Canada's Willis College Launches DND-funded Military Cybersecurity Initiative in Jordan

OTTAWA, ON and AMMAN, Jordan, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Willis College, Canada's oldest career college, announced today a strategic international partnership to deliver a transformative cybersecurity capacity-building program for the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF).

The project will leverage Willis College's proven "Gold Standard" curriculum to establish a high-fidelity cyber-defence training pipeline at Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) in Amman. By certifying local HTU faculty as technical authorities, the partnership will equip JAF personnel with international-standard defensive cyber capabilities, ultimately transitioning the program into a permanent, self-sustaining national training hub for Jordan.

A Strategic Force-Multiplier for Canadian Defence Diplomacy

This initiative is funded by the Department of National Defence's (DND) Military Training and Cooperation Program (MTCP), which provides sponsored military education and capacity-building to over 60 non-NATO partner countries.

Far beyond a standard classroom curriculum, this structural investment serves as a vital digital force-multiplier for Canada's security and military assistance, reinforcing the networks that support border security and regional stability in the Middle East.

This project reinforces Canada's commitment to deepening its bilateral defence relationship with Jordan, as a longstanding partner in the region. Amidst the rapidly changing global security environment, Canada and Jordan have a shared interest in enhancing capacities to detect and counter new and emerging threats across all domains.

Under Operation AMARNA, Canada's military mission in the Middle East, DND will continue to support Jordan's efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the JAF through military education, exercises, and capacity building projects.

Bringing a Legacy of Defence Innovation Abroad

This international deployment is a natural evolution for Willis College, directly reflecting its long-standing role as a trusted training partner for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). As a premier educational provider for Canada's Subsidized Training and Education Plan (STEP), Willis College has spent years on the front lines of defence education, training generations of military personnel to protect domestic digital borders.

By leveraging this deep expertise in military IT&E (Individual Training and Education), Willis College is now exporting its specialized curriculum to address critical defence gaps in the Middle East.

"Our work with the DND to train the next generation of Canadian Cyber Operators is the foundation for this international expansion," said Henry Devlin, President and CEO of Willis College. "We are honored to bring that same rigorous, performance-based training to our partners in Jordan, ensuring they have the institutional 'center of gravity' needed to defend against modern cyber threats."

Beating "Knowledge Flight": The HTU Strategy

As modern military operations rely increasingly on secure networks amidst a rapidly evolving regional threat environment, this initiative presents a key opportunity to align specialized cyber defence training directly with strict international military benchmarks, such as NATO and UN standards, enhancing joint operational capability and interoperability.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the project, Willis College is introducing a unique framework to combat "knowledge flight" - a common challenge in military organizations where highly trained operators regularly rotate assignments, taking their skills with them. Instead of training rotating military personnel exclusively, Willis College will certify permanent HTU faculty as Technical Authorities. This approach anchors elite cybersecurity expertise within Jordan's domestic technical ecosystem, creating a continuous, predictable pipeline of skilled military operators.

"HTU was selected for this program because our cybersecurity faculty and applied laboratories already operate at the standard this training demands," said Prof. Ismael Al-Hinti, President of Al Hussein Technical University. "By certifying our faculty as technical authorities, we are establishing Jordan's permanent centre for advanced cyber-defence education -- one that builds on Canadian expertise and continues to serve the country long after a single training cycle."

Advancing Women, Peace, and Security (WPS)

In addition to technical rigor, the strategic framework of the project is intentionally designed to align with Canada's commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda through use of Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) and global gender mainstreaming strategies. Led by women in executive leadership positions at Willis College, the initiative actively champions women in high-tech defence spaces, leading to inclusive teams and more inclusive understanding of defence and security threats and risks.

To minimize gender bias in cybersecurity and ensure the maximum understanding of threats and risks, HTU and Willis College will utilize intersectional analysis, and also maintain a persistent advocacy loop with JAF leadership to reserve and prioritize classroom seats specifically for women officers and NCOs. The curriculum itself will consider diverse scenarios which speak to different threats and risks, and HTU will prioritize the deployment of women technical faculty to provide direct mentorship to women in the JAF.

About Willis College

Established in Ottawa in 1866, Willis College is Canada's oldest registered career college, with a 160-year legacy of building meaningful, practical careers that strengthen communities and power the workforce. Leveraging a national network of campuses, diverse program offerings, and deep-rooted relationships with national defence and private industry, Willis College seamlessly connects modern learners to the mission-critical jobs of today and tomorrow.

About Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU)

Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) is an applied technical university in Jordan, established in 2016 as an initiative of the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) to close the gap between education and employment. Based in Amman, HTU delivers industry-aligned programmes in engineering, technology, computing, and architecture, built around hands-on learning in professional-grade laboratories. Working with national institutions, industry, and international partners, HTU builds local capacity in Jordan's priority sectors -- producing graduates equipped to meet real technical demand and to support the country's economic and technological development.

SOURCE Willis College

Media Contact: Lauren Redman, VP, Marketing & Communications, Willis College, [email protected], www.williscollege.ca