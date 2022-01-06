WHITBY, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing. The Government of Canada created a national strategy to build hundreds of thousands of units and provide affordable housing to people across the country. By continuing to make investments in affordable housing, the government is building stronger communities, creating jobs, and growing our middle class, while fighting homelessness and helping Canadians who are vulnerable.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, and John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of Durham Region, today announced $10.3 million to create an estimated 42 new affordable homes for individuals and families in Durham Region through the Cities Stream under the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). These housing units will support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness, or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

These funds will go to two new projects in Oshawa and Whitby. The first project is DRNPHC Normandy Towns located at 501 Normandy Street in Oshawa, to be operated by Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, which will provide 24 affordable homes for those who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. The second project is the Otter Creek Co-op located at 835 McQuay Boulevard in Whitby, which will provide 18 affordable homes for seniors, those with developmental disabilities, and those with mental health or addiction issues.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities, while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 42 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in Durham Region, including some of the most vulnerable among us, to keep them safe. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. Today's announcement of additional funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will have a huge impact on our most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless. The availability of affordable housing is scarce in our region and that's why these new homes will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness and protecting the most vulnerable. I would like to thank the federal government for their ongoing support and commitment to create affordable housing in Whitby and across Durham Region." – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"On behalf of the Region of Durham, I am thrilled to see this significant investment from the Federal Government and CMHC. Durham Region is a caring community where no one should get left behind or fall through the cracks. With this Rapid House Initiative funding going directly towards local housing projects, the Region is delighted that our partners have reconfirmed the importance of addressing the urgent housing needs of our vulnerable residents. This is another major step towards achieving the Region's goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2024." – John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of Durham Region

Quick facts:

The RHI is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support. The RHI is a $1 billion program launched in October 2020 to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program launched in to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was announced through Budget 2021 with $500 million in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated

for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was announced through Budget 2021 with in funding under the Cities Stream being allocated to the following municipalities: Burnaby , Calgary , Capital Regional District, Durham , Edmonton , Gatineau , Greater Sudbury , Halifax , Hamilton , Iqaluit , Kingston , Laval , London , Longueil, Montreal , Niagara, Ottawa , Peel, Quebec , Regina , Saskatoon , Surrey , St. John's , Toronto , Vancouver , Waterloo , Whitehorse , Windsor , Winnipeg , and Yellowknife . Under the Projects Stream: $1 billion has been allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.

, , Capital Regional District, , , , , , , , , , , Longueil, , Niagara, , Peel, , , , , , , , , , , , and . Under the Projects Stream: has been allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding. Based on feedback from stakeholders, this summer CMHC introduced new flexibilities to the RHI:

Program applicants were eligible to receive funding for additional forms of new construction beyond modular, if units can be built within 12 months.



Non-profits had the opportunity to demonstrate that they have the financial capacity to support the viability of units without government subsidy (self-funded).



Cities were provided a longer time to submit projects (60 days instead of 30).



Project delivery timelines were adjusted for projects located in the North and special access communities.

At least 25 per cent of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI will continue to prioritize proposals that target units serving Indigenous peoples and other vulnerable groups. It will also continue to provide flexibilities on timelines to Indigenous governing bodies or organizations as needed.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]