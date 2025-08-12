Canada Secures Sovereign Path to Orbit: Maritime Launch and Reaction Dynamics Sign Pathfinder Agreement to Establish Domestic Orbital Launch Capability

Maritime Launch Services and Reaction Dynamics have signed a pathfinder launch agreement, marking a major step forward in securing Canada's sovereign access to space. As part of the agreement, Reaction Dynamics will make a strategic investment in Maritime Launch.

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) is pleased to announce the completion of agreements with Reaction Dynamics Lab Inc. (RDX), a Montreal-based rocket company. The agreements are expected to have a combined value of approximately $1.7 million. The deal marks a major milestone for Canada, paving the way for the first-ever orbital launch of a Canadian-designed and built rocket from Canadian soil at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

The transaction has two parts: an equity investment by Reaction Dynamics in Maritime Launch and a Pathfinder Launch Agreement for Reaction Dynamics to launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Reaction Dynamics equity investment in Maritime Launch

Reaction Dynamics has subscribed to invest $1,025,952 in common shares of Maritime Launch Services by way of a private placement in twelve instalments of $85,496 each, with the first instalment made at the time of signing, followed by eleven quarterly instalments beginning September 30, 2025. The pricing of the first instalment is at $0.05 per share, and the pricing of subsequent instalments will be based upon the weighted average price of MLS shares at the time of each subsequent instalment, with the minimum price being $0.05 unless Maritime Launch otherwise issues shares at a lower price.

Pathfinder Launch Agreement

"This is more than an investment or commercial launch agreement — it affirms that Canada's space launch capability is real and ready", said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch Services. "With Reaction Dynamics, Canada is joining the ranks of our NATO allies and other nations that can launch their satellites to orbit, from their soil, on their terms".

Under the agreement, Reaction Dynamics is expected to conduct its first orbital launch attempt on or about Q3 2028 under this one-time exclusive agreement. Both parties have committed to a framework to enter into a multi-year Facility Usage Agreement for the exclusive use of a designated launchpad at Spaceport Nova Scotia, with regular launch operations, to follow its successful orbital attempt. This agreement brings sovereign launch capabilities to Canada and boosts commercial space activities in North America. Terms of the Facility Usage Agreement are subject to completion of definitive documentation.

"Securing this Pathfinder launch is Canada's bridge to true sovereign launch," said Bachar Elzein, CEO of Reaction Dynamics. "With Aurora-1 flying this winter and our Aurora-8 orbital system coming online, Canada is not only entering the launch market—it is shaping the future of rapid, distributed, and allied-ready space access."

The equity investment, combined with the discounted launch fee, reflects the two companies' shared commitment to work together and build a sustainable launch ecosystem in Canada that strengthens national capability and positions Nova Scotia as the hub of Canada's emerging space economy.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch Services is a Canadian-owned commercial space company headquartered in Nova Scotia. The company is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex and a strategic national asset for both commercial and government missions. Designed to provide reliable, rapid access to low-Earth orbit, the spaceport strengthens Canada's ability to host and sustain sovereign launch operations while enhancing the country's role in allied space and defence initiatives.

About Reaction Dynamics

Reaction Dynamics is Canada's leading orbital launch company, ushering in a new era of space access with the development of next-generation hybrid launch systems. Designed to enable responsive launch, rapid asset deployment, and persistent in-space presence, this technology allows our vehicles to operate from a variety of enabling infrastructure with minimal logistical footprint, enabling unparalleled operational flexibility for commercial and Government partners. Reaction Dynamics is equipping Canada and its Allies with the means to access, secure, and operate in space with autonomy and resilience.

