VICTORIA, BC, May 14, 2021

Today, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, announced details of an approximately $6.92 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 19 units of affordable homes for First Nations in British Columbia.

19 new homes will be built in the following two Indigenous communities: Huuayaht First Nation and Uchucklesaht Tribe.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as First Nations in British Columbia. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes is a priority for the Government of Canada. It's why First Nations are a priority group under our government's National Housing Strategy, and why we are working with Indigenous partners to create rapid housing projects now. Together we are building a generation of new, permanent housing that we can all be proud of." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Today`s announcement is an example of what happens when we work with First Nations to provide homes for those who need them most. I am happy to see our government supporting the housing needs of the Huuayaht First Nation and Uchucklesaht Tribe communities. It means we as a province get one-step closer in making sure no First Nation youth, adult or elder is left without a place to call home. I am deeply grateful to Minister Hussen for his commitment in creating faster housing solutions under the Rapid Housing Initiative for First Nations across British Columbia." – Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"This 11-unit housing project builds on the success of our 2020 housing project, and it brings our total new housing units up to 22. We have made a commitment to our people to create a safe, healthy place to live where they can connect with the land and their culture. Thanks to the timely contribution from CMHC, we are able to offer affordable housing to more of our citizens so they can move home and enjoy our wonderful homeland." – Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr, Huuayaht First Nation

"The Rapid Housing Initiative came just in time as every house in the village of the Uchucklesaht people were deemed unliveable. With this funding we will see 8 new homes built and make it possible for 8 families to move back home. This is true Reconciliation on the ground making homes for people to be able to practice long forgotten cultural practices. Without this funding this would not have happened." – Chief Charlie Cootes, Uchucklesaht Tribe Government

Under the RHI Projects Stream, $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.





. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.5 billion in new funding for the Rapid Housing Initiative in 2021-2022, to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with permanent affordable housing.





invested an additional in new funding for the Rapid Housing Initiative in 2021-2022, to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with permanent affordable housing. At least 25 percent of this new funding will go towards women-focused housing projects. All units will be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to applicants.





This investment will more than triple the initial target set under the Rapid Housing Initiative as the program will now help create over 9,200 affordable housing units across the country.





The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.





The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

