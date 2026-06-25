Canada signs a Memorandum of Understanding on public safety cooperation with Qatar

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - In an increasingly interconnected world, international cooperation is essential to addressing evolving security threats and strengthening public safety for Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on public safety cooperation between Public Safety Canada and the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar.

The purpose of this MOU is to strengthen and enhance existing relations of mutual cooperation between Canada and the State of Qatar. It supports Canada's position as a strong, reliable partner and echoes new partnerships with Qatar following the Prime Minister's visit in Doha, Qatar in January 2026.

Within this framework, both countries will support the facilitation of arrangements between their respective competent authorities, including the Qatar National Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), to advance police-to-police cooperation.

Quote(s)

"Strong international partnerships are essential to keeping Canadians safe. This Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Qatar will strengthen cooperation to address transnational crime and evolving security threats, while supporting collaboration between our law enforcement and public safety agencies. Together, we are enhancing our collective ability to prevent crime, protect our communities, and promote security."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation between Public Safety Canada and Qatar's Ministry of Interior to prevent, detect and combat transnational crime, including human trafficking, financial crime, money laundering, cybercrime, terrorism and its financing, and the illicit trafficking of firearms and drugs.

Both countries intend to strengthen collaboration through regular virtual and in-person meetings, exchanges between security personnel, and cooperation on shared public safety priorities.

The MOU came into effect upon signature and will remain valid for five years, with the possibility of renewal by mutual written consent.

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Contacts: Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]