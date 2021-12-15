LONDON, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. However, the pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing and led to rising levels of homelessness.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, and Ed Holder, Mayor of London, announced $10.7 million to create 44 new affordable homes for individuals and families in London through the Cities Stream under expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

The project receiving funding is located at 403 Thompson Road, and will provide homes for Black Canadians, those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness, Indigenous peoples, and women and their children fleeing domestic violence.

This new investment will create thousands of good middle-class jobs in the housing and construction sector and build back stronger communities, while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's federal funding for the City of London will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 44 new affordable homes for those most vulnerable. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Municipalities are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has clarified the urgency to build safe, affordable housing here in London and across Ontario. With today's investment, our government continues to step up to support London through the Rapid Housing Initiative, to quickly build new homes for our neighbours who need them the most. Everyone deserves to have place to call home, a place of sanctuary and refuge. That's what this funding is all about." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Everyone living in Canada deserves an affordable place to call home, and I am proud see our government making good on that promise, right here in London. Our investments will go a long way to support those who are the most in need of housing assistance, including Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities, newcomers, and women with children looking for a safe place to live. More work remains to be done, yet our government will continue to work so that there is an affordable and accessible home for everyone." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"London City Council has made historic investments as part of our 'Roadmap to 3,000 Affordable Units.' Londoners understand this is an issue that impacts all of us, either directly or indirectly, and so it is an issue that requires a commitment from all of us to solve. Ultimately, however, no municipality can do it alone. That is why partnerships such as those which we enjoy with the Federal Government and the Rapid Housing Initiative are so vital. These investments are not only life-changing, they are life-saving." – Ed Holder, Mayor of London

Quick facts:

The RHI is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

Program applicants were eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular, if units can be built within 12 months.



Non-profits had the opportunity to demonstrate that they have the financial capacity to support the viability of units without government subsidy (self-funded).



Cities were provided a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).



Project delivery timelines were adjusted for projects located in the North and special access communities.

At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI will continue to prioritize proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations as needed.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated links:

