end chronic homelessness." – Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge

"Our government understands that is it crucial to our recovery to ensure that housing is available, safe and affordable for all. We need more affordable housing and we need it now, which is why we've partnered with local municipalities under the Rapid Housing Initiative, who understand their needs the best. Thanks to investments like what we've announced today, those who are most at risk, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, and racialized groups and newcomers to Canada, will soon have a new place to call home." – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga

"Affordable housing is a priority for Region of Waterloo Council, and we are committed to ensuring everyone has a place to call home. As part of our affordable housing plan, Building Better Futures: 2,500 Homes in 5 Years, the three new projects announced today, made possible with funding provided by the Government of Canada, will see 26 new affordable homes created in the Region." – Chair Karen Redman, Region of Waterloo

"The City of Kitchener is committed to housing as a human right, and we are committed to working with the Government of Canada and community partners to deliver on that. We are grateful to the Government of Canada through CMHC and Minister Hussen for today's funding announcement to build 26 additional homes through the RHI program for those who are most vulnerable in our community. Today's RHI phase 2 funding investments demonstrate what is achievable when orders of government and community partners work together in a way that takes us another step closer to ending homelessness and building more affordable housing for the citizens we serve." – Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of the City of Kitchener

The RHI is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

program launched in to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was announced through Budget 2021 with $500 million in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated to the following municipalities: Burnaby , Calgary , Capital Regional District, Durham , Edmonton , Gatineau , Greater Sudbury , Halifax , Hamilton , Iqaluit , Kingston , Laval , London , Longueil, Montreal , Niagara, Ottawa , Peel, Quebec , Regina , Saskatoon , Surrey , St. John's , Toronto , Vancouver , Waterloo , Whitehorse , Windsor , Winnipeg , and Yellowknife . Under the Projects Stream: $1 billion has been allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.

for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was announced through Budget 2021 with in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated to the following municipalities: , , Capital Regional District, , , , , , , , , , , Longueil, , Niagara, , Peel, , , , , , , , , , , , and . Under the Projects Stream: has been allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding. Based on feedback from stakeholders, this summer CMHC introduced new flexibilities to the RHI:

Program applicants were eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular, if units can be built within 12 months.



Non-profits had the opportunity to demonstrate that they have the financial capacity to support the viability of units without government subsidy (self-funded).



Cities were provided a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).



Project delivery timelines were adjusted for projects located in the North and special access communities.

At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI will continue to prioritize proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations as needed.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

