Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects for First Nations in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for communities across the country, including those in Manitoba.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Chief Larson Anderson of the Norway House Cree Nation, and Chief Glen Hudson of the Peguis First Nation, announced details of an approximately $16.6 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate creation of 80 units of affordable homes for First Nations in Manitoba.

80 new homes will be created in the following six Indigenous communities: Hollow Water First Nation (10 units), Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (8 units), Norway House Cree Nation (28 units), Peguis First Nation (18 units), Tataskweyak Cree Nation (10 units) and Little Grand Rapids First Nation (6 units).

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as First Nations in Manitoba. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The National Housing Strategy is working to ensure more affordable housing for Indigenous Peoples. This funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing for Indigenous Peoples across Manitoba, helping those most vulnerable." – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minster of Nothern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes is a priority for the Government of Canada. That is why First Nations are a priority group under our government's National Housing Strategy, and why we are working with Indigenous partners to build rapid housing. Together, we are building new, permanent housing that will make a difference in the lives of many families and communities." – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Historically, First Nation housing shortages and conditions have always been deplorable and a persistent problem. It is important that as First Nation leaders, we work together with our federal government to undertake new and creative initiatives to address this historic problem. The RHI is a positive step forward to addressing the demand for Housing." – Chief Larson Anderson, Norway House Cree Nation

"We look forward to receiving this much needed housing under the Rapid Housing Initiative. This helps addressing our overcrowding and backlog especially during these pandemic times!" – Chief Glen Hudson, Peguis First Nation

"Little Grand Rapids FN is an isolated community in northern Manitoba with an estimated 1200 residents on reserve. Housing, community infrastructure and resources for families continue to be on-going challenges prioritized by leadership. Lgr works closely with Shawenim Abinoojii inc (SAI) and Southeast Child and Family Services to develop and implement strategies for children and families. SAI a unique First Nation non-profit organization providing resources and supports to both on-reserve and in urban centres in Manitoba. In 2020/2021 LGRFN worked in partnership with the above resources towards the development of an on-reserve transitional housing resource for young parents and for youth aging out of CFS. The Rapid Housing Initiative program of CMHC provided financial support in the amount $350,000 towards the construction of a 2400 sq ft six unit transitional housing resource. Additionally, SAI and SECFS invested $650,000 and $200,000 respectively towards this new and innovative resource. Target date for occupancy is June/July 2021." – Jason Whitford, Executive Director, Shawenim Abinoojii inc, Little Grand Rapids First Nation

Quick facts:

The RHI is a $1 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.





program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Under the RHI Projects Stream, $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.





million was available through an application-based process, which closed on . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.5 billion in new funding for the Rapid Housing Initiative in 2021-2022, to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with permanent affordable housing.





invested an additional in new funding for the Rapid Housing Initiative in 2021-2022, to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with permanent affordable housing. At least 25 percent of this new funding will go towards women-focused housing projects. All units will be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to applicants.





This investment will more than triple the initial target set under the Rapid Housing Initiative as the program will now help create over 9,200 affordable housing units across the country.





The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.





The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

