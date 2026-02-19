OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Thirty years ago, Canadians were introduced to a new two-dollar circulation coin that replaced banknotes of the same value. Following the successful transition to a one-dollar circulation coin in 1987, Canadians quickly warmed up to their new bi-metallic, polar bear-themed coin which they soon nicknamed the "Toonie". Since February 19, 1996, over one billion Toonies, featuring an iconic polar bear reverse (or tails) design, as well as a multitude of commemorative versions, have circulated from coast to coast to coast.

The special coin roll marking the 30th anniversary of the Toonie (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint (RCM))

"Over the last three decades, our two-dollar circulation coin has been a pillar of Canadian trade and commerce and given the Mint many opportunities to share meaningful stories of Canada through special commemorative designs," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Today, we are wishing the Toonie a happy 30th birthday, and we are looking forward to many more years of service."

In 1996, the two-dollar coin became Canada's first bi-metallic coin, with the inner core and outer rim solidly bonded by a locking system. The coin's centre continues to feature the iconic polar bear design created by Canadian artist Brent Townsend. Its obverse featured the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth until 2022, which last appeared on a commemorative version distinguished by a black nickel outer ring, echoing the loss felt by millions of Canadians upon the passing of their queen. Since 2023, the obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

Originally consisting of a copper alloy and a pure nickel outer ring, the Mint modernized Canada's highest-value circulation coin by changing its composition to multi-ply plated steel in 2012. Advanced security features were also added to its surface.

In celebration of this new milestone, the Mint has issued a Collector's Edition Non-Circulation Special Wrap Roll, limited to a mintage of 30,000 rolls, each retailing for $89.95 CAD. This collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of the 30th anniversary special wrap roll are available here.

