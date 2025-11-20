Maritime Launch Completes Second Successful Suborbital Demonstration from Spaceport Nova Scotia Launching T-Minus Engineering's Barracuda Vehicle

LITTLE DOVER, NS, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) today announces the successful completion of its second suborbital launch demonstration from Spaceport Nova Scotia, conducted in partnership with T-Minus Engineering.

The launch took place at 11:54 AM, and the mission marked an important milestone in advancing the operational readiness of Spaceport Nova Scotia, critical infrastructure that will provide Canada with sovereign launch capability.

Suborbital Launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia on November 20th, 2025 (CNW Group/Maritime Launch Services Inc.)

The launch was conducted from Spaceport Nova Scotia under approved regulatory and safety frameworks. The demonstration strengthened coordination among launch site teams and stakeholder partners, while refining launch operational procedures and the safety and security systems that govern all activities at the spaceport.

"Today's demonstration was a complete mission success and delivered valuable performance and operational data to our team. Every mission strengthens our capabilities and drives continuous improvement and learning. Our teams and partners demonstrated exceptional professionalism, discipline, and coordination throughout the mission," said Stephen Matier, President and CEO of Maritime Launch. "This milestone reinforces the exciting progress underway at Spaceport Nova Scotia. Today, we are one step closer to orbital launch from Canadian soil."

The Barracuda hypersonic test platform is a single-stage, solid-fuel suborbital vehicle standing approximately four metres tall. It features a booster with a 200-millimetre diameter and a payload compartment measuring 1,000 millimetres and is capable of carrying payloads of up to 40 kilograms to altitudes of approximately 120 kilometres.

This suborbital flight included a STORIES of Space payload, marking a meaningful milestone for public engagement in space exploration. Through this unique non-profit organization, storytellers, students and educators from across Canada and around the world submitted original written stories that were launched to the edge of space -- connecting thousands of people to this historic moment. By launching these stories, the mission demonstrated how space exploration can inspire curiosity, promote STEM learning, and foster a deeper sense of belonging in the next generation of innovators. The success of this launch highlights how even small payload opportunities can create profound impact, ensuring that Canada's emerging launch capabilities not only uplift research and technology, but also include the voices and imaginations of future explorers. This launch marks the 5th successful mission for STORIES of Space, and the first time original artwork has been added to a launch payload.

Maritime Launch worked closely with Transport Canada, NAV CANADA, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Kluskap Security Services, provincial regulators, local emergency management organizations, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to ensure disciplined execution and adherence to all approved safety protocols throughout the launch window.

Suborbital missions play a foundational role in preparing for future orbital launch operations. They contribute to the development of Canada's capacity in hypersonic flight testing, near-space research, and sovereign access to space. These demonstrations help mature infrastructure, processes, and personnel readiness as Spaceport Nova Scotia progresses toward orbital launch capability.

Maritime Launch thanks all participating agencies and partners for their professionalism and commitment to safety as development of Spaceport Nova Scotia continues.

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations from a single site. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada's first commercial orbital launch complex.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

https://x.com/maritimelaunch

https://www.linkedin.com/company/maritimelaunch

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Maritime Launch Services Inc.

Maritime Launch Services: Sarah McLean, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 902.402.6947, [email protected]