VICTORIA, BC, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as communities across the country, including those in British Columbia, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, announced details of an approximately $5.76 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 20 units of affordable homes for First Nations in British Columbia.

20 new homes will be built in the following three Indigenous communities: Cook's Ferry Indian Band, Leq'á:mel First Nation, and Xaxli'p First Nation.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as First Nations in British Columbia. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes must be a priority for the Government of Canada. That is why First Nations are a priority group under our government's National Housing Strategy, and why we are working with Indigenous partners to build rapid housing. Together we are building a generation of new, permanent housing that we can all be proud of." – Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina—Fort York and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The National Housing Strategy is working to ensure more affordable housing for Indigenous peoples. This funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing for First Nations across British Columbia while assisting those most vulnerable." – Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam

"After a historic 20+ years of housing construction inactivity, the Rapid Housing Initiative advances Cook's Ferry Indian Band's desperate need for new affordable housing in a significant way through a capital investment in units we would otherwise not be able to afford at this time. Cook's Ferry Indian Band welcomes Canada's investment and is thankful to receive recognition regarding our dire need for new housing." – Christine Minnabarriet, Chief at Cook's Ferry Indian Band

"On behalf of the Leq'a:mel First Nation we are excited to have been approved for 10 modular units under the Rapid Housing Initiative which is part of the National Housing Strategy. As many nations struggle to provide affordable housing for their members this program will begin to address some of the housing shortfalls our community is experiencing, and to meet the needs of members who have been waiting to return home, who have lived in overcrowded situations and who have not been able to afford a home before now. Our community continues to look for innovative ways to fulfil the needs of our community and it was timely that the Rapid Housing Initiative presented itself. We look forward to seeing our new housing village take shape in Skweahm and being filled with families and lower income persons." – Alice Thompson, Chief Councillor of Leq'a:mel First Nation

"There is a critical need for the Government to address Indigenous housing, homelessness and continue to collaborate with municipal partners like the Regional District, to provide opportunities for long-term housing options. Moving forward Xaxli'p welcomes the opportunity and looks forward to continued partnerships with the Government to build a vibrant community that consists of new, safe, healthy and affordable homes to vulnerable individuals and families." – Xaxli'p First Nation Chief & Council

Quick facts:

Under the RHI Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. Nationally, at 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of 3000 permanent affordable housing units thanks to the support of the provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

