SQUAMISH, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Fund (CGAH) provides access to low-interest repayable and forgivable loans for deep energy retrofits of multi-unit residential buildings.

Today, the federal government, along with Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society, and Squamish Community Housing Society, announced more than $4.9 million through CGAH to support retrofits and upgrades to Tantalus Manor, located at 1098 Wilson Crescent in Squamish, BC.

The announcement was made by Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast- Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Sarah Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society, Sarah Ellis, Executive Director for Squamish Community Housing and Kirby Brown Board Chair for Squamish Community Housing Society and Director for Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society.

Upgrades include converting the building from gas to electrical heat and hot water to improve the building's energy efficiency and climate resiliency and extend the building's useful life. All windows and doors will be replaced, energy recovery ventilators and heat pumps installed in each of the 40 units. Following the project, tenants will experience improved heat and humidity control, will have air conditioning, and improved air circulation in the building. Energy costs are expected to decrease, which will help the nonprofit owners to continue to offer affordable rents.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Tantalus Manor has long provided housing for families, seniors, and members of the Squamish Nation. This investment will extend the life of the building and significantly improve its energy performance, strengthening long-term affordability across all 40 units while improving comfort, lowering energy costs, and reducing emissions. It reflects the kind of practical, long-term approach communities need as we respond to rising costs and a changing climate -- preserving affordability and building for the future." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country.

"Thank you to our partners, funders, the Squamish Nation, and our many allies. Your support helps more of our community members live more affordably within our traditional territory, close to essential services, and strengthens our ability to meet our shared goals." – Sarah Silva, Chief Executive Officer, Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society

"We are grateful for support from our partners at CMHC, FCM, Vancity, and the District of Squamish for their generous contributions toward a retrofit that will improve the comfort, safety, and resilience of Tantalus Manor and the well being of current and future residents." – Sarah Ellis, Executive Director Squamish Community Housing Society

"By funding the initial feasibility study, FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) showed that this type of project could succeed, opening the door to follow-on funding and further investment. Initiatives like the Tantalus Manor demonstrate how GMF helps communities adopt practical, scalable solutions that deliver low-emission, energy-efficient, and affordable housing for residents across Canada." -- Rebecca Bligh, President Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Preserving existing affordable housing is just as critical as building new homes. Vancity was proud to support Squamish Community Housing and Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society on the Tantalus Manor project through our Non-Profit Housing Retrofit Program, providing grants for retrofit planning and to support project implementation. Significant programs like the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Fund play a vital role in enabling non-profit housing providers to move retrofit projects forward, and we're pleased to complement that investment with flexible, stackable funding that helps protect long-term affordability while improving the sustainability and comfort of homes for residents in Squamish." – Wellington Holbrook, President and CEO, Vancity

Quick Facts:

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

Funding provided for Tantalus Manor includes: $4.9 million from the federal government, through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Fund $250,000 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Green Municipal Fund $149,000 from the Vancity Non-Profit Housing Retrofit Program $27,000 in fee waivers from the District of Squamish



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

