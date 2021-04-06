WINNIPEG, MB, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as communities across the country are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, announced close to $40.1 million to support the construction of 222 permanent affordable housing units for individuals and families in Manitoba, with nearly 70% of the units committed to Indigenous peoples through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

This funding is providing 134 safe and affordable new homes for vulnerable populations across the province under the Projects Stream, and 88 units in Winnipeg which will address severe housing needs and high rates of homelessness under the Major Cities Stream.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government wants to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to supporting those who need it most by quickly providing 222 new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families in Manitoba to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy continues to provide housing for Canadians from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The National Housing Strategy continues to ensure more adequate and affordable housing for Canadians. This funding is part of our government's commitment to affordable housing across the country. It will provide immediate support in the rapid creation of stable and affordable housing in Winnipeg and across Manitoba that will assist the most vulnerable with nearly 70% of the units committed to Indigenous peoples." – Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

Quick facts:

Nationally, at 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of 3000 permanent affordable housing units thanks to the support of the provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

