Canada's leading social sciences and humanities scholars celebrated for achievements in research and impacts on society

This year's SSHRC Impact Awards spotlight pioneering research that enhances our understanding of individuals and communities, informs effective policies and practices, and helps build a more just and inclusive society.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Research in the social sciences and humanities offers vital insights into human behaviour, cultures, histories and social relationships, enriching Canadian society and inspiring global change.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced the recipients of SSHRC's 2025 Impact Awards. These awards are SSHRC's highest honours, recognizing outstanding Canadian researchers and their achievements, which includes research training, knowledge mobilization and outreach activities funded partially or entirely by SSHRC. The awards also underscore SSHRC's dedication to supporting research that inspires change and enriches our understanding and informs policy making. The five winners will receive a combined total of $300,000 to continue their groundbreaking work.

Learn more about the 2025 SSHRC Impact Award winners:

Myriam Denov, from McGill University, receives the Gold Medal for her unparalleled research on the effects of war on children. Through her work, she is advancing our understanding of gender, violence, trauma, mental health and the intergenerational impacts war has on families. She has been a leading and influential voice for ensuring practitioners, governments and the United Nations better understand, respond to and prevent the gross human rights violations of children in war. The Gold Medal is SSHRC's highest research honour and is awarded to an individual whose sustained leadership, dedication and original thinking have advanced knowledge and informed policies and programs internationally.

Joshua Steckley, from Carleton University, receives the Talent Award for his research on environmental politics and rural development. His work explores the complex relationship between biotechnology and the labour market, exposing the ethical tensions in industries aiming to profit from engineering new life. The Talent Award recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of a SSHRC doctoral scholarship or fellowship holder, or postdoctoral fellowship holder.

Kamari Maxine Clarke, from the University of Toronto, receives the Insight Award, for her groundbreaking ethnographic work in Africa. Her research showcases the strengths and challenges of using Big Data and digital tools in human rights law and advocacy. The Insight Award honours an individual or team whose project has made significant contributions to the knowledge and understanding of people, societies and the world.

Tara McGee, from the University of Alberta, and Amy Cardinal Christianson, from the Indigenous Leadership Initiative, receive the Connection Award. Together they co-lead the First Nations Wildfire Evacuation Partnership, producing accessible research and recommendations on wildfire evacuations as well as mitigation for communities and agencies. The Connection Award recognizes initiatives that foster research knowledge exchange to generate intellectual, cultural, social, or economic impacts.

Jason Edward Lewis, from Concordia University, receives the Partnership Award for his leadership as primary investigator and director of the Initiative for Indigenous Futures (IIF), a partnership between scholars, creators, technologists, and policy-makers who are working to envision Indigenous futures and guide societal progress. The Partnership Award recognizes a formal partnership, which, through mutual cooperation and shared intellectual leadership and resources, has demonstrated impacts and influence within or beyond the social sciences and humanities research community.

Quotes

"The Impact Awards celebrate the dedicated researchers who make important and innovative contributions to Canada's social sciences and humanities research. The recipients exemplify the power of research to shape a better future for all Canadians. These awards demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to fostering excellence in research and inspiring future generations."

--The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"This year's Impact Award winners have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and innovation within their fields of social sciences and humanities inquiry. Their research has not only advanced academic understanding but has also had a direct, positive influence on community practices and public policy in Canada and abroad. SSHRC is proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and the profound impact they have on society."

--Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

The Gold Medal recipient receives $100,000 for future research.

The winners of the Talent, Insight, Connection and Partnership Awards each receive $50,000 in research funding.

For each award, eligible institutions nominate candidates, who are evaluated by a multidisciplinary jury made up of distinguished individuals from academia, as well as the private, not-for-profit and public sectors, from Canada and abroad.

The jury selects award recipients according to the selection criteria associated with each of the five awards.

