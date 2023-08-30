LONDON, ON, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, alongside Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, joined by Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London, announced over $16.5 million in funding for London. This investment will help create at least 42 new units.

The new project, located at 345 Sylvan Street, will be a 3-storey brick building providing affordable and accessible homes to those who are experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness, with over 25% of units designated for women and children.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$8.8 million under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative

under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative $7.8 million from the City of London

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is also expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable homes for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in London. We are working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians right across the country." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our communities have diverse housing needs and have made it clear that this their top priority. We are listening and are committed to responding. Under the Rapid Housing Initiative, the City of London has been the recipient of three rounds of funding, totaling to more than $27 million to build over 145 new affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy at work. And we will do more! " – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"To end chronic homelessness we need sustained, consistent funding. We are doing just that through the Rapid Housing Initiative to help Canadians access safe, affordable housing that meets their needs, while also creating jobs for the local economy, here in London. Today's announcement is another step towards creating more equitable and affordable housing for all." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Today marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address homelessness and provide affordable housing for our community. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when multiple levels of government work together towards a shared goal. We believe everyone deserves a safe place to call home." – Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London

"We need affordable housing more than ever, and I thank our federal partners for investing in local housing. These units will help address our ongoing housing crisis and add new neighbours to our community." – Skylar Franke, Councilor, Ward 11, City of London

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

