LANGFORD, BC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Women's Rugby Team will play in Toronto and Ottawa this October marking the first time the squad takes a home pitch since placing second in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. The Rugby Rematch Tour, presented by Canadian Tire, will feature Canada's Women's Rugby Team, currently third in the world, facing off against world champion England on October 16 at BMO Field and October 23 and TD Place.

The last time Canada's Women's Rugby Team played in the GTA was 15 years ago against England at Oakville. The most recent visit to Ottawa, on August 1, 2025, tee-d up the team's final test match before the 2025 Rugby World Cup, sending them off in style with a dominate 42-10 win over the USA a breaking a new attendance record for an international women's rugby match in North America with 11,453 fans. The Rugby Rematch Tour, presented by Canadian Tire gives Canadian fans the opportunity to relive the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 final and witness rugby's biggest stars back on home soil for the kickoff of the domestic leg of the WXV Global Series tour in Canada.

Canada's Women's Rugby Team Returns Home in October to Host England in the Rugby Rematch Tour Presented by Canadian Tire Post this

Strong Demand Drives Phased Ticket Release Strategy

In anticipation of increased demand, tickets will be released through a structured, phased process designed to provide fans with more streamlined and personal purchasing experience.

Fans are encouraged to register their interest via RugbyRematchTour.ca and indicate their preferred ticket options in advance. Registered fans will be contacted in stages and provided with dedicated purchase windows as inventory becomes available.

The WXV Global Series, unveiled by World Rugby and 18 national unions earlier this year, marks a transformative moment for the international women's game. Designed to harness the growth of women's rugby across the world, the competition creates certainty of fixtures, deepens international rivalries and lays a clear competitive pathway towards Women's Rugby World Cup 2029.

"Having Canada's Women's Rugby Team play on home soil a year after their historic performance at the 2025 Rugby World Cup is important not just to the rugby fans across this country, but to the continued growth of the sport here in Canada," said Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada. "We are grateful to our municipal and provincial partners and Canadian Tire for their support in making these events possible, and our Canadian national team players are looking forward to connecting with the rugby communities in the cities of Toronto and Ottawa in October."

"Toronto is proud to welcome Canada's Women's Rugby Team back after 15 years for The Rugby Rematch Tour against England at BMO Field," said Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto. "This is a major international match for our city and a proud moment for women's sport in Toronto. As we continue to emerge as a leader in women's athletics, we're excited to host this world-class event, bring fans together and inspire the next generation of athletes."

"We're excited to welcome Canada's Women's Rugby Team back to Ottawa for what promises to be another incredible night at TD Place. Last year, our city showed up in a big way and set a new standard for women's sport in North America," said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa. "This match is a chance to build on that momentum, bring our community together, and support some of the best athletes in the world. Ottawa is proud to be a place where women's sport can thrive, and I know fans will once again create an unforgettable atmosphere."

With the launch of The Rugby Rematch Tour this fall, Rugby Canada's partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation underscores a shared commitment to elevating high-performance women's sport across the country.

Rugby Canada and Rugby Ontario are collaborating to deliver a schedule of community events in both the Toronto and Ottawa areas leading up to the October 16th and 23rd matches that will be designed to create a positive community impact.

Canada's WXV pre-tournament camp squad will be announced in August. All matches in The Rugby Rematch Tour, presented by Canadian Tire and Canada's three September WXV fixtures in Europe will be televised live by TSN.

Further details, including TSN broadcast specifics and media accreditation applications will be announced shortly.

TICKETS

Tickets will be released in phases to ensure a streamlined and more personal purchasing experience. Fans are encouraged to register their interest and select preferred ticket options. Registered fans will be invited in stages to buy their tickets and provided with dedicated purchase windows as inventory becomes available.

Choose from premium pitch side hospitality to affordable GA end zone seating, with options like Captains Club, Gold, and Silver, Bronze--there's something for every budget.

Register your interest here.

THE RUGBY REMATCH TOUR, PRESENTED BY CANADIAN TIRE SCHEDULE

Canada's Women's Rugby Team vs England

Friday October 16, 2026

4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET

BMO Field, Toronto

Canada's Women's Rugby Team vs England

Friday October 23, 2026

4:00pm PT / 7:00pm ET

TD Place, Ottawa

SUPPORT RUGBY CANADA

Earned Not Given is a national campaign created to shine a light on what Canadians don't always see – Canada's National Team players working full-time jobs, balancing education, constant fundraising, and training without the spotlight.

Through this campaign, Canadians can invest in that meaning -- by supporting Rugby Canada's high-performance programs, player development pathways, and grassroots growth across the country. Donations directed through the Earned Not Given campaign will fund Canada's National Rugby Teams' high-performance programs, travel for international competition, coaching, recovery resources, and grassroots initiatives.

Canadians can learn more and contribute at https://rugby.ca/donate

ABOUT RUGBY CANADA

Rugby Canada is the national governing body for the sport of rugby in Canada. Our purpose is to inspire the national on the global stage, and to lead, govern, and support the game of rugby across Canada. We strive to ensure Rugby Canada is recognized and respected worldwide as a top 12 rugby nation on and off the field. Our values reflect our Canadian Rugby DNA and show the world what we stand for: Courage, Unity, Fun, Respect, and Integrity--core beliefs that will build the next chapter of Rugby Canada's future.

SOURCE Rugby Canada

Media Contacts: Braedan Willis, [email protected]