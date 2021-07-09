Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects in Niagara Region

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Jim Bradley, Regional Chair of the Niagara Region, and Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines and Niagara Regional Housing Board Chair, today announced more than $10.5 million to support the creation of an estimated 41 new affordable homes for individuals and families in Niagara Region through the Cities Stream under expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

In its initial round, with funding of $1 billion announced in October 2020, the RHI exceeded its original target of 3,000 permanent affordable housing units and achieved 4,700 units nationally. Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was recently announced to create 4,500 new units of permanent affordable housing across the country. Thanks to this expansion, this initiative will now create over 9,200 affordable homes for the most vulnerable Canadians across the country.

This new investment will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities, while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding through the Cities Stream of the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing an estimated 41 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in Niagara Region to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home, and that includes building rapid housing right here in Niagara Region. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new permanent affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"Municipalities are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has clarified the urgency to build safe, affordable housing for the most vulnerable among us. With today's investment, our government stepping up to support communities across Niagara Region through the Rapid Housing Initiative, to quickly build new homes for those who need them most. Everyone deserves to have place to call home, a place of sanctuary and refuge. That's what this funding is all about." – Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"On behalf of Niagara Regional Council, I would like to thank all our partners from the Government of Canada and CMHC for this substantial investment in our community. Addressing Niagara's housing and homelessness challenge is a key priority for this term of council and these funds will be put to good use removing individuals and families from our housing waitlist. The $10.5 million announced today will allow the Region to continue to provide critical support to those most at risk of becoming homeless in Niagara." – Jim Bradley, Regional Chair of the Niagara Region

"Niagara Regional Housing is excited for the possibilities this funding creates to have an immediate impact. We all know that the need for affordable housing is critical and this announcement shows that by working together and with the right resources, we can get Niagara families home as quickly as possible." – Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines and Niagara Regional Housing Board Chair

Quick facts:

The RHI is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

program launched in to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was recently announced through Budget 2021 with $500 million in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated to the following municipalities: Burnaby , Calgary , Capital Regional District, Durham , Edmonton , Gatineau , Greater Sudbury , Halifax , Hamilton , Iqaluit , Kingston , Laval , London , Longueil, Montreal , Niagara, Ottawa , Peel, Quebec , Regina , Saskatoon , Surrey , St. John's , Toronto , Vancouver , Waterloo , Whitehorse , Windsor , Winnipeg , and Yellowknife .

Under the Projects Stream: $1 billion will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.

Program applicants will be eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular, if units can be built within 12 months.



Non-profits will now have an opportunity to demonstrate that they have the financial capacity to support the viability of units without government subsidy (self-funded).



Cities will have a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).



Project delivery timelines have been adjusted for projects located in the North and special access communities.

At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI will continue to prioritize proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations as needed.

Due to the considerable response during the first round of the Projects Stream, many eligible applications remain unfunded. Applicants with eligible proposals from the first round of RHI that have not yet received funding will be contacted directly with further details.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

